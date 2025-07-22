La Caisse commits to invest in Sizewell C, a critical asset for economic growth and energy security in the UK

MONTREAL and LONDON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quebec based global investment group, La Caisse (formerly CDPQ), today announces its commitment to invest up to £1.7 billion (CAD 3.2 billion) in Sizewell C, a 3.2GW nuclear power station located in the East of England. The investment, which represents a 20% stake in the project, will leverage La Caisse's proven track record in delivering large scale infrastructure projects globally and support the UK's transition to clean power and progress to net zero. Once complete, Sizewell C will provide over 60 years of clean, reliable power to the UK grid, helping to boost the UK's economy, strengthen energy security and help reduce reliance on hydrocarbon sources, avoiding 9 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The investment will be made alongside the UK Government, experienced operator EDF, British multinational energy and services company Centrica and investment partner Amber Infrastructure. The project is structured under the UK Government's Regulated Asset Base (RAB) model which helps fund large-scale projects by offering predictability to investors while ensuring value for consumers over the long term.

"Our commitment to invest in Sizewell C reflects La Caisse's constructive capital approach, working to deliver optimal financial performance for our clients alongside broader economic and societal progress. La Caisse has a strong track record of bringing private sector expertise alongside governments and industrial players to invest in complex, regulated infrastructure where value-for-money for consumers is key. Sizewell C is a positive development for UK consumers, as it is expected to provide long-term reliable baseload power and low carbon energy to more than 6 million homes across the UK, while contributing to the creation of 10,000 new jobs at peak construction and thousands more in the nationwide supply chain. We're proud to support the UK Government in delivering this landmark project, advancing the country's energy security and economic growth ambitions. Our investment demonstrates our confidence in the UK market - our largest destination outside North America - and aligns with our commitment to the energy transition and decarbonization, enabled by our long-term capital and active ownership," said Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at La Caisse.

"It is time to do big things and build big projects in this country again - and today we announce an investment that will provide clean, homegrown power to millions of homes for generations to come. This government is making the investment needed to deliver a new golden age of nuclear, so we can end delays and free us from the ravages of the global fossil fuel markets to bring bills down for good," said Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband.

"We're delighted to welcome La Caisse's investment in Sizewell C. Their decision to take a 20% stake in the project reflects growing international backing for UK nuclear and confidence in Sizewell C. As one of the world's leading institutional investors, La Caisse brings significant experience in sustainable infrastructure and in delivering projects that drive economic growth and long-term value creation. Their involvement reinforces our strong financial base and supports our mission to create tens of thousands of high-quality jobs and 1500 apprenticeships across the country. Sizewell C will boost energy security, cut carbon, and drive regional and national growth for decades to come, and we're proud to have La Caisse on board as part of that journey," said Julia Pyke and Nigel Cann, Joint Managing Directors of Sizewell C.

La Caisse is the world's second largest institutional infrastructure investor, currently manages over £20 billion in UK investments and has significant experience in delivering projects that drive economic growth and positive change. La Caisse intends to invest around £8 billion in the UK over the next five years, increasing its asset allocation to the British market by nearly 50 percent. La Caisse has acted as a partner of trust and choice to the UK Government and its business partners for many years and has brought benefits to millions of UK consumers through investments in Eurostar, Heathrow Airport, First Hydro Company and London Array, an offshore wind farm generating 630MW of electricity, enough to power 500,000 UK homes.

La Caisse is also deeply committed to sustainable investing and investments supporting climate action. The firm has recently committed to have nearly £220 billion (CAD 400 billion) invested globally by the end of the decade in companies committed to decarbonising their operations as well as in climate solutions. These investments align with La Caisse's commitment to its clients: delivering long-term value while managing risk responsibly.

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2024, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 473 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

