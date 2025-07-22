Anzeige
22.07.2025
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

Notification of Transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities andPersons Closely Associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Alan Scott
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc
b) LEI 549300D32517C2M3A561
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares
Identification code GB00B6VTTK07
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£7.6135910,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume10,000
- Price£76,135.90
e) Date of the transaction 21.07.2025
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

