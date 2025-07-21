Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.: Washington Trust Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

WESTERLY, R.I., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (the "Corporation") (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported second quarter 2025 net income of $13.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, up from $12.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, reported for the first quarter of 2025. In the preceding quarter there were two infrequent transactions that are described further below. Excluding these two items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $11.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025.
"Washington Trust's second quarter results reflect our diversified business model performing positively. We realized growth in net interest income, wealth management revenue, and mortgage banking revenue, and we remained well-capitalized. We are pleased with these results," said Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Edward O. Handy III. "As we reach our milestone 225th birthday next month, we remain focused on providing exceptional full-service banking to our customers for years to come."
Selected financial highlights for the second quarter of 2025 include:
- The net interest margin was 2.36% in the second quarter, up by 7 basis points from the 2.29% reported in the preceding quarter.
- A provision for credit losses of $600 thousand was recognized for the second quarter, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter.
- Wealth management revenues in the second quarter increased by 2% from the preceding quarter, reflecting a seasonal increase in transaction-based revenues.
- Mortgage banking revenues in the second quarter increased by 32% from the preceding quarter, reflecting a higher volume of loans sold to the secondary market.
- Total loans amounted to $5.1 billion, up by 1% from March 31, 2025.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $5.0 billion, up by 1% from March 31, 2025 and up by 9% from June 30, 2024.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $37.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, up by $763 thousand, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2025. The net interest margin was 2.36% for the second quarter, an increase of 7 basis points from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets decreased by $134 million, largely reflecting declines in the average balance of deposits at correspondent banks and mortgage loans held for sale. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 4.99%, up by 1 basis point from the preceding quarter.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $117 million, as an increase of $89 million in the average balance of in-market deposits was offset by a decrease of $206 million in wholesale funding balances. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.12%, down by 7 basis points from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, down by $5.6 million, or 24.6%, from the first quarter of 2025. In the preceding quarter, a sales leaseback pre-tax net gain of $7.0 million was recognized. Excluding this item, adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) was up by $1.4 million, or 9%. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, up by $229 thousand, or 2%, from the preceding quarter. This included an increase of $253 thousand, or 207%, in transaction-based revenues, which was concentrated in seasonal tax servicing fee income. Asset-based revenues were down modestly by $24 thousand, or 0.2%, reflecting a decline in the average balance of wealth management AUA. The end of period AUA balance at June 30, 2025 amounted to $7.2 billion, up by $363 million, or 5%, from March 31, 2025.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, up by $730 thousand, or 32%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting a higher volume of loans sold to the secondary market. Loans sold amounted to $116.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, up by $41.3 million, or 55%, from the first quarter of 2025.
- Loan related derivative income from interest rate swap transactions with commercial borrowers totaled $676 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, up by $575 thousand, or 569%, from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $36.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, down by $5.7 million, or 13%, from the first quarter of 2025. A pre-tax non-cash pension plan settlement charge of $6.4 million associated with the termination of the Corporation's qualified pension plan was recognized in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding this item, adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) was up by $770 thousand, or 2%. Linked quarter changes included:
- Salaries and employee benefits expense, our largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $23.0 million, up by $603 thousand, or 3%, from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting volume-related increases in mortgage originator compensation expense.
- Advertising and promotion expense totaled $717 thousand, up by $307 thousand, or 75%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the timing of such activities.
- The remaining linked quarter change in noninterest expense reflected modest decreases across a variety of other noninterest expense categories.
Income Tax
For the second quarter of 2025, income tax expense of $3.9 million was recognized, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.7%. This compares to income tax expense of $3.5 million and an effective tax rate of 22.3% in the first quarter of 2025. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2025 effective tax rate to be approximately 22.4%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $971 million at June 30, 2025, up by $54 million, or 6%, from March 31, 2025, largely reflecting purchases of securities totaling $73 million, at a weighted average yield of 5.49%, which were partially offset by routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed debt securities in the quarter. The securities portfolio represented 14% of total assets at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.1 billion at June 30, 2025, up by $44 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter. These changes included:
- Commercial loans increased by $57 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2025.
