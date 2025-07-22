Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities andPersons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Alan Scott

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

b) LEI 549300D32517C2M3A561

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares

Identification code GB00B6VTTK07

b) Nature of the transaction Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£7.61359 10,000

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 10,000

- Price £76,135.90

e) Date of the transaction 21.07.2025