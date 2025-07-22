Studsvik AB: Studsvik's Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2025

Increasing profitability in a growing market
Second quarter
SEK -1.3 (-22.3) million.
January - June
SEK 38.3 (-40.9) million.
Events during the quarter
- In Q2, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved Studsvik's fuel optimisation software for use by companies developing Small Modular Reactors (SMR).
- As of Q2, we have a new, well-balanced Executive Management Group that will take Studsvik forward and deliver on our strategy for profitable growth. Mr. Jason Babik has joined as the Group's Chief Strategy Officer, strengthening the Executive Management Group.
- Armada Investment AG is our largest shareholder at the end of this quarter and two new board members were elected at the annual general meeting.
The Group in summary
Q2
Jan-Jun
Jan-Dec
2025
2024
2025
2024
2024
Net sales, SEK million
227.6
235.5
454.6
444.9
893.1
Operating profit, SEK million
17.6
13.7
37.0
25.7
26.8
Operating margin, %
7.7
5.8
8.1
5.8
3.0
Profit after tax, SEK million
9.8
9.6
18.7
18.1
9.6
Free cash flow, SEK million
-1.3
-22.3
38.3
-40.9
-78.1
Net debt, SEK million
118.7
90.4
118.7
90.4
132.2
Net debt/equity ratio, %
31.1
22.4
31.1
22.4
32.8
Profit per share after tax, SEK
1.20
1.17
2.27
2.20
1.17
Equity per share, SEK
46.48
49.04
46.48
49.04
49.03
Facts about Studsvik
Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has approx. 540 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