- Residential real estate loans decreased by $17 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2025.
- Consumer loans increased by $4 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2025.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $5.0 billion at June 30, 2025, up by $5 million, or 0.1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $5.0 billion at June 30, 2025, up by $30 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2025.
Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $2 million and were down by $25 million, or 93%, from March 31, 2025. FHLB advances totaled $1.0 billion at June 30, 2025, up by $151 million, or 18%, from March 31, 2025.
As of June 30, 2025, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.8 billion and consisted of available cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $26.1 million, or 0.51% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $21.6 million, or 0.42% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The composition of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2025 was 54% commercial and 46% residential and consumer. The change in nonaccrual loans in the second quarter was largely attributable to one commercial & industrial relationship totaling $9.4 million that was placed on nonaccrual status, partially offset by the resolution of one commercial real estate loan totaling $3.2 million.
Past due loans were $14.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $10.2 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The composition of past due loans at June 30, 2025 was 13% commercial and 87% residential and consumer.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $41.1 million, or 0.80% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $41.1 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $1.2 million at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025.
The provision for credit losses totaled $600 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.2 million in the preceding quarter. Net charge-offs amounted to $647 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.3 million in the preceding quarter.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $527.5 million at June 30, 2025, up by $5.8 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2025. Net income of $13.2 million and improvement of $3.2 million in the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of shareholders' equity were partially offset by quarterly dividend declarations of $11.0 million.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The dividend was paid on July 11, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2025.
Capital levels at June 30, 2025 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.06% at June 30, 2025, compared to 13.13% at March 31, 2025. Book value per share was $27.36 at June 30, 2025, compared to $27.06 at March 31, 2025.
Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, business highlights, and outlook on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-833-470-1428 and enter Access Code 177395. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the Replay Access Code 643659. The audio replay will be available through August 5, 2025. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's website, https://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through September 30, 2025.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:
- changes in general business and economic conditions (including the impact of actual or threatened tariffs imposed by the U.S. and foreign governments, inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
- interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
- changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions;
- changes in loan demand and collectability;
- the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
- ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
- reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;
- decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
- increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
- changes in the size and nature of our competition;
- changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws, rules and regulations;
- changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
- operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;
- regulatory, litigation and reputational risks; and
- changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.
In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans, and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, such as adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio, as well as measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$43,997
$33,394
$21,534
$33,694
$28,211
Interest-earning deposits with correspondent banks
119,582
82,804
88,368
173,277
75,666
Short-term investments
4,145
4,041
3,987
3,772
3,654
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
35,681
21,953
21,708
20,864
26,116
Mortgage loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market
-
-
281,706
-
-
Premises and equipment held for sale, lower of cost or market
-
-
4,788
-
-
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
971,341
917,545
916,305
973,266
951,828
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
45,273
38,899
49,817
57,439
66,166
Loans:
Total loans
5,140,260
5,096,210
5,137,838
5,514,870
5,629,102
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
41,059
41,056
41,960
42,630
42,378
Net loans
5,099,201
5,055,154
5,095,878
5,472,240
5,586,724
Premises and equipment, net
25,574
26,068
26,873
32,145
31,866
Operating lease right-of-use assets
35,578
36,048
26,943
27,612
28,387
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
113,372
107,546
106,777
105,998
105,228
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
2,478
2,682
2,885
3,089
3,295
Other assets
185,036
195,972
219,169
174,266
213,310
Total assets
$6,745,167
$6,586,015
$6,930,647
$7,141,571
$7,184,360
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$646,584
$625,590
$661,776
$665,706
$645,661
Interest-bearing deposits
4,398,664
4,414,991
4,454,024
4,506,184
4,330,465
Total deposits
5,045,248
5,040,581
5,115,800
5,171,890
4,976,126
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,001,000
850,000
1,125,000
1,300,000
1,550,000
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
38,299
38,716
29,578
30,237
31,012
Other liabilities
110,420
112,357
137,860
114,534
133,584
Total liabilities
6,217,648
6,064,335
6,430,919
6,639,342
6,713,403
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,223
1,223
1,223
1,085
1,085
Paid-in capital
197,392
197,570
196,947
126,698
125,898
Retained earnings
437,520
435,233
434,014
505,654
504,350
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(95,949)
(99,179)
(119,171)
(117,158)
(146,326)
Treasury stock, at cost
(12,667)
(13,167)
(13,285)
(14,050)
(14,050)
Total shareholders' equity
527,519
521,680
499,728
502,229
470,957
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,745,167
$6,586,015
$6,930,647
$7,141,571
$7,184,360
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$67,345
$66,656
$71,432
$75,989
$76,240
$134,001
$151,876
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
442
958
762
366
392
1,400
647
Taxable interest on debt securities
9,230
8,827
7,015
6,795
6,944
18,057
14,040
Nontaxable interest on debt securities
8
7
8
-
-
15
-
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
792
1,022
1,312
1,262
1,124
1,814
2,197
Other interest income
1,029
1,993
1,310
3,174
1,297
3,022
2,493
Total interest and dividend income
78,846
79,463
81,839
87,586
85,997
158,309
171,253
Interest expense:
Deposits
30,864
31,748
34,135
37,203
36,713
62,612
74,760
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,451
10,946
14,388
17,717
17,296
21,397
32,434
Junior subordinated debentures
346
347
380
404
403
693
809
Total interest expense
41,661
43,041
48,903
55,324
54,412
84,702
108,003
Net interest income
37,185
36,422
32,936
32,262
31,585
73,607
63,250
Provision for credit losses
600
1,200
1,000
200
500
1,800
1,200
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
36,585
35,222
31,936
32,062
31,085
71,807
62,050
Noninterest income (loss):
Wealth management revenues
10,120
9,891
10,049
9,989
9,678
20,011
19,016
Mortgage banking revenues
3,034
2,304
2,848
2,866
2,761
5,338
5,267
Card interchange fees
1,247
1,509
1,255
1,321
1,275
2,756
2,420
Service charges on deposit accounts
808
744
794
784
769
1,552
1,454
Loan related derivative income
676
101
8
126
49
777
333
Income from bank-owned life insurance
826
769
779
770
753
1,595
1,492
Realized losses on securities, net
-
-
(31,047)
-
-
-
-
Losses on sale of portfolio loans, net
-
-
(62,888)
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net
-
6,994
-
-
988
6,994
988
Other income
367
331
