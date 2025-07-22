Incap Corporation: Inside Information, Profit Warning: Incap Lowers Its Outlook For 2025

Incap Corporation | Inside Information | July 22, 2025 at 09:05:00 EEST

Incap estimates that its revenue for 2025 will be EUR 210-230 million and operating profit (EBIT) will be EUR 23-29 million. The estimate is impacted by the weakened US Dollar and Indian Rupee exchange rates as well as uncertainties related to US tariffs and other actions and policies of the US administration, due to which some customers have postponed their projects.

The estimates are given provided that unexpected events impacting Incap's business environment do not occur, for example, in the availability of components.

Previously Incap estimated that its revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in 2025 would be higher than in 2024. In 2024, Incap's revenue was EUR 230.1 million and operating profit (EBIT) EUR 29.2 million.

