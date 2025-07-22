It's the favorite fruit of the French. And it's still in peak season. The good thing about the European strawberry is that it has multiple 'identities', which allow you to continue enjoying it (and its boost of vitamins and antioxidants) throughout the summer. These days, in fact, varieties like Charlotte or Mara des Bois, one of the so-called Rondes, are in full season.

All of them are different, which makes it easy to enjoy them in endless preparations, increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables. Precisely the goal of the new project 'A Healthier Europe', in which the AOPn Fraises Framboises de France has joined forces with the Spanish associations +BRÓCOLI and Alcachofa de España, with the aim of getting Europeans to reach the 400 g/person/day of fruit and vegetables recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The European strawberry could not be better to face the summer, with the following nutritional properties, among others:

Vitamin C: 100 g=54 mg.

100 g=54 mg. Vitamin B9/Folic acid: 100 g=98.9 µg.

100 g=98.9 µg. Fibre: 100 g=2.2 g.

And how can we include all these benefits in our diet? Let's find out, variety by variety.

Charlotte

Heart-shaped.

Fleshy and sweet.

Recipes: macarons, gâteaux, mousse...

Rondes

A group of varieties like Mara des Bois, Darselect or Cléry.

Rounded.

Sweet and sour.

Recipes: snacks, salads...

Ciflorette

Elongated.

Sweet, juicy and fragrant.

Recipes: desserts and compotes.

Gariguette

Thin and elongated.

Very aromatic.

Recipes: adapts to all.

About the consortium

Association to Promote Broccoli Consumption (+BRÓCOLI)

Born in 2010 as a non-for-profit organization with the main objective of increasing the consumption of broccoli (a vegetable scientifically called Brassica oleracea), it brings together farmers, marketers, researchers, nutritionists, restaurateurs and others.

Association for the Promotion of Artichoke Consumption (Alcachofa de España)

Created in 2014, it focuses on making visible the benefits of a crop that is part of the agronomic culture of Spain and a key piece in the Mediterranean diet. With more than 28 associates, it brings together farmers, fruit and vegetable companies, the processing industry, shops and restaurants.

Association d'Organisations de Producteurs nationale Fraise Framboises

Created in 2008, it has 27 members and more than 500 producers in the various French regions, representing more than 45% of the total production of French strawberries, in a large part of the country.

