22.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
Ultra I&C successfully demonstrates resilient tactical communications for European NATO allies

WARSAW, Poland, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra I&C has successfully demonstrated its Orion radio and Archer troposcatter systems to European NATO allies in Poland, marking a critical advancement in secure, multi-domain, and mobile communications networks. The demonstration validates foundational data transport layer capabilities essential to modern warfare, where the speed of battlefield information determines operational success.

Ultra I&C's demonstration

Ultra I&C deployed Orion X500 and X650 radios and Archer troposcatter technologies across five dispersed locations throughout Poland, delivering high-throughput data transmission across multiple waveforms and frequency bands. The exercise underscored how quickly and easily Ultra I&C's advanced communications solutions can be deployed and operated-even in denied, degraded, intermittent, and limited (DDIL) environments where adversaries actively target communications infrastructure.

"This demonstration proves our systems deliver an integrated, tactical advantage now," said Jon Rucker, CEO of Ultra I&C. "Our combined line-of-sight and beyond line-of-sight capabilities provide warfighters with high-capacity, long-range, resilient communications that securely deliver critical data in the toughest operational environments."

Performance results
Orion radios deployed on multiple platforms, including drones and vehicles, within a mesh network, demonstrated exceptional operational flexibility and interoperability within a small form factor:

  • 200x200 Mbps bidirectional throughput was achieved at distances exceeding 50 kilometers, with Band III and Band IV spectrum capability enabling multi-theater operations and supporting mobile, distributed operations critical to force survivability.
  • Orion's frequency hopping capability demonstrated resilience against detection and jamming in contested environments.
  • The Orion X650 showcased Ultra I&C's latest self-forming mobile ad hoc network (MANET) waveform, which employs advanced multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) techniques to maximize data transmission speed and spectral efficiency.

Ultra I&C's next-generation Archer troposcatter system achieved high throughputs over 133 kilometers while maintaining secure links independent of satellites or ground-based infrastructure, with rapid and tool-less setup in under 15 minutes.

The demonstration reinforces Ultra I&C's role as a key enabler of military modernization efforts for joint forces, delivering foundational communications infrastructure that enables all other command and control capabilities in next-generation warfare.

About Ultra I&C
Ultra I&C is powering decision speed across the multidomain battlespace with resilient tactical communications, mission optimization, and encryption technologies. We secure, move, and make sense of data across all domains-delivering real-time, mission-ready intelligence that gives operators at the edge the clarity to act and the speed to win. For decades, global defense forces and allied partners have relied on Ultra I&C to outpace threats and cut through complexity on the battlefield. Headquartered in Austin, TX with more than 700 employees across the global enterprise, we deliver battle-proven technology purpose-built for decision advantage in contested, high-threat environments. For more information, visit https://www.ultra-ic.com.

Media Inquiries
Amanda Rudolph, Vice President of Strategic Communications: amanda.rudolph@ultra-ic.com

Ultra I&C's logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734991/Ultra_I_C.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2670752/ULTRA_I_AND_C__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ultra-ic-successfully-demonstrates-resilient-tactical-communications-for-european-nato-allies-302509670.html

