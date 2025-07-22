Electrolux Professional AB: Electrolux Professional AB interim report Q2 2025

Second quarter, April-June 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 3,195m (3,268), a decrease of 2.2%. Organically, sales increased by 2.4%. The acquisition of Adventys in 2024 contributed with 0.2%. Currency translation had a negative impact of 4.8%.

EBITA amounted to SEK 392m (410), corresponding to a margin of 12.3% (12.5).

Operating income amounted to SEK 340m (353), corresponding to a margin of 10.6% (10.8).

Income for the period amounted to SEK 217m (230), and earnings per share was SEK 0.75 (0.80).

Operating cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 305m (392).

Alberto Zanata, President, and CEO:



"Food & Beverage back to organic growth, US continues to be strong



The second quarter of 2025 showed organic growth in both segments. Sales are developing well, but the impact from currency had at negative effect on profit compared to last year.



The global macroeconomic situation continues to be uncertain, but demand has so far been good with continued positive sales development in the US, and the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region finally returning to growth.



Good growth in Food & Beverage

Sales of Food & Beverage increased by 3.3% organically, driven by strong growth in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, while sales in Europe declined slightly. EBITA margin declined somewhat compared to last year, due to higher operational costs, but also due to weak sales in Beverage. US tariffs had no material impact. Order intake for Food & Beverage was significantly higher than last year in all regions.



Improved margin in Laundry

Organically, sales of Laundry increased by 1.0%. Sales in the US were down at the beginning of the quarter due to uncertainty about tariffs but improved towards the end of the quarter. EBITA margin improved somewhat, despite a significant negative impact from currency equivalent to 2.5% in margin. US tariffs had no material impact. Order intake was somewhat higher than a year ago.



Improved sustainability rating

I am proud to report that EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings, has awarded us the prestigious Gold Medal, placing us in the top 5% of companies globally in terms of sustainable business practices. In addition, we have established a framework for green financing to further integrate the company's climate change mitigation ambition into our financing set-up.



Focus on cost efficiency

Sales and order intake developed well during the quarter, but profitability did not improve due to the currency impact and higher operational costs. We will maintain a higher pace in R&D during 2025 and 2026, due to large investments in both Laundry and Cooking.



During the quarter, we have had a limited impact from the current tariffs and, if these levels remain, we should be able to mitigate the impact for the rest of the year.



So far, given the macroeconomic uncertainty, we have not been able to offset the currency impact. However, this is our aim medium term. In parallel, we will increase our focus on general cost efficiency to make our company leaner, more agile and productive. The combination of innovation and cost efficiency will support our ability to future-proof the Group. These actions make me confident that we should be able to improve our performance going forward."





This information is information that Electrolux Professional AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person detailed below, at 07:30 a.m. CET on July 22, 2025.

For more information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Chief Communication & Investor Relations Officer +46 70 190 00 33

Electrolux Professional Group - meeting needs beyond tomorrow

Electrolux Professional Group is the sustainability leader in our industry and one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry equipment for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are sold in over 110 countries. In 2024, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12.5bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com