310
416
387
698
2,853
Total noninterest income (loss)
17,078
22,643
(77,892)
16,272
16,660
39,721
33,823
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
23,025
22,422
21,875
21,350
21,260
45,447
43,035
Outsourced services
4,404
4,346
4,197
4,185
4,096
8,750
7,876
Net occupancy
2,662
2,741
2,428
2,399
2,397
5,403
4,958
Equipment
930
891
936
924
958
1,821
1,978
Legal, audit, and professional fees
726
750
845
836
741
1,476
1,447
FDIC deposit insurance costs
1,235
1,262
1,266
1,402
1,404
2,497
2,845
Advertising and promotion
717
410
560
857
661
1,127
1,209
Amortization of intangibles
203
204
204
206
208
407
416
Pension plan settlement charge
-
6,436
-
-
-
6,436
-
Other expenses
2,628
2,734
1,981
2,345
2,185
5,362
4,509
Total noninterest expense
36,530
42,196
34,292
34,504
33,910
78,726
68,273
Income (loss) before income taxes
17,133
15,669
(80,248)
13,830
13,835
32,802
27,600
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,888
3,490
(19,457)
2,849
3,020
7,378
5,849
Net income (loss)
$13,245
$12,179
($60,791)
$10,981
$10,815
$25,424
$21,751
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$13,245
$12,179
($60,776)
$10,973
$10,807
$25,424
$21,731
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
19,285
19,276
17,452
17,058
17,052
19,280
17,042
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
19,374
19,370
17,565
17,140
17,110
19,372
17,082
Per share information:
Basic earnings per common share
$0.69
$0.63
($3.48)
$0.64
$0.63
$1.32
$1.28
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.68
$0.63
($3.46)
$0.64
$0.63
$1.31
$1.27
Cash dividends declared
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$1.12
$1.12
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$27.36
$27.06
$25.93
$29.44
$27.61
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)
$23.91
$23.61
$22.46
$25.51
$23.67
Market value per share
$28.28
$30.86
$31.35
$32.21
$27.41
Shares issued at end of period
19,562
19,562
19,562
17,363
17,363
Shares outstanding at end of period
19,283
19,276
19,274
17,058
17,058
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.17 %
12.23 %
11.64 %
11.39 %
11.01 %
Total risk-based capital
13.06 %
13.13 %
12.47 %
12.21 %
11.81 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.66 %
8.45 %
8.13 %
7.85 %
7.82 %
Common equity tier 1
11.71 %
11.76 %
11.20 %
10.95 %
10.59 %
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
7.82 %
7.92 %
7.21 %
7.03 %
6.56 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
6.90 %
6.98 %
6.31 %
6.15 %
5.67 %
Loans to deposits (3)
101.8 %
100.7 %
105.5 %
106.2 %
112.8 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.36 %
2.29 %
1.95 %
1.85 %
1.83 %
2.32 %
1.84 %
Return on average assets (6)
0.80 %
0.73 %
(3.45 %)
0.60 %
0.60 %
0.76 %
0.61 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)
0.80 %
0.71 %
0.59 %
0.60 %
0.56 %
0.75 %
0.54 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
0.81 %
0.71 %
0.60 %
0.61 %
0.57 %
0.76 %
0.55 %
Return on average equity (7)
10.14 %
9.63 %
(48.25 %)
8.99 %
9.43 %
9.89 %
9.38 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)
10.14 %
9.30 %
8.29 %
8.99 %
8.79 %
9.73 %
8.38 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (1)
11.62 %
10.69 %
9.57 %
10.43 %
10.29 %
11.16 %
9.80 %
Efficiency ratio (8)
67.3 %
71.4 %
(76.3 %)
71.1 %
70.3 %
69.5 %
70.3 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
67.3 %
68.7 %
70.0 %
71.1 %
71.8 %
68.0 %
72.6 %
(1)
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for June 30, 2025 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Net income divided by average assets.
(7)
Net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity.
(8)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$9,745
$9,769
$9,910
$9,770
$9,239
$19,514
$18,328
Transaction-based revenues
375
122
139
219
439
497
688
Total wealth management revenues
$10,120
$9,891
$10,049
$9,989
$9,678
$20,011
$19,016
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$6,818,390
$7,077,802
$7,052,408
$6,803,491
$6,858,322
$7,077,802
$6,588,406
Net investment appreciation (depreciation)
466,541
(148,748)
57,706
372,027
108,529
317,793
472,773
Net client asset outflows
(103,216)
(110,664)
(32,312)
(123,110)
(163,360)
(213,880)
(257,688)
Balance at end of period
$7,181,715
$6,818,390
$7,077,802
$7,052,408
$6,803,491
$7,181,715
$6,803,491
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
$2,460
$1,575
$2,493
$2,492
$2,205
$4,035
$3,791
