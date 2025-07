EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 JULY 2025 SHARES

Fifax Abp has applied for removal from trading of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The shares of Fifax Abp will be listed for the last time on 22 July 2025.



Identifiers:

Trading code: FIFAX

ISIN code: FI4000496328

Orderbook ID: 226472

Last day of listing: 22 July 2025

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260