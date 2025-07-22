The Chinese company says its new storage product is designed for high-load scenarios, including motorhomes and solar setups. It supports up to four batteries in series and four batteries in parallel. Chinese battery manufacturer Power Queen has announced a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery designed for high-load scenarios, including motorhomes and solar applications. Dubbed the 12V 140Ah 190H Smart RV Lithium Battery, the unit offers a capacity of 1. 8 kWh. Up to four batteries can be connected in series, and up to four systems can be connected in parallel, allowing for a maximum capacity ...

