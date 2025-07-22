Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yuewen Group: Ye Xiu from The King's Avatar Fronts Switzerland Tourism Campaign

ZURICH, Switzerland, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark collaboration between digital storytelling and global tourism, culture and entertainment group Yuewen and Switzerland Tourism have launched an immersive cultural tourism campaign based on the hit Chinese web novel, The King's Avatar. At the heart of the campaign is the beloved fictional e-sports champion Ye Xiu, who has been appointed Switzerland's official "Swiss Travel Explorer". The campaign marks Switzerland Tourism's first collaboration with a Chinese online literature IP and signals a new model of cross-cultural engagement.

The cross-dimensional collaboration between Yuewen Group and Switzerland Tourism is officially unveiled.

On July 21, a special launch ceremony was held at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich, marking the official unveiling of the collaboration. Senior executives from both organizations celebrated the fusion of fiction and travel, and fan representatives from China participated in a roundtable discussion.

From Page to Passport: A Story Comes to Life

In The King's Avatar, Ye Xiu leads the fictional Chinese national e-sports team to Zurich to compete in the "Glory World Invitational Tournament."

Throughout July and August, Switzerland will host a one-month The King's Avatar-themed check-in campaign. From themed display zones at Zurich Central Station, to stamp collection points on Mount Titlis, a museum and cruise in Luzern, ice sculptures on Jungfrau, observation decks on the Aletsch Glacier and Leukerbad in Valais, the entire country will be infused with The King's Avatar elements.

Since the collaboration started last year, there has been a notable increase in The King's Avatar fans from China traveling to Switzerland. Chinese travel platforms have seen a significant uptick in interest in Swiss tourism, and restaurants and hotels in key locations mentioned in the novel have seen growth in bookings and sales.

A New Kind of Fan-Driven Cultural Exchange

Fans of The King's Avatar, many of whom are young, female, and highly creative, are not only following the campaign but actively shaping it. Through social media, fan art, and cosplay, they are turning a literary IP into a participatory cultural experience, blending fiction with personal journeys. In doing so, they are not only driving awareness but also demonstrating the evolving role of digital communities in global tourism and cultural exchange.

Martin Nydegger, Director of Switzerland Tourism, said at the launch, "We are honoured that Switzerland takes up a small chapter in the thrilling adventures in The King's Avatar, beloved by so many young Chinese. And we are even more happy that this event takes place during the Sino-Swiss Year of Culture and Tourism, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and China."

Huang Yan, Senior Vice President of Yuewen, commented, "This collaboration between The King's Avatar and Switzerland Tourism is an important innovation. It demonstrates a new path for the internationalization of web novel IPs and highlights the practical value of cultural export. We look forward to seeing more cross-border cultural collaborations in the future."

About Yuewen
Yuewen (China Literature Limited) is a culture and entertainment group focused on developing intellectual property (IP) derived from online literature. Yuewen has a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, such as QQ Reading, Qidian, New Classics Media, and Tencent Animation & Comics. It serves as a platform for tens of millions of creators with a rich reserve of literary works, audiobooks, animation, comics, films, drama series, games, and merchandise.

Media Contact
Jing Zhang
ywpr@yuewen.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735196/20250722_001047.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ye-xiu-from-the-kings-avatar-fronts-switzerland-tourism-campaign-302510072.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.