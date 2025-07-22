Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.07.2025
WKN: 916668 | ISIN: FI0009006407 | Ticker-Symbol: I8J
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2025 08:10 Uhr
Incap Corporation: Inside Information, Profit Warning: Incap Lowers Its Outlook For 2025

Incap Corporation | Inside Information | July 22, 2025 at 09:05:00 EEST

Incap estimates that its revenue for 2025 will be EUR 210-230 million and operating profit (EBIT) will be EUR 23-29 million. The estimate is impacted by the weakened US Dollar and Indian Rupee exchange rates as well as uncertainties related to US tariffs and other actions and policies of the US administration, due to which some customers have postponed their projects.

The estimates are given provided that unexpected events impacting Incap's business environment do not occur, for example, in the availability of components.

Previously Incap estimated that its revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in 2025 would be higher than in 2024. In 2024, Incap's revenue was EUR 230.1 million and operating profit (EBIT) EUR 29.2 million.

INCAP CORPORATION

Additional information:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798
Antti Pynnönen, CFO, tel. +358 40 187 3494

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com

Incap in brief
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, USA, and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.