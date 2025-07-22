Hamburger Energiewerke is planning to deploy a 4 MW air-source heat pump that will connect to the local heating network. The system can reportedly generate up to 3. 2 kWh of heat from 1 kWh of electricity. German energy provider Hamburger Energiewerke plans to build a large-scale heat pump system at its Bergedorf-West heating plant site in Hamburg. The air-source heat pump will have a thermal output of 4 MW and will connect to the local heating network. The system will be installed in a new building next to the current heating plant, with air coolers placed on the roofs of newly built garages ...