Changes in fair value, net (2)
19
133
(317)
(28)
20
152
344
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
555
596
672
402
536
1,151
1,132
Total mortgage banking revenues
$3,034
$2,304
$2,848
$2,866
$2,761
$5,338
$5,267
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
$51,331
$27,662
$15,155
$26,317
$26,520
$78,993
$50,994
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
130,212
75,519
114,137
115,117
110,728
205,731
188,826
Total mortgage loan originations
$181,543
$103,181
$129,292
$141,434
$137,248
$284,724
$239,820
Percentage of originations for sale to total
72 %
73 %
88 %
81 %
81 %
72 %
79 %
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$7,762
$16,819
$62,410
$17,881
$24,570
$24,581
$48,627
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
109,013
58,680
50,697
102,457
85,482
167,693
134,069
Total mortgage loans sold
$116,775
$75,499
$113,107
$120,338
$110,052
$192,274
$182,696
(1)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(2)
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4)
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(5)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$2,178,925
$2,134,107
$2,154,504
$2,102,091
$2,191,996
Commercial & industrial
547,318
535,030
542,474
566,279
558,075
Total commercial
2,726,243
2,669,137
2,696,978
2,668,370
2,750,071
Residential real estate (2)
2,096,250
2,113,307
2,126,171
2,529,397
2,558,533
Home equity
300,917
296,563
297,119
299,379
302,027
Other
16,850
17,203
17,570
17,724
18,471
Total consumer
317,767
313,766
314,689
317,103
320,498
Total loans
$5,140,260
$5,096,210
$5,137,838
$5,514,870
$5,629,102
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Connecticut
$850,350
39 %
$839,079
39 %
Massachusetts
650,834
30
663,026
31
Rhode Island
429,385
20
434,244
20
Subtotal
1,930,569
89
1,936,349
90
All other states
248,356
11
218,155
10
Total commercial real estate loans
$2,178,925
100 %
$2,154,504
100 %
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Massachusetts
$1,489,658
71 %
$1,530,847
72 %
Rhode Island
459,486
22
443,237
21
Connecticut
124,623
6
128,933
6
Subtotal
2,073,767
99
2,103,017
99
All other states
22,483
1
23,154
1
Total residential real estate loans
$2,096,250
100 %
$2,126,171
100 %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Multi-family
$629,184
29 %
$567,243
26 %
Retail
407,039
19
433,146
20
Industrial and warehouse
370,839
17
358,425
17
Office
274,657
13
289,853
13
Hospitality
222,715
10
213,585
10
Healthcare Facility
193,791
9
205,858
10
Mixed-use
26,379
1
29,023
1
Other
54,321
2
57,371
3
Total commercial real estate loans
$2,178,925
100 %
$2,154,504
100 %
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
$118,747
22 %
$126,547
23 %
Real estate rental and leasing
56,715
10
63,992
12
Educational services
55,174
10
47,092
9
Transportation and warehousing
52,698
10
55,784
10
Retail trade
50,207
9
41,132
8
Finance and insurance
24,779
5
26,557
5
Accommodation and food services
24,752
5
12,368
2
Information
21,858
4
22,265
4
Manufacturing
21,536
4
32,140
6
Arts, entertainment, and recreation
19,129
3
19,861
4
Professional, scientific, and technical services
11,990
2
10,845
2
Public administration
2,036
-
2,186
-
Other
87,697
16
81,705
15
Total commercial & industrial loans
$547,318
100 %
$542,474
100 %
Weighted Average
Asset Quality
Balance
Average
Loan
Size (4)
Loan to
Debt
Service
Pass
Special
Classified
Nonaccrual
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real
Class A
$102,923
$9,406
58 %
1.76x
$96,710
$-
$6,213
$-
Class B
74,536
3,405
55 %
1.34x
70,260
-
4,276
4,276
Class C
14,757
1,845
54 %
1.25x
12,560
2,197
-
-
Medical Office
53,102
7,586
69 %
1.40x
53,102
-
-
-
Lab Space
29,339
23,480
91 %
0.38x
-
6,509
22,830
-
Total office at June 30, 2025 (1)
$274,657
$5,864
64 %
1.34x
$232,632
$8,706
$33,319
$4,276
Total office at March 31, 2025
$275,787
$6,305
65 %
1.48x
$231,961
$8,536
$35,290
$7,605
Total office linked quarter change
($1,130)
($441)
(1 %)
(0.14x)
$671
$170
($1,971)
($3,329)
(1)
Approximately 66% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $275 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas. Additionally, approximately 49% of the total commercial real estate office balance is scheduled to mature before June 30, 2027.
(2)
Balance of commercial real estate office consists of 50 loans as of June 30, 2025.
(3)
Does not include $18.5 million of unfunded commitments as of June 30, 2025.
