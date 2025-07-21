Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870798 | ISIN: FI0009000277 | Ticker-Symbol: TTEB
Tradegate
22.07.25 | 11:26
14,670 Euro
-11,47 % -1,900
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TIETOEVRY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIETOEVRY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,64014,67011:37
14,65014,67011:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2025 19:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TietoEVRY Oyj: Inside information: Endre Rangnes appointed as President and CEO of Tietoevry

Tietoevry Corporation INSIDE INFORMATION 21 July 2025 8.00 p.m. EEST

Tietoevry's Board of Directors has appointed Endre Rangnes as President and CEO of Tietoevry as of 21 July 2025. Rangnes has served as interim CEO of Tietoevry since May 2025. Previously he was Managing Director of Tietoevry Banking, and a member of the Group Management Team since September 2024. Prior to that, he was a long-standing member of Tietoevry's Board of Directors alongside serving as a CEO in the financial services and IT sectors.

"Endre Ranges has a strong track record of leading, transforming and establishing businesses in the technology and financial services sectors, including CEO roles in publicly-listed companies. We have recently witnessed Endre's market acumen, strategic leadership and execution capabilities during his time as Managing Director of Tietoevry Banking. Tietoevry's Board of Directors has assessed options for the permanent CEO of the company and concluded that Endre is the right person to lead Tietoevry through its next phase", comments Tomas Franzén, Chairperson of Tietoevry's Board of Directors.

"This is a pivotal time for Tietoevry, and I am honored and excited to enter this position after a highly engaging and meaningful interim period. I look forward to continuing working with our highly talented teams across the company to deliver value for our clients and shape a successful future for Tietoevry, for the benefit of all our stakeholders", states Endre Rangnes.

Tietoevry publishes its second quarter financial result on Tuesday 22 July 2025. A teleconference for analysts and media will be held at 10:00 a.m. EEST (9:00 a.m. CEST, 8:00 am UK time) with President and CEO Endre Rangnes and CFO Tomi Hyryläinen presenting the result.

For further information, please contact:

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tietoevry.com

Tietoevry Communications, tel. +358 40 5704072, news (at) tietoevry.com

Tietoevry Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

NASDAQ Stockholm

Oslo Børs

Principal Media

Tietoevry is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses* Tietoevry Care, Tietoevry Banking and Tietoevry Industry, as well as our digital engineering business Tietoevry Create. Our 16 000* talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.

Tietoevry's annual revenue for the continuing businesses* is approximately EUR 2 billion. The company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

* Tietoevry Tech Services is excluded due to the divestment signed in March 2025. The transaction is expected to close during Q3 2025.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.