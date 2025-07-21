CTRL Group Limited Announces Name Change to TJGC Group

Kowloon, Hong Kong, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTRL Group Limited (the "Company") (Nasdaq CM: MCTR), an integrated marketing and advertising services provider in Hong Kong specializing in mobile games promotion for the local market, today announced, subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the British Virgin Islands (the "Registrar"), it will change its name from CTRL Group Ltd. to TJGC Group.

The name change will become effective upon the issuance of a Certificate of Change of Name by the Registrar and the corresponding update in the Register of Companies.

The Company's ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the current ticker symbol "MCTR". The CUSIP number for the Company's ordinary shares will remain unchanged.

About CTRL Group Limited

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary and operating company, CTRL Group Limited, is an integrated marketing and advertising services provider in Hong Kong specializing in mobile games promotion for the local market. The Company provides services to mobile game developers, principally developers of mobile gaming applications or "apps" that gamers download from the developers' websites and applicable mobile operating systems, such as Apple Store or Android Google Play Store. The market for specialized mobile game advertising in Hong Kong is occupied by a few market players who compete with one another. The Company's prominent market share and proven track record are indicative of its audience reach and engagement, as well as its relevance to advertisers in Hong Kong markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.ctrl-media.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

CTRL Group Limited

Phone: +852-3107-4887

Email: project@ctrl-media.com