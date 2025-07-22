Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.07.2025
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 10:16 Uhr
Outfit7: My Talking Tom Friends 2 Hits Over 6 Million Downloads in One Week!

Outfit7: My Talking Tom Friends 2 Hits Over 6 Million Downloads in One Week!

PR Newswire

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 22, 2025

Outfit7's blockbuster sequel takes the world by storm

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 22, 2025 Just one week after its global launch, My Talking Tom Friends 2 has surpassed 6 million downloads, climbing to the #1 spot in Games category on Google Play in 31 countries - including the US, UK, and Brazil. The highly anticipated next chapter in the popular Talking Tom & Friends franchise has quickly become a must-play title for fans around the world.

Outfit7: My Talking Tom Friends 2 Hits Over 6 Million Downloads in One Week!

"By staying true to our core promise - delivering uncompromising quality to our users - we've reached another historic milestone for Outfit7, with our highest-ever preregistration conversion rate. Currently more than half pre-registered users have already downloaded the game. But what truly excites us is what came after: strong engagement, high daily activity and retention. The players who joined us didn't just download the game-they stayed" said Jernej Cesen, COO at Outfit7. "It's been thrilling to watch the game take off and climb the charts so quickly. This is their game as much as ours."

My Talking Tom Friends 2 is a new life simulation game from Outfit7, where players join fan-favorite characters Talking Tom, Talking Angela, Talking Hank, Talking Becca, and Talking Ben in a lively, voice-acted neighborhood full of personality and fun. With customizable homes, engaging mini-games, and a bus system that unlocks new destinations like the Water Park, the game offers a richer, more interactive world filled with friendship, humor, and adventure.

The launch of My Talking Tom Friends 2 signals a powerful beginning for Outfit7's bold new chapter. Just weeks after unveiling a major brand evolution and a roadmap featuring three upcoming titles, the game's record-breaking success reflects the global excitement surrounding the Talking Tom & Friends universe. As the first in a series of new releases, My Talking Tom Friends 2 sets the tone for what's to come - from the company's first-ever mobile game tailored specifically for kids, to a full remaster of the original Talking Tom, designed to reignite nostalgia among longtime fans. With refreshed visuals and deeper storytelling, Outfit7 isn't just launching new games - they're redefining what the next generation of Talking Tom looks like.

Download My Talking Tom Friends 2 for free today and join millions already moving into the fun.

CONTACT: media@outfit7.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735100/Outfit7.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outfit7-my-talking-tom-friends-2-hits-over-6-million-downloads-in-one-week-302510605.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