(4)
Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$646,584
$625,590
$661,776
$665,706
$645,661
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
668,483
654,599
592,904
596,319
532,316
NOW accounts
680,246
686,666
692,812
685,531
722,797
Money market accounts
1,147,792
1,202,703
1,154,745
1,146,426
1,086,088
Savings accounts
693,055
630,413
523,915
490,285
485,208
Time deposits (in-market) (1)
1,207,255
1,213,382
1,192,110
1,207,626
1,164,839
In-market deposits
5,043,415
5,013,353
4,818,262
4,791,893
4,636,909
Wholesale brokered time deposits
1,833
27,228
297,538
379,997
339,217
Total deposits
$5,045,248
$5,040,581
$5,115,800
$5,171,890
$4,976,126
(1)
As of June 30, 2025, in-market deposits were approximately 60% retail and 40% commercial and the average size was approximately $37 thousand.
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Uninsured Deposits:
Uninsured deposits (1)
$1,365,590
27 %
$1,363,689
27 %
Less: affiliate deposits (2)
76,352
1
94,740
2
Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits
1,289,238
26
1,268,949
25
Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3)
207,695
5
197,638
4
Uninsured deposits, after exclusions
$1,081,543
21 %
$1,071,311
21 %
(1)
Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits.
(2)
Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation.
(3)
Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.
Jun 30,
Dec 31,
Contingent Liquidity:
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston
$987,119
$752,951
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
111,454
70,286
Available cash liquidity (1)
87,662
36,647
Unencumbered securities
596,906
597,771
Total
$1,783,141
$1,457,655
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits
130.6 %
106.9 %
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions
164.9 %
136.1 %
(1)
Available cash liquidity excludes amounts restricted for collateral purposes and designated for operating needs.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.39 %
0.33 %
0.34 %
0.44 %
0.43 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.51 %
0.42 %
0.45 %
0.56 %
0.54 %
Total past due loans to total loans
0.27 %
0.20 %
0.23 %
0.37 %
0.21 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
157.27 %
189.85 %
180.03 %
136.89 %
139.04 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.80 %
0.81 %
0.82 %
0.77 %
0.75 %
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$4,276
$7,605
$10,053
$18,259
$18,390
Commercial & industrial
9,711
1,140
515
616
642
Total commercial
13,987
8,745
10,568
18,875
19,032
Residential real estate
10,614
11,102
10,767
10,517
9,744
Home equity
1,507
1,779
1,972
1,750
1,703
Other consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Total consumer
1,507
1,779
1,972
1,750
1,703
Total nonaccrual loans
26,108
21,626
23,307
31,142
30,479
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
683
Total nonperforming assets
$26,108
$21,626
$23,307
$31,142
$31,162
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$-
$-
$-
$10,476
$-
Commercial & industrial
1,799
1,146
900
3
2
Total commercial
1,799
1,146
900
10,479
2
Residential real estate
9,772
6,439
7,741
6,947
8,534
Home equity
2,430
2,578
2,947
2,800
3,324
Other consumer
34
32
394
75
20
Total consumer
2,464
2,610
3,341
2,875
3,344
Total past due loans
$14,035
$10,195
$11,982
$20,301
$11,880
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$-
$-
$-
$-
$-
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$8,186
$7,354
$6,447
$18,119
$8,409
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$21,626
$23,307
$31,142
$30,479
$30,710
$23,307
$44,618
Additions to nonaccrual status
10,454
2,142
5,417
1,880
556
