DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement 22-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 July 2025 FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. AGM Trading Statement 16 weeks to 19 July 2025 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, provides the following trading statement in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held today, 22 July 2025, at 11am in The Boston Room, The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London W4 2DR. Our positive trading performance has continued with the Company delivering like for like sales growth of 5.0% for the first 16 weeks of the financial year. Chief Executive Simon Emeny said: "I am delighted with our progress so far this year. Our teams across the business continue to work hard, delivering consistently excellent results and overcoming the challenges in our sector with spirit and determination to maintain our strong momentum. They are the heart of Fuller's, and I am proud to work alongside them. "Today also sees the end of an era for Fuller's as Michael Turner steps down as Chairman after an incredible 47 years with the business. He leaves the Company in great shape, and I would like to publicly thank him for his amazing service and contribution. Michael's vision and drive has taken Fuller's to new heights, and his legacy is a Company with a bright and confident future." Chairman Michael Turner said: "It's been a wonderful journey, and I am so proud of everything that the team have achieved at Fuller's during my tenure. The Company celebrates 180 years this year and it has never been in a stronger position. It just remains for me to wish Simon and all the team success, satisfaction and enjoyment for the future. I will be watching with anticipation from the stands." The Company's next trading update will be on 12 November 2025 when the half year results for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2025 will be released. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive (press) 020 8996 2000 Neil Smith, Finance Director (analysts) 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2010 Notes to Editors: Fuller, Smith & Turner is a premium pubs and hotels business. With an outstanding estate of iconic pubs and hotels across the Southern half of England, our purpose is to create experiences that nourish the soul. At our heart is the warm and inviting welcome of a fantastic pub or hotel, delivered by an exceptional team of over 5,000 talented individuals. We have been delighting our customers - with delicious, fresh, seasonal food, an exciting drinks range, and beautiful bedrooms - for 180 years. Fuller's has 185 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with 1,028 bedrooms and 153 Tenanted Inns, all aiming to ensure that everyone leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. At the AGM, Michael Turner will retire as Chairman and Simon Emeny will become Executive Chairman.

July 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)