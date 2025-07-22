Das Instrument 6G40 AU0000294233 SPARTAN RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.07.2025

The instrument 6G40 AU0000294233 SPARTAN RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2025



Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.07.2025

The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2025





