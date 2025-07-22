Gcore Recognized as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for AI Infrastructure 2025

Gcore is the only European provider on the list ranked as a Leader in the global AI infrastructure sector

LUXEMBOURG, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore , the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the latest GigaOm Radar for AI Infrastructure. The report highlights Gcore's leadership in platform capability, innovation, and expertise in delivering secure, scalable AI infrastructure.

The GigaOm Radar evaluated 14 vendors in the AI Infrastructure space, measuring their strengths across key technical and business metrics. It ranks providers based on factors such as scalability and performance, deployment flexibility, security and compliance, and interoperability. Gcore is the only European provider on the list to be ranked as a Leader. GigaOm noted, "Organizations should consider Gcore for its focus on data sovereignty in Europe and its ability to customize solutions to specific business needs".

GigaOm Radar writes that "Choosing Gcore AI is a strategic move for organizations prioritizing ultra-low latency, high performance, and flexible deployment options across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, and edge environments. Gcore's global private network ensures low-latency processing for real-time AI applications, which is a key advantage for businesses with a global footprint. The integrated product suite supports deployment across diverse infrastructure, offering per-second billing and dynamic scaling for cost optimization."

Gcore offers a comprehensive AI product suite that includes Gcore Everywhere Inference and Gcore GPU Cloud to support scalable AI workflows, including model development, training, fine-tuning, and inference in just three clicks. The platform supports open source and custom AI models of any type: multimodal, LLMs, vision, time series, etc.

"Being recognized as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for AI Infrastructure is a strong validation of our commitment to connecting the world to AI anywhere and anytime," said Seva Vayner, Product Director of Edge Cloud and AI at Gcore. "We're proud to be the only European provider in the Leader category and remain dedicated to delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable AI solutions that help businesses unlock the full potential of AI."

About Gcore

Gcore is a global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a staff of 600+ operating from ten offices worldwide, Gcore provides its solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. The company manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM, due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore's network consists of 180+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centres, with a total capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.

