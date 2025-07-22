The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani): MAWANI Adding the Shipping Service "FRS1" by "CSTAR LINE" to Jeddah Islamic Port

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Ports Authority "Mawani" has announced the addition of the new shipping service "FRS1" operated by CSTAR LINE to Jeddah Islamic Port, contributing to enhancing the port's competitiveness, expanding its maritime service network, supporting its operational efficiency, and reinforcing its standing as a strategic logistics hub on the Red Sea coast.

The new shipping service links Jeddah Islamic Port with five regional and global ports, including Ningbo, Shanghai, and Nansha in China, Aqaba in Jordan, and Ain Sokhna in Egypt, with a handling capacity of up to 2,000 TEUs.

This step aligns with Mawani's ongoing efforts to improve the Kingdom's standing in global performance indicators and support national export movement, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, to solidify the Kingdom's standing as a global logistics hub bridging the three continents.

It is worth noting that Jeddah Islamic Port features a high handling capacity of 130 million tons, and advanced logistics services through 62 multipurpose berths, in addition to several specialized terminals and modern facilities, including two container terminals with a handling capacity of 7.5 million TEUs, two general cargo terminals, two dry docks for ship repair and marine unit maintenance, and a group of marine service berths.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735719/Mawani.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702111/5425233/The_Saudi_Ports_Authority_Logo.jpg

