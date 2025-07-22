Strongsville, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Automated Manufacturing Solutions, Inc. (AMS), a provider of custom manufacturing machinery, has expanded its equipment lineup with five additions designed to meet diverse industrial welding requirements. The new equipment-AMS SureWeld S10 Welder, AMS SureWeld S1 Welder, AMS SureWeld XY Pro, AMS SureWeld XY Pro Dual, and AMS SureWeld S4M-reflects the company's continued focus on engineering precision, configurability, and adaptability across production environments.

Founded with the goal of delivering reliable automation systems, AMS has earned a reputation for building quality and customer-oriented service. The newly available equipment addresses a wide spectrum of use cases-from small-part production and lower volume work to high-output and multi-weld processes-while offering customization and integration flexibility across job configurations.

"These machines are built to handle real production challenges with simplicity and dependability," said David Minney, the President of Automated Manufacturing Solutions.

The AMS SureWeld S10 Welder is structured in three configurable tiers-Basic, Pro, and Elite-supporting both small-batch and scalable operations. Options include manual or electronic pressure control, dual gun integration, and advanced job recipe management with HMI support.





The AMS SureWeld S1 Welder, also tiered, is ideal for compact part welding and integrates optional shuttle fixtures, poke-yoke inspection stations, and digital regulation features in advanced configurations. Designed for high-throughput operations, the AMS SureWeld XY Pro incorporates a servo-driven XY platen and programmable weld scheduling through HMI. It supports nut and stud feeding and multiple-part sensing and offers optional high-force weld cylinders.

Expanding on this is the AMS SureWeld XY Pro Dual, which introduces dual weld guns capable of handling simultaneous or opposing-end welds within a single assembly. It accommodates fastener variations, high production rates, and the ability to integrate up to four weld guns per configuration.

The AMS SureWeld S4M provides a fixed-frame option with support for multiple weld transformers and complex fixturing needs. Integrated LVDT sensors assist with height verification, and elite versions incorporate nut feeders, digital pressure control, and upside-down nut detection technology.

"We focus on building practical systems that adapt to our customers' evolving needs," Minney added.

Automated Manufacturing Solutions, Inc. continues to support its customers with custom automation systems designed and built in-house by a dedicated team of engineers and trades professionals.

About the company: Founded in 2002, Automated Manufacturing Solutions, Inc. is a custom automation provider based in Blaine, Minnesota. The company specializes in designing and building reliable, high-quality manufacturing machinery tailored to meet diverse operational needs. With a team of broadly trained engineers and skilled tradesmen, AMS is known for delivering robust, cost-effective solutions and exceptional customer service. The company maintains a flexible, technology-forward approach to automation, helping clients improve efficiency and adapt to evolving production challenges.

