ATOBA Energy and Air Moana have signed an agreement to implement scalable solutions for the supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

This strategic collaboration aims to ensure long-term SAF availability while supporting local initiatives to develop sustainable fuel production in Tahiti.

ATOBA Energy and Air Moana Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Sustainable Aviation Fuel Deployment in French Polynesia

It marks a major step forward in the decarbonization of aviation in the Pacific region.

As part of this agreement, ATOBA Energy will work with Air Moana to build a resilient and competitive SAF supply chain, aligned with Air Moana's progressive sustainability goals from 2026 to 2035. The strategy will combine the 'book and claim' method (certificate-based) with physical SAF deliveries

The partnership also includes the ambition to support French Polynesia's SAF roadmap, with ATOBA bringing its expertise in SAF production technologies, market analysis, and implementation strategies.

"We are very proud to collaborate with Air Moana, as this partnership reflects the core of ATOBA's mission: to be a flexible, pragmatic, and customer-focused SAF provider," said Arnaud NAMER, CEO of ATOBA Energy.

"Providing a hybrid approach of certificates and physical deliveries allows us to meet the needs of airlines while developing the SAF value chain. This is our first step in rolling out our ambitions in the Asia-Pacific region."

Air Moana has expressed its intention to enter into a 10-year SAF offtake agreement to progressively increase its supply of sustainable fuel between 2026 and 2035, with decarbonization targets aligned with the European SAF mandate.

"We are proud to partner with ATOBA to bring cleaner skies to French Polynesia," said Lionel GUERIN, CEO of Air Moana.

"This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our long-term vision and our commitment to leading the sustainable transition of aviation in the Pacific. ATOBA is an ideal partner for Air Moana thanks to its deep industry knowledge and technology-neutral sourcing solutions, well suited to remote regions like ours. We are proud to be both the first ATR operator and the first Pacific-based airline to launch such a project."

About ATOBA Energy

ATOBA is an intermediary aggregator of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that aims to accelerate the energy transition in the aviation sector by resolving the financial dilemma between airlines and producers.

ATOBA offers long-term SAF contracts at optimized prices to airlines and fuel resellers. The company guarantees security and competitiveness to its partners through diversified supply sources and high-level expertise.

ATOBA's aggregation strategy also helps develop the SAF industry by providing producers with long-term purchase agreements that support their final investment decisions for production plants.

About Air Moana Te mana no te ma'iti (The power to choose)

Air Moana, a regional airline based in French Polynesia, began operations in February 2023 and currently operates three ATR 72-600 aircraft.

Air Moana's mission is to make the Polynesian skies accessible to as many people as possible while offering a unique travel experience. Air Moana aims to become a key player in inter-island mobility while respecting the environmental balance of French Polynesia.

Air Moana serves the islands of Bora Bora, Huahine, Raiatea, Moorea, Rangiroa, Fakarava, as well as the Marquesas Islands of Nuku Hiva and Hiva Oa from Tahiti.

Air Moana is a family of over 240 passionate and dedicated people, united by the desire to provide the best possible experience. Our commitment goes beyond flying. Through our CSR policy, we aim to enrich the community, reduce our environmental footprint, support the local economy, and promote our territory and its people, playing a key role in the development of French Polynesia's future.

