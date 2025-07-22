Large energy users like data centers and manufacturers could gain expedited access to at least 500 MW of solar deemed 'ready to proceed' under the new, 'more enabling' private wires framework, said Solar Ireland CEO Ronan Power. The updated policy targets national grid congestion, particularly acute near the capital where data centers are concentrated. Solar Ireland, the lobby group representing the Irish solar industry has welcomed the State's approval for a new policy that will allow private sector companies to set up their own private electricity infrastructure. The 'private wires' policy, ...

