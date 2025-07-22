Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gcore Recognized as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for AI Infrastructure 2025

Gcore is the only European provider on the list ranked as a Leader in the global AI infrastructure sector

LUXEMBOURG, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the latest GigaOm Radar for AI Infrastructure. The report highlights Gcore's leadership in platform capability, innovation, and expertise in delivering secure, scalable AI infrastructure.

Gcore Recognized as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for AI Infrastructure 2025

The GigaOm Radar evaluated 14 vendors in the AI Infrastructure space, measuring their strengths across key technical and business metrics. It ranks providers based on factors such as scalability and performance, deployment flexibility, security and compliance, and interoperability. Gcore is the only European provider on the list to be ranked as a Leader. GigaOm noted, "Organizations should consider Gcore for its focus on data sovereignty in Europe and its ability to customize solutions to specific business needs".

GigaOm Radar writes that "Choosing Gcore AI is a strategic move for organizations prioritizing ultra-low latency, high performance, and flexible deployment options across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, and edge environments. Gcore's global private network ensures low-latency processing for real-time AI applications, which is a key advantage for businesses with a global footprint. The integrated product suite supports deployment across diverse infrastructure, offering per-second billing and dynamic scaling for cost optimization."

Gcore offers a comprehensive AI product suite that includes Gcore Everywhere Inference and Gcore GPU Cloud to support scalable AI workflows, including model development, training, fine-tuning, and inference in just three clicks. The platform supports open source and custom AI models of any type: multimodal, LLMs, vision, time series, etc.

"Being recognized as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for AI Infrastructure is a strong validation of our commitment to connecting the world to AI anywhere and anytime," said Seva Vayner, Product Director of Edge Cloud and AI at Gcore. "We're proud to be the only European provider in the Leader category and remain dedicated to delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable AI solutions that help businesses unlock the full potential of AI."

Download the GigaOm Radar report on AI Infrastructure for free and discover how Gcore empowers efficient, secure deployment of complex AI workloads.

About Gcore
Gcore is a global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a staff of 600+ operating from ten offices worldwide, Gcore provides its solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. The company manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM, due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore's network consists of 180+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centres, with a total capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.

Learn more at gcore.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734958/GigaOm_Gcore.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527184/Gcore_Logo.jpg

Gcore Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gcore-recognized-as-a-leader-in-the-gigaom-radar-for-ai-infrastructure-2025-302509493.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.