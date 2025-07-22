Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
22.07.25 | 08:03
6,400 Euro
+1,59 % +0,100
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4506,85009:41
Dow Jones News
22.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement 
22-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
22 July 2025 
 
  
 
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. 
 
AGM Trading Statement 
 
16 weeks to 19 July 2025 
 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, provides the 
following trading statement in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held today, 22 July 2025, at 11am 
in The Boston Room, The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London W4 2DR. 
 
  
 
Our positive trading performance has continued with the Company delivering like for like sales growth of 5.0% for the 
first 16 weeks of the financial year. 
 
  
 
Chief Executive Simon Emeny said: "I am delighted with our progress so far this year. Our teams across the business 
continue to work hard, delivering consistently excellent results and overcoming the challenges in our sector with 
spirit and determination to maintain our strong momentum. They are the heart of Fuller's, and I am proud to work 
alongside them. 
 
  
 
"Today also sees the end of an era for Fuller's as Michael Turner steps down as Chairman after an incredible 47 years 
with the business. He leaves the Company in great shape, and I would like to publicly thank him for his amazing service 
and contribution. Michael's vision and drive has taken Fuller's to new heights, and his legacy is a Company with a 
bright and confident future." 
 
  
 
Chairman Michael Turner said: "It's been a wonderful journey, and I am so proud of everything that the team have 
achieved at Fuller's during my tenure. The Company celebrates 180 years this year and it has never been in a stronger 
position. It just remains for me to wish Simon and all the team success, satisfaction and enjoyment for the future. I 
will be watching with anticipation from the stands." 
 
  
 
The Company's next trading update will be on 12 November 2025 when the half year results for the 26 weeks to 27 
September 2025 will be released. 
 
  
 
- Ends - 
 
  
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive (press)  020 8996 2000 
 
Neil Smith, Finance Director (analysts)  020 8996 2000 
 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 
 
  
 
Instinctif Partners 
 
Justine Warren     020 7457 2010 
 
  
 
  
 
Notes to Editors: 
 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner is a premium pubs and hotels business. With an outstanding estate of iconic pubs and hotels 
across the Southern half of England, our purpose is to create experiences that nourish the soul. At our heart is the 
warm and inviting welcome of a fantastic pub or hotel, delivered by an exceptional team of over 5,000 talented 
individuals. We have been delighting our customers - with delicious, fresh, seasonal food, an exciting drinks range, 
and beautiful bedrooms - for 180 years. Fuller's has 185 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with 1,028 bedrooms and 153 Tenanted 
Inns, all aiming to ensure that everyone leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. 
 
  
 
At the AGM, Michael Turner will retire as Chairman and Simon Emeny will become Executive Chairman. 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  396537 
EQS News ID:  2172632 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2172632&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.