TietoEVRY Oyj: Inside information: Endre Rangnes appointed as President and CEO of Tietoevry

Tietoevry Corporation INSIDE INFORMATION 21 July 2025 8.00 p.m. EEST

Tietoevry's Board of Directors has appointed Endre Rangnes as President and CEO of Tietoevry as of 21 July 2025. Rangnes has served as interim CEO of Tietoevry since May 2025. Previously he was Managing Director of Tietoevry Banking, and a member of the Group Management Team since September 2024. Prior to that, he was a long-standing member of Tietoevry's Board of Directors alongside serving as a CEO in the financial services and IT sectors.

"Endre Ranges has a strong track record of leading, transforming and establishing businesses in the technology and financial services sectors, including CEO roles in publicly-listed companies. We have recently witnessed Endre's market acumen, strategic leadership and execution capabilities during his time as Managing Director of Tietoevry Banking. Tietoevry's Board of Directors has assessed options for the permanent CEO of the company and concluded that Endre is the right person to lead Tietoevry through its next phase", comments Tomas Franzén, Chairperson of Tietoevry's Board of Directors.

"This is a pivotal time for Tietoevry, and I am honored and excited to enter this position after a highly engaging and meaningful interim period. I look forward to continuing working with our highly talented teams across the company to deliver value for our clients and shape a successful future for Tietoevry, for the benefit of all our stakeholders", states Endre Rangnes.

Tietoevry publishes its second quarter financial result on Tuesday 22 July 2025. A teleconference for analysts and media will be held at 10:00 a.m. EEST (9:00 a.m. CEST, 8:00 am UK time) with President and CEO Endre Rangnes and CFO Tomi Hyryläinen presenting the result.

