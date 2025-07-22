HANZA AB: HANZA interim report April-June 2025

HANZA AB today publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2025. The company continues to increase profitability, has completed a strategic acquisition that supports its focus on the defense industry, and announces increasing volumes for the second half of the year. Sales during the second quarter increased by 24 percent, of which 3 percent was organic, and exceeded SEK 1.5 billion for the first time. HANZA also reiterates its financial targets for 2025.

Second quarter 2025

Net sales increased by 24% to SEK 1,516 million (1,221).

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, sales increased by 3%.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 106 million (50), corresponding to an operating margin of 7.0% (4.1). For comparable units, excluding the acquisition of Leden, the operating margin was 7.8% (4.1).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.13 (0.16).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 163 million (135).



First half of 2025

Net sales increased by 15% to SEK 2,842 million (2,474).

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, sales remained unchanged.

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 203 million (137), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 7.1% (5.5). Operating profit amounted to SEK 192 million (117), corresponding to an operating margin of 6.8% (4.7). For comparable units, excluding acquisitions and items affecting comparability, the operating margin amounted to 7.5% (4.7).

Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 2.23 (1.26).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 2.03 (0.92).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 231 million (166).



CEO Erik Stenfors comments on the report:



"Profitability continued to improve sequentially during the second quarter. The adjusted operating margin for "old HANZA" (excluding our acquisition of Leden in March this year) amounted to 7.8% in Q2, compared with 7.3% in the first quarter. It is particularly gratifying that we have now raised the margin in Orbit One, which we acquired in 2024, to the same level as the rest of HANZA. This is a result of rapid integration and effective synergy work.



The integration of Leden has gone very well, and we are now also working on expanding the capacity of Leden's customer base to the rest of the Group as volumes increase. At the same time, we are now seeing several of HANZA's existing customers raising their forecasts for the end of 2025, which is the first time since the recession began.



In July, we signed an agreement to acquire Milectria, a manufacturer specializing in systems for the defense industry, with operations in Finland, Estonia, and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi). The acquisition adds approximately 300 employees and a new customer base, while establishing a dedicated platform with high expertise and capacity for manufacturing in the defense sector. This will enable us to accelerate LYNX, while securing capacity for our other industries and customers."

Contacts

Erik Stenfors, CEO

+46 709 50 80 70

erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO

+46 707 94 98 78

lars.akerblom@hanza.com

About Us

HANZA is a global knowledge-based manufacturing company that modernizes and streamlines the manufacturing industry. Through supply-chain advisory services and with production facilities grouped into regional manufacturing clusters, we create stable deliveries, increased profitability and an environmentally friendly manufacturing process for our customers. HANZA was founded in 2008 and currently has annual sales of approximately SEK 6 billion. The company has approximately 3,100 employees in seven countries: Sweden, Finland, Germany, Estonia, Poland, the Czech Republic, and China. HANZA's clients include leading product companies such as 3M, ABB, EATON, Epiroc, GE, Getinge, John Deere, Mitsubishi, SAAB, Sandvik, Siemens, and Tomra. HANZA is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main list.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com

This information is information that HANZA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-22 07:30 CEST.