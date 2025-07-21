Farmer Bros. Co.: Farmer Brothers Coffee Announces Plan to Explore Strategic Alternatives

Forms Strategy Committee to Lead Evaluation of Options for Maximizing Shareholder Value

Engages Independent Financial and Legal Advisors to Support Process

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM), a leading roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and allied products, today announced it has initiated a process to evaluate strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

Over the last two years, Farmer Brothers has made significant progress in transforming its operations and improving its business performance.

"Since the 2023 sale of our direct ship business, we have been focused on improving our financial and operational structure and are pleased with the progress we have made. We believe now is the right time to explore additional options that could allow us to more effectively maximize shareholder value," said Farmer Brothers Chairman of the Board David Pace.

As part of this process, the company's board formed a strategy committee, consisting of independent and disinterested directors, to evaluate a broad range of potential strategic alternatives to maximize value for shareholders and make recommendations to the full board. Farmer Brothers has engaged North Point Mergers and Acquisitions, Inc. as its financial advisor and Winston & Strawn LLP as its legal counsel to work with the board, company and strategy committee as Farmer Brothers evaluates potential opportunities.

The board has not set a timetable for this review process, and there can be no assurance the company's strategic review process will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome. The company does not intend to disclose further developments on this strategic review process until it determines such a disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino mixes, spices and baking/biscuit mixes.

Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company's primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Boyd's Coffee, SUM>ONE Coffee Roasters, West Coast Coffee, Cain's and China Mist. You can learn more at farmerbros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the company's business strategy, developments and outcomes of the strategic alternatives review process. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the company's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to execute on its strategic alternatives review process and the timing and future prospects thereof and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions set forth in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 12, 2024, as amended by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on October 25, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Investor and media contact

Brandi Wessel

Director of Communications

405-885-5176

bwessel@farmerbros.com