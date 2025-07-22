Cisco Systems, Inc has become the latest licensee of the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 patent pool programme.

The deal, which was reached on an amicable basis, provides Cisco with one-stop access to close to 2,000 patents (245 patent families) recognised to date, through the pool's process of independent patent evaluations, as essential to the 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 standard.

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionising the way organisations connect and protect in the AI era. It is a global technology leader in enterprise networking, including enterprise grade access points.

The Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 Pool was established in July 2022 and has seen a significant surge in interest recently. In addition to Cisco, more than 20 new licensees have come on board since the start of Q4 2023.

The patents in the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 pool are held by the companies identified at https://www.sisvel.com/licensing-programmes/Wi-Fi/wifi-6/tab-patent-owners. All of them have played key roles in the development of Wi-Fi 6 technology.

"We are delighted to welcome Cisco as a licensee of our Wi-Fi pool and thank them for the professional way in which they have handled the negotiation process," says Sisvel's Head of Licensing, Nick Webb. "This deal is a significant milestone for the pool and a major validation of its proposition, which is to offer transparent and efficient access to patents that underpin world class Wi-Fi technology. We look forward to welcoming further licensees over the coming months and to powering Wi-Fi innovation for many years to come."