12,596
988
Loans returned to accruing status
(1,493)
(4)
(9)
(268)
(369)
(1,497)
(14,133)
Loans charged-off
(667)
(2,522)
(2,231)
(59)
(53)
(3,189)
(123)
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Payments, payoffs, and other changes
(3,812)
(1,297)
(11,012)
(890)
(365)
(5,109)
(871)
Balance at end of period
$26,108
$21,626
$23,307
$31,142
$30,479
$26,108
$30,479
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$41,056
$41,960
$42,630
$42,378
$41,905
$41,960
$41,057
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
650
1,400
1,200
300
500
2,050
1,400
Charge-offs
(667)
(2,522)
(2,231)
(59)
(53)
(3,189)
(123)
Recoveries
20
218
361
11
26
238
44
Balance at end of period
$41,059
$41,056
$41,960
$42,630
$42,378
$41,059
$42,378
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$1,240
$1,440
$1,640
$1,740
$1,740
$1,440
$1,940
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
(50)
(200)
(200)
(100)
-
(250)
(200)
Balance at end of period (2)
$1,190
$1,240
$1,440
$1,640
$1,740
$1,190
$1,740
(1)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$274
$2,250
$1,961
$-
$-
$2,524
$-
Commercial & industrial
307
3
181
2
4
310
3
Total commercial
581
2,253
2,142
2
4
2,834
3
Residential real estate
-
-
(160)
-
-
-
-
Home equity
(1)
(1)
(189)
(1)
(6)
(2)
(7)
Other consumer
67
52
77
47
29
119
83
Total consumer
66
51
(112)
46
23
117
76
Total
$647
$2,304
$1,870
$48
$27
$2,951
$79
Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized
0.05 %
0.18 %
0.14 %
- %
- %
0.12 %
- %
The following tables present daily average balance, interest, and yield/rate information, as well as net interest margin on an FTE basis. Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities, changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale, and basis adjustments associated with fair value hedges are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term
$92,692
$1,029
4.45 %
$185,724
$1,993
4.35 %
($93,032)
($964)
0.10 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
27,466
442
6.45
105,253
958
3.69
(77,787)
(516)
2.76
Taxable debt securities
1,067,394
9,230
3.47
1,042,687
8,827
3.43
24,707
403
0.04
Nontaxable debt securities
650
8
4.94
650
8
4.99
-
-
(0.05)
Total securities
1,068,044
9,238
3.47
1,043,337
8,835
3.43
24,707
403
0.04
FHLB stock
41,484
792
7.66
43,491
1,022
9.53
(2,007)
(230)
(1.87)
Commercial real estate
2,161,987
31,225
5.79
2,138,301
30,354
5.76
23,686
871
0.03
Commercial & industrial
550,550
7,967
5.80
538,083
7,874
5.93
12,467
93
(0.13)
Total commercial
2,712,537
39,192
5.80
2,676,384
38,228
5.79
36,153
964
0.01
Residential real estate
2,096,538
22,996
4.40
2,120,452
23,354
4.47
(23,914)
(358)
(0.07)
Home equity
298,645
5,167
6.94
296,735
5,061
6.92
1,910
106
0.02
Other
17,001
207
4.88
17,349
217
5.07
(348)
(10)
(0.19)
Total consumer
315,646
5,374
6.83
314,084
5,278
6.82
1,562
96
0.01
Total loans
5,124,721
67,562
5.29
5,110,920
66,860
5.31
13,801
702
(0.02)
Total interest-earning assets
6,354,407
79,063
4.99
6,488,725
79,668
4.98
(134,318)
(605)
0.01
Noninterest-earning assets
288,963
276,332
12,631
Total assets
$6,643,370
$6,765,057
($121,687)
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
$664,290
$6,251
3.77 %
$628,490
$5,876
3.79 %
$35,800
$375
(0.02 %)
NOW accounts
670,878
341
0.20
679,138
343
0.20
(8,260)
(2)
-
Money market accounts
1,182,377
9,779
3.32
1,232,042
10,028
3.30
(49,665)
(249)
0.02
Savings accounts
664,590
3,080
1.86
564,002
1,851
1.33
100,588
1,229
0.53
Time deposits (in-market)
1,215,018
11,308
3.73
1,204,779
11,304
3.81
10,239
4
(0.08)
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
4,397,153
30,759
2.81
4,308,451
29,402
2.77
88,702
1,357
0.04
