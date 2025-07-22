TCN, Inc.: TCN Unveils How AI-Powered Solutions Redefine Contact Centre Efficiency

LONDON and BUCHAREST, Romania and ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCN, a leading provider of cloud-based contact centre solutions, today announced its comprehensive strategy and enhanced product suite leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to empower contact centres to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, compliance, and customer satisfaction. TCN's approach simplifies AI implementation, making the power of advanced technology accessible and impactful for businesses of all sizes.

"AI is and will continue to shape how businesses are organised, managed, operated and optimised," said Jesse Bird, chief technology officer at TCN. "While AI will grow to be a key component of your contact centre, it is an enhancement to your current software, not a replacement. As you incorporate more AI into your system, you must learn where it can be used and then decide where it should be used."

Elevating Your Contact Centre with AI: Three Key Use Cases

TCN's AI-driven solutions address core pain points within contact centres, providing more efficient and reliable solutions that augment, rather than replace, human expertise. Our key use cases include:

Agent Augmentation: AI enhances individual agent performance by providing real-time coaching, automating call summaries, and delivering next-best action guidance. This empowers agents to handle interactions more efficiently and effectively.

AI enhances individual agent performance by providing real-time coaching, automating call summaries, and delivering next-best action guidance. This empowers agents to handle interactions more efficiently and effectively. Reporting and Decisioning: AI transforms operational insights through intelligent risk segmentation, optimising resource allocation, and automating compliance checks to ensure regulatory adherence and minimise risk.

AI transforms operational insights through intelligent risk segmentation, optimising resource allocation, and automating compliance checks to ensure regulatory adherence and minimise risk. Automated Routine Tasks completion: By automating repetitive inquiries and common transactions, TCN's AI-driven solutions improve overall operational efficiency and reliability, freeing human agents to focus on complex, high-value customer needs.

TCN's AI-Enhanced Product Suite

AI is deeply embedded across TCN's flagship platform, TCN Operator, bringing advanced capabilities to every facet of contact centre operations. Businesses can now take advantage of AI across a wide range of TCN solutions:

Agent Assist: Guides agents with AI by generating suggested follow-up schedules and real-time response suggestions to enhance interactions.

Guides agents with AI by generating suggested follow-up schedules and real-time response suggestions to enhance interactions. Chat: Optimises processes using AI chatbots to manage diverse customer inquiries and provide instant support.

Optimises processes using AI chatbots to manage diverse customer inquiries and provide instant support. Email: Employs AI to automate customer service by managing frequently asked questions and processing transactions.

Employs AI to automate customer service by managing frequently asked questions and processing transactions. Inbound Solutions: Leverages AI voicebots to automate phone interactions, enabling natural conversations and decreasing customer hold times.

Leverages AI voicebots to automate phone interactions, enabling natural conversations and decreasing customer hold times. Interactive Voice Response (IVR): Automates call routing with AI, helping customers navigate IVR, improving access and cutting consumer hold times.

Automates call routing with AI, helping customers navigate IVR, improving access and cutting consumer hold times. List Management Services: Automatically analyses import headers for field types with AI, saving time and reducing errors across all CRM data storage.

Automatically analyses import headers for field types with AI, saving time and reducing errors across all CRM data storage. Outbound Solutions: Optimises agent efficiency with AI that monitors hold queues and provides real-time alerts when parties become available.

Optimises agent efficiency with AI that monitors hold queues and provides real-time alerts when parties become available. Predictive Dialer: Runs tests and gets feedback before launching a campaign with the help of AI, analysing settings and potential results.

Runs tests and gets feedback before launching a campaign with the help of AI, analysing settings and potential results. SMS: Automates customer service with AI, handling tasks from FAQs to transactions, freeing agents for complex tasks.

Automates customer service with AI, handling tasks from FAQs to transactions, freeing agents for complex tasks. Workforce Management: Enhances strategy with AI-powered forecasting, enabling optimal staffing levels and lowering labour expenses.

Enhances strategy with AI-powered forecasting, enabling optimal staffing levels and lowering labour expenses. Workforce Optimisation: Uses AI to auto-evaluate conversations to identify compliance risks and summarise agent interactions.

"Implementing AI into your contact centre may seem complex, but TCN makes it simple," added McKay Bird, marketing director for TCN. "Our goal is to help businesses easily reap all the benefits of AI, from optimised efficiency to enhanced customer experiences, without worrying about the technicalities. We invite businesses to connect with us to explore how TCN's AI solutions can best address their unique challenges and elevate their contact centre."

To learn more about how TCN's AI-powered solutions can transform your contact centre operations, visit www.tcn.com/call-center-solutions/ai/

About TCN

TCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact centre solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centres and BPOs. TCN's comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact centre landscape. For further details, visit www.tcn.com .

