Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (Nasdaq First North: DMXSE SDB) (OTCQB: DMXCF) (FSE: DFPP); ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that MWH Geo-Surveys International Inc. ("MWH") has been retained to conduct a detailed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") radiometric and magnetic survey at the Ardnasvarre, Sågtjärn, and Nianfors Properties (Figures 1 to 3) located in Norrbottens, Jämtland, Västernorrland, and Gävleborgs Counties, Sweden.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "Much of the Ardnasvarre, Sågtjärn, and Nianfors Properties are covered by a thin veneer of glacial overburden, which has never seen a detailed radiometric or magnetic survey. The UAV will fly relatively low to the ground with a tight line spacing of 25 or 50 m that will give us very detailed data allowing us to see subtle radiometric and magnetic anomalies.

"The radiometric data from this survey will help identify uranium-rich areas for further exploration on the ground that could include prospecting, mapping, and sampling. The Ardnasvarre, Sågtjärn, and Nianfors properties all contain uranium mineralized zones in bedrock that are associated with magnetic highs. The detailed magnetic data will reveal the extent of known uranium zones and potentially identify new targets.

"The optimal target generated from this UAV survey will be a magnetic high anomaly with an associated uraniferous radiometric "boulder train" that trends towards the south to southeast, which was the dominant direction of the most recent glaciation."

The UAV radiometric and magnetic survey will be flown east to west at 25 to 50 m line spacing of approximately 1,942-, 755-, and 520-line kilometers over the Ardnasvarre, Sågtjärn, and Nianfors Properties, respectively. Radiometric data will be collected with a D230A Gamma-Ray Spectrometer, which measures dose rate, total gamma radiation, and energy windows for potassium, uranium, thorium, and various man-made radionuclides. This is expected to identify potential near-surface uranium anomalies that will be pinpointed for follow up on the ground. The magnetic data will be collected by a Geometrics MagArrow laser pumped Cesium vapor magnetometer, which is well suited for the terrain in Sweden.

Figure 1: Ardnasvarre Property Proposed UAV Survey Flight Lines

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/259408_e5a4febcb40c6ab8_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Sågtjärn Property Proposed UAV Survey Flight Lines

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/259408_e5a4febcb40c6ab8_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Nianfors Property Proposed UAV Survey Flight Lines

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/259408_e5a4febcb40c6ab8_004full.jpg

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, P.Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

District is a polymetallic exploration and development company focused on the Viken and Tomtebo Properties in Sweden. The Viken Property covers 100% of the Viken Energy Metals Deposit, which contains the largest undeveloped mineral resource estimate of uranium in the world1 along with significant mineral resource estimates of vanadium, molybdenum, nickel, copper, zinc, and other important and critical raw materials.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district.

For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Update Technical Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden" dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated on February 26, 2021, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking Information"

This news release contains certain statements that may be considered "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and any similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, predictions, indications, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information in this news release relating to the Company include, among other things, statements relating to the Stollberg Property including, but not limited to, results of exploration and drilling and interpretations thereof, and future exploration; the benefits of mining Sweden; the Company's Swedish polymetallic properties; the Company's planned exploration activities, including its drill target strategy and next steps for the Swedish properties; and the Company's interpretations and expectations about the results on the Swedish properties.

These statements and other forward-looking information are based on opinions, assumptions and estimates made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation the reliability of exploration and drill results; reliability of data and the accuracy of publicly reported information regarding current, past and historic mines in the Bergslagen district and in respect of the Swedish properties; that the Swedish government will eventually lift or amend its moratorium on uranium exploration and mining in Sweden; the Company's ability to satisfy the terms of the Company's agreement with Boliden; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund planned exploration activities, maintain corporate capacity; and stability in financial and capital markets.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks associated with the following: the reliability of historic data on District's properties; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to finance planned exploration; that the Swedish government maintains its moratorium on uranium exploration and mining in Sweden for the foreseeable future; the Company's limited operating history; the Company's negative operating cash flow and dependence on third-party financing; the uncertainty of additional funding; the uncertainties associated with early stage exploration activities including general economic, market and business conditions, the regulatory process, failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals, technical issues, potential delays, unexpected events and management's capacity to execute and implement its future plans; the Company's ability to identify any mineral resources and mineral reserves; the substantial expenditures required to establish mineral reserves through drilling and the estimation of mineral reserves or mineral resources; the uncertainty of estimates used to calculated mineralization figures; changes in governmental regulations; compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition for future resource acquisitions and skilled industry personnel; reliance on key personnel; title matters; conflicts of interest; environmental laws and regulations and associated risks, including climate change legislation; land reclamation requirements; changes in government policies; volatility of the Company's share price; the unlikelihood that shareholders will receive dividends from the Company; potential future acquisitions and joint ventures; infrastructure risks; fluctuations in demand for, and prices of metals; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; legal proceedings and the enforceability of judgments; going concern risk; risks related to the Company's information technology systems and cyber-security risks; and risk related to the outbreak of epidemics or pandemics or other health crises. For additional information regarding these risks, please see the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 11, 2022 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors", which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors and assumptions are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors and assumptions that could affect the Company. These factors and assumptions, however, should be considered carefully. Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking information or information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of such factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 S&P Global Market Intelligence - Market Intelligence Research

