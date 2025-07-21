Southern Company elects Regions Financial Corp. chairman, president & CEO John Turner to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Southern Company today announced the election of John M. Turner, Jr. as an independent director, effective Sept. 1, 2025.

"I'm pleased to welcome John to the Southern Company Board of Directors," said Chris Womack , chairman, president, and CEO of Southern Company. "As we work to meet the incredible demand we're seeing and build the future of energy, his shared belief in a customer-centric approach, emphasizing affordability, service, and integrity, aligns perfectly with Southern Company's core values. His extensive financial expertise, experience in regulated industries, and profound understanding of our service territories will be instrumental as we address these growth opportunities within the evolving energy landscape. His appointment brings another valuable perspective to the Board."

Turner is chairman, president and chief executive officer of Regions Financial Corporation, one of the nation's largest regional banks with $159 billion in assets and the second-largest public company based in Alabama. With over four decades of experience in the financial services industry, Turner has demonstrated a strong track record of driving innovation and fostering community engagement.

Turner joined Regions in 2011 as president of the South Region, leading banking operations in Alabama, Mississippi, South Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle, and was named head of the Corporate Bank in 2014. He became president in 2017 and, in 2018, was named CEO and appointed to the Regions Board.

Prior to joining Regions, Turner was named president of Whitney National Bank and Whitney Holding Corporation in 2008 and was elected to the bank and holding company boards of directors. Earlier in his career at Whitney, he was responsible for all geographic line banking functions across the bank and served as the company's Eastern Region President. Turner joined Whitney in 1994 as its Alabama regional president after nine years at AmSouth Bank, where he held senior consumer, commercial and business positions.

Turner holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Georgia and is currently a trustee for the University of Georgia Foundation. He serves on the boards of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, Alabama Growth Alliance, Prosper Birmingham, and A Plus Education Foundation and Infirmary Health System. He also serves on the boards of United Way of Central Alabama and the Business Council of Alabama, and he previously served as chair for both. Turner also has served on Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama and is a former chairman of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mobile Area Education Foundation, and the United Way of Southwest Alabama.

About Southern Company



Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture has been recognized by a variety of organizations, earning the company awards and recognitions that reflect Our Values and dedication to service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Company