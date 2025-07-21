Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AR23 | ISIN: US0441861046 | Ticker-Symbol: AHT
Frankfurt
22.07.25 | 08:01
43,600 Euro
-0,46 % -0,200
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHLAND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHLAND INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,20044,60011:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2025 23:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashland, Inc.: Whitaker named senior vice president and chief financial officer, Ashland

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) announced today that the board of directors has named William C. Whitaker, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Ashland, effective July 18, 2025. Whitaker has been serving as the company's interim chief financial officer.

Whitaker joined Ashland in 2015. He has held several positions of increasing responsibility in corporate development, treasury, financial planning and analysis (FP&A) and investor relations.

Prior to Ashland, Whitaker held roles outside of the company within private equity and transaction advisory services. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Ohio State University and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

"I want to congratulate William on this well-deserved appointment," said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. "I am confident in his leadership and ability to thrive in this role while helping Ashland achieve new heights."

About Ashland
Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,960 passionate, tenacious solvers - from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators - thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

Trademark, Ashland, or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:Media Relations:
William WhitakerCarolmarie C. Brown
+1 (614) 790-2095+1 (302) 995-3158
wcwhitaker@ashland.comccbrown@ashland.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.