GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2025 08:10 Uhr
Infinitesima Begins Project to Further Develop the Capabilities of the Metron3D 300 mm In-line Wafer Metrology System

ABINGDON, United Kingdom, July 22, 20253D300 mm in-line wafer metrology system will be used to optimise and explore metrology solutions for cutting-edge applications, including hybrid bonding, high-NA EUV lithography and 3D logic device structures such as complementary field-effect transistors (CFETs). This project will combine the extensive expertise of the project partners with Infinitesima's Rapid Probe Microscope (RPM) technology, enabling in-depth three-dimensional (3D) surface detection, high-speed imaging, and interferometric accuracy. This will address the industry's urgent need for detailed 3D metrology information throughout the full structure of features at high throughput and in high-volume manufacturing environments.

As part of this project, Infinitesimawill be siting a tool at imec, a world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies. The system will be used to advance next-generation device development by partners including ASMLto continue with the characterization and development of high-NA EUV resist imaging. Infinitesima will work closely with imec to develop new tool capabilities and enhancements. This joint effort aims to deliver true 3D process control - critical for enabling the production of future semiconductor devices.

Infinitesima's partnership with imec began in 2021, starting with enabling tip-induced nanoscale tomographic sensing using its patented RPM for research and failure analysis applications. This new collaboration marks the expansion of the Infinitesima-imec partnership into high-speed, in-line production metrology, supporting the semiconductor industry's advancing inspection and metrology demands for sub-nanometer features and increasingly complex 3D structures.

"We are delighted to extend our existing collaboration with imec to support the critical metrology challenges of some of the most critical process steps for next-generation semiconductor processes," said Peter Jenkins, CEO of Infinitesima.

With this expanded partnership, Infinitesima is set to reinforce its leading position in in-line semiconductor metrology, supporting the industry's evolution toward smaller and increasingly complex device architectures.

About Infinitesima

Infinitesima Limited is a UK-based leader in advanced metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company has pioneered an innovative technology combining the 3-dimensional surface detection capability of atomic force microscopy, with high-speed laser activation, and the accuracy of interferometry, the RPM (Rapid Probe Microscope), protected by an extensive patent portfolio.

Semiconductor manufacturers increasingly require higher resolution 3D metrology solutions to control next-generation processes that cannot be addressed by current optical and electron beam techniques. Infinitesima has introduced a high-speed metrology system, Metron®3D, featuring the company's patented RPM technology, to address the growing customer need for in-line sub-nanometer* 3D process control. For more information, visit www.infinitesima.com.

* 1 nanometer (nm) is 10-9 of a meter (a single silicon atom is ~0.2 nm in diameter).

Company contacts

James Robinson, Product Marketing, Director
james.robinson@infinitesima.com

Peter Jenkins, CEO
peter.jenkins@infinitesima.com

www.infinitesima.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/6717920


