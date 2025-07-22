Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.07.2025
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AdvanceCare Slashes Claims Processing Times to 60 Seconds Using Sprout.ai's AI Technology

LONDON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvanceCare has cut health insurance claims processing time to just 60 seconds for some claims settlement cases, thanks to a strategic rollout of Sprout.ai's artificial intelligence technology. As health insurance claims management continues to grow in complexity, AdvanceCare is using AI to streamline and automate its processes and free up team resources to focus on the most complex cases.

Sprout.ai Logo

The milestone comes after the health insurer TPA (Third-Party Administrator) processed over a million claims in the past year using Sprout.ai's patented AI platform. AdvanceCare was already operating its claims process with automation, but the integration of Sprout.ai's technology has strengthened its capabilities further, contributing to over a 10% increase in automation levels. These advancements span AdvanceCare's different types of claims including hospital, dental, and pharmacy. With 1.7 million members in Portugal the improvements are already delivering faster, more accurate claim outcomes for a significant portion of the population.

This also comes at a time when healthcare leaders are reporting that the time it takes for claims reimbursement is increasing, with 62% recognising this as a growing challenge, up from 51% in 2022. Sprout.ai's platform allows insurers to make faster, more accurate claims decisions by reducing manual data entry and ensuring claims handlers have all the relevant insights at their fingertips. AdvanceCare benefits from utilising Sprout.ai's platform, which combines advanced artificial intelligence with patented optical character recognition (OCR) technology to instantly extract, structure, and analyse information from claims invoices.

Roi Amir, CEO of Sprout.ai, said: "When it comes to health insurance, speed and accuracy are paramount. This collaboration proves that AI doesn't just improve efficiency - it enhances the customer experience at scale. AdvanceCare has shown what's possible when innovation is embraced across an entire claims ecosystem."

The increased accuracy has led to cost and productivity gains, supporting AdvanceCare's mission to strengthen healthcare inclusion and digital transformation in the insurance sector.

Liliana Silva, Operations Director at AdvanceCare, added: "Our customers highly value the digital reimbursement solution that we provide through our app and web portal. Focusing on efficiency also means focusing on time resolution and the quality of service we provide to our customers. This is why we see AI as a useful tool and look for solutions that contribute to this, such as Sprout.ai."

Since partnering in 2022, Sprout.ai's growing footprint within AdvanceCare highlights the accelerating demand in the European insurtech market for solutions that combine intelligent automation with enhanced service quality - empowering experienced claims handlers to dedicate more time to complex cases and those requiring a human touch.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735066/Sprout_Logo.jpg

Notes to editors

For more information on Sprout.ai or to request interview time with CEO, Roi Amir, please contact sproutai@transatlanticent.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advancecare-slashes-claims-processing-times-to-60-seconds-using-sproutais-ai-technology-302509762.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
