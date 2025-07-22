Studsvik AB: Studsvik's Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2025

Increasing profitability in a growing market

Second quarter Operating profit for the quarter was SEK 17.6 (13.7) million. The operating margin for the quarter was 7.7 (5.8) per cent.

Sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 227.6 (235.5) million, a decrease of 3.4 per cent. In local currencies this is equivalent to a decrease of 0.4 per cent.

Free cash flow for the quarter was SEK -1.3 (-22.3) million. January - June Operating profit for the first half increased to SEK 37.0 (25.7) million. The operating margin for the first half was 8.1 (5.8) per cent.

Sales in the first half amounted to SEK 454.6 (444.9) million, an increase of 2.2 per cent. In local currencies this is equivalent to an increase of 3.7 per cent.

Free cash flow for the first half was SEK 38.3 (-40.9) million.

Events during the quarter

In Q2, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved Studsvik's fuel optimisation software for use by companies developing Small Modular Reactors (SMR).

As of Q2, we have a new, well-balanced Executive Management Group that will take Studsvik forward and deliver on our strategy for profitable growth. Mr. Jason Babik has joined as the Group's Chief Strategy Officer, strengthening the Executive Management Group.

Armada Investment AG is our largest shareholder at the end of this quarter and two new board members were elected at the annual general meeting.

The Group in summary

Q2 Jan-Jun Jan-Dec 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Net sales, SEK million 227.6 235.5 454.6 444.9 893.1 Operating profit, SEK million 17.6 13.7 37.0 25.7 26.8 Operating margin, % 7.7 5.8 8.1 5.8 3.0 Profit after tax, SEK million 9.8 9.6 18.7 18.1 9.6 Free cash flow, SEK million -1.3 -22.3 38.3 -40.9 -78.1 Net debt, SEK million 118.7 90.4 118.7 90.4 132.2 Net debt/equity ratio, % 31.1 22.4 31.1 22.4 32.8 Profit per share after tax, SEK 1.20 1.17 2.27 2.20 1.17 Equity per share, SEK 46.48 49.04 46.48 49.04 49.03

For further information, please contact:

Peter Teske, Chief Financial Officer, tel +46 (0)76 496 60 41

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has approx. 540 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

