Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 659213 | ISIN: SE0000653230 | Ticker-Symbol: SUD
Frankfurt
22.07.25 | 08:04
18,000 Euro
-0,55 % -0,100
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STUDSVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STUDSVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,20017,50011:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Studsvik AB: Studsvik's Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2025

Increasing profitability in a growing market

Second quarter

  • Operating profit for the quarter was SEK 17.6 (13.7) million. The operating margin for the quarter was 7.7 (5.8) per cent.
  • Sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 227.6 (235.5) million, a decrease of 3.4 per cent. In local currencies this is equivalent to a decrease of 0.4 per cent.
  • Free cash flow for the quarter was

SEK -1.3 (-22.3) million.

January - June

  • Operating profit for the first half increased to SEK 37.0 (25.7) million. The operating margin for the first half was 8.1 (5.8) per cent.
  • Sales in the first half amounted to SEK 454.6 (444.9) million, an increase of 2.2 per cent. In local currencies this is equivalent to an increase of 3.7 per cent.
  • Free cash flow for the first half was

SEK 38.3 (-40.9) million.

Events during the quarter

  • In Q2, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved Studsvik's fuel optimisation software for use by companies developing Small Modular Reactors (SMR).
  • As of Q2, we have a new, well-balanced Executive Management Group that will take Studsvik forward and deliver on our strategy for profitable growth. Mr. Jason Babik has joined as the Group's Chief Strategy Officer, strengthening the Executive Management Group.
  • Armada Investment AG is our largest shareholder at the end of this quarter and two new board members were elected at the annual general meeting.

The Group in summary

Q2

Jan-Jun

Jan-Dec

2025

2024

2025

2024

2024

Net sales, SEK million

227.6

235.5

454.6

444.9

893.1

Operating profit, SEK million

17.6

13.7

37.0

25.7

26.8

Operating margin, %

7.7

5.8

8.1

5.8

3.0

Profit after tax, SEK million

9.8

9.6

18.7

18.1

9.6

Free cash flow, SEK million

-1.3

-22.3

38.3

-40.9

-78.1

Net debt, SEK million

118.7

90.4

118.7

90.4

132.2

Net debt/equity ratio, %

31.1

22.4

31.1

22.4

32.8

Profit per share after tax, SEK

1.20

1.17

2.27

2.20

1.17

Equity per share, SEK

46.48

49.04

46.48

49.04

49.03

The Interim Report will be presented at a telephone conference call according to separately distributed invitation at 10:00 (CEST) today.

Please find the full interim report in the attached file.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Teske, Chief Financial Officer, tel +46 (0)76 496 60 41

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has approx. 540 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Studsvik AB (publ.) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on July 22, 2025, at 08:00 am (CEST).

www.studsvik.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.