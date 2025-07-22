Anzeige
22.07.2025
JJ's House: JJ's House to Open First-Ever Flagship Store in Central London: A Landmark Moment for the Occasionwear Brand

LONDON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JJ's House, a global leader in made-to-order bridal and occasionwear, is set to make its long-awaited move into brick-and-mortar retail with the launch of its first flagship store in Central London. The store officially opened on 22 July 2025 at 22 Eastcastle Street, London, W1W 8DE, and excitement is already building as the brand prepares to bring its signature online experience into a physical space for the very first time.

Renowned for offering affordable, customizable bridal dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and wedding guest dresses, JJ's House has grown a loyal global following thanks to its wide selection, inclusive sizing, and commitment to sustainable, made-to-order fashion. The London flagship will mark a major milestone in the company's expansion into the UK and European markets.

"The opening of our first physical store in Central London is a defining moment for JJ's House," said a company spokesperson. "It will offer customers a beautifully curated space to explore our most-loved styles, including our bestselling bridal and bridesmaid collections, while enjoying the personal service and attention to detail we're known for."

Strategically located in Central London, the flagship will offer a premium yet welcoming experience, featuring an exclusive selection of JJ's House bestsellers across bridal, bridesmaid, and formalwear categories. Customers will also be able to book one-on-one styling appointments, explore fabric and color swatches, and take advantage of the brand's custom sizing service-blending the benefits of in-store shopping with the flexibility of JJ's House's online mode. As the brand continues to push boundaries in sustainable, made-to-order fashion, the London flagship store will also spotlight JJ's House's commitment to responsible retail.

The official opening date will be announced in the coming weeks. For now, JJ's House invites its community, press, and fashion insiders to stay tuned for what promises to be one of the most exciting retail openings of the year.

To learn more about JJ's House, visit www.jjshouse.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jjs-house-to-open-first-ever-flagship-store-in-central-london-a-landmark-moment-for-the-occasionwear-brand-302508549.html

PR Newswire
