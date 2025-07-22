Alfa Laval AB: Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report April 1 - June 30, 2025

Highlights

Order intake was SEK 16.3 (18.9) billion, a decline of -14 percent of which -8 percent was organic.

Net sales decreased by -4 percent to SEK 16.8 (17.5) billion, with an organic increase of 2 percent.

Adjusted EBITA increased by 2 percent to SEK 3.0 (2.9) billion, corresponding to a margin of 17.8 (16.7) percent.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 2.2 (2.8) billion.

Earnings per share of SEK 4.87 (4.08).

On 7 July, 2025, the acquisition of the cryogenic business from the French group Fives was completed according to plan.

Summary

Second quarter

Order intake declined by -8 percent* to SEK 16,299 (18,916) million.

Net sales increased by 2 percent* to SEK 16,819 (17,530) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 3,001 (2,932) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.8 (16.7) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 2,709 (2,390) million.

Net income for the period: SEK 2,025 (1,696) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 4.87 (4.08).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 2,159 (2,755) million.

First six months

Order intake declined by -6 percent* to SEK 33,106 (37,189) million.

Net sales increased by 6 percent* to SEK 33,284 (32,435) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 5,917 (5,367) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.8 (16.5) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 5,366 (4,639) million.

Net income for the period: SEK 4,028 (3,388) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 9.69 (8.15).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 3,564 (4,644) million.

Return on capital employed (%) **: 24.4 (22.1).

Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 0.60 (0.83).

* Organic change. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the third quarter

"We expect demand in the third quarter to be somewhat higher compared to the second quarter."

Earlier published outlook (April 29, 2025):

"We expect demand in the second quarter to be on about the same level as in the first quarter."



The interim report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CEST 07.30 on July 22, 2025.

