22.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
Mitrade EU Ltd: Mitrade Becomes Official Regional CFD Sponsor of Argentine Football Association (AFA) Ahead of 2026 Finalissima

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Lionel Messi set to face Spain's Lamine Yamal in the highly anticipated 2026 Finalissima, global trading brand Mitrade is deepening its roots across European trading communities as the official regional CFD sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA). This partnership taps into the continent's football fervour while driving awareness and engagement around trading contracts for difference (CFDs).


Under the "Rise with Champions" theme, Mitrade's alliance with AFA unites Europe's passion for football and a seemingly growing interest in financial awareness among retail traders, celebrating the common ground between both pursuits and paving the way for a new wave of CFD participants who value sporting heritage, tactical thinking and informed decision-making.

"Our partnership reflects our commitment to connecting with communities through shared passions," said Kevin Lai, vice president of Mitrade Group. "Football, like financial markets, requires analytical thinking, quick decision-making and strategic insight, qualities that resonate strongly with the mindset of our users across Europe."

Amid growing market volatility and geopolitical shifts where speed in responsiveness matters to traders, platforms like Mitrade are redefining how individuals access global markets, offering flexible leverage, cross-asset exposure and real-time tools that were once only accessible through institutional investing.

The BaFin-listed broker for cross-border services was recently named "Most Reliable Broker Europe 2025" by World Business Outlook. With hundreds of new financial instruments recently added to its platform, Mitrade reflects a broader momentum where younger investors, much like today's football followers, engage on their own terms and favour speed, transparency and control in how they navigate the markets.

About Mitrade
Mitrade EU Ltd is an award-winning CFD trading platform licensed by CySEC (CIF438/23), and part of a group of entities that are regulated by ASIC, CIMA, and FSC. The brand democratises global market access, connecting 5M+ traders to CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares.

Powered by AI-driven technology, Mitrade offers ultra-fast execution, tight spreads, advanced risk mitigation, and multi-device compatibility, ensuring an intuitive trading experience tailored to investors.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Visit https://www.mitrade.eu/ for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641632/Mitrade_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitrade-becomes-official-regional-cfd-sponsor-of-argentine-football-association-afa-ahead-of-2026-finalissima-302506457.html

