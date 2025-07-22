A €600,000 "Innovation Advance" repayable advance granted by Bpifrance

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris FR0014003XT0 ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative botanical medicines for the treatment of addiction, today announced that it has secured €1.2 million in medium-term non-dilutive financing from three partners.

NFL Biosciences obtained a €600,000 "Innovation Advance" repayable advance from Bpifrance. This advance will be repaid interest-free over 5 years starting in the second quarter of 2029, in quarterly instalments of €30,000. The company has also secured two medium-term loans totalling €600,000 from its banking partners, repayable over 4 and 5 years at a fixed rate.

This €1.2 million adds to the €3.0 million raised in the oversubscribed capital increase at the end of May 2025. The company also expects to secure additional non-dilutive funding and plans to benefit each year from the reimbursement of a portion of its R&D expenses through the Research Tax Credit. These funds are allocated to the continued development of NFL-101, its proprietary drug indicated for smoking cessation.

The company is currently engaged in scientific advice procedures with European regulatory authorities and the FDA. The feedback expected at the end of the summer will enable the company to confirm its development strategy, notably in relation to manufacturing, preclinical and clinical aspects.

"We would like to sincerely thank Bpifrance for its support, as well as our banking partners Société Générale and Banque Populaire du Sud. We have recently secured €4.2 million to support our development, and we are confidently approaching the launch of Phase 3. We are also continuing to seek additional non-dilutive funding and remain focused on rigorously managing our structural costs," commented Bruno Lafont, Chief Executive Officer of NFL Biosciences.

About NFL Biosciences: www.nflbiosciences.com

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier region of France, developing plant-based drug candidates for the treatment of addictions. NFL Biosciences' ambition is to bring new, safer and more effective natural therapeutic solutions to the entire world population, including low- and middle-income countries. Its most advanced product, NFL-101, is a standardized tobacco leaf extract protected by three patent families. NFL Biosciences intends to offer smokers wishing to quit a natural, safe, easy-to-administer and personalized alternative. NFL Biosciences is also developing NFL-301, a natural drug candidate for the reduction of alcohol consumption and has a drug development project for the treatment of cannabis use disorders.

NFL Biosciences shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 ALNFL). The company is qualified as an "Innovative Company" eligible for FCPI investment. More information on www.nflbiosciences.com