Wholesale brokered time deposits
8,485
105
4.96
188,386
2,346
5.05
(179,901)
(2,241)
(0.09)
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,405,638
30,864
2.81
4,496,837
31,748
2.86
(91,199)
(884)
(0.05)
FHLB advances
934,066
10,451
4.49
959,889
10,946
4.62
(25,823)
(495)
(0.13)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
346
6.12
22,681
347
6.20
-
(1)
(0.08)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,362,385
41,661
3.12
5,479,407
43,041
3.19
(117,022)
(1,380)
(0.07)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
615,926
620,849
(4,923)
Other liabilities
141,350
151,753
(10,403)
Shareholders' equity
523,709
513,048
10,661
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,643,370
$6,765,057
($121,687)
Net interest income (FTE)
$37,402
$36,627
$775
Interest rate spread
1.87 %
1.79 %
0.08 %
Net interest margin
2.36 %
2.29 %
0.07 %
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Change
Commercial loans
$219
$206
$13
Nontaxable debt securities
-
1
(1)
Total
$219
$207
$12
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
$138,950
$3,022
4.39 %
$87,964
$2,493
5.70 %
$50,986
$529
(1.31 %)
Mortgage loans for sale
66,145
1,400
4.27
19,103
647
6.81
47,042
753
(2.54)
Taxable debt securities
1,055,109
18,057
3.45
1,138,013
14,040
2.48
(82,904)
4,017
0.97
Nontaxable debt securities
650
16
4.96
-
-
-
650
16
4.96
Total securities
1,055,759
18,073
3.45
1,138,013
14,040
2.48
(82,254)
4,033
0.97
FHLB stock
42,482
1,814
8.61
57,106
2,197
7.74
(14,624)
(383)
0.87
Commercial real estate
2,150,209
61,579
5.78
2,154,336
68,927
6.43
(4,127)
(7,348)
(0.65)
Commercial & industrial
544,352
15,841
5.87
606,766
19,728
6.54
(62,414)
(3,887)
(0.67)
Total commercial
2,694,561
77,420
5.79
2,761,102
88,655
6.46
(66,541)
(11,235)
(0.67)
Residential real estate
2,108,429
46,350
4.43
2,581,357
53,004
4.13
(472,928)
(6,654)
0.30
Home equity
297,695
10,229
6.93
308,467
10,215
6.66
(10,772)
14
0.27
Other
17,174
423
4.97
18,744
451
4.84
(1,570)
(28)
0.13
Total consumer
314,869
10,652
6.82
327,211
10,666
6.56
(12,342)
(14)
0.26
Total loans
5,117,859
134,422
5.30
5,669,670
152,325
5.40
(551,811)
(17,903)
(0.10)
Total interest-earning assets
6,421,195
158,731
4.98
6,971,856
171,702
4.95
(550,661)
(12,971)
0.03
Noninterest-earning assets
282,682
257,800
24,882
Total assets
$6,703,877
$7,229,656
($525,779)
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
$646,489
$12,126
3.78 %
$521,495
$11,770
4.54 %
$124,994
$356
(0.76 %)
NOW accounts
674,985
685
0.20
716,896
764
0.21
(41,911)
(79)
(0.01)
Money market accounts
1,207,072
19,806
3.31
1,113,962
21,351
3.85
93,110
(1,545)
(0.54)
Savings accounts
614,573
4,932
1.62
486,472
1,554
0.64
128,101
3,378
0.98
Time deposits (in-market)
1,209,927
22,611
3.77
1,153,702
23,522
4.10
56,225
(911)
(0.33)
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
4,353,046
60,160
2.79
3,992,527
58,961
2.97
360,519
1,199
(0.18)
Wholesale brokered time deposits
97,939
2,452
5.05
608,514
15,799
5.22
(510,575)
(13,347)
(0.17)
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,450,985
62,612
2.84
4,601,041
74,760
3.27
(150,056)
(12,148)
(0.43)
FHLB advances
946,906
21,397
4.56
1,318,544
32,434
4.95
(371,638)
(11,037)
(0.39)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
693
6.16
22,681
809
7.17
-
(116)
(1.01)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,420,572
84,702
3.15
5,942,266
108,003
3.66
(521,694)
(23,301)
(0.51)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
618,373
658,423
(40,050)
Other liabilities
146,524
162,939
(16,415)
Shareholders' equity
518,408
466,028
52,380
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,703,877
$7,229,656
($525,779)
Net interest income (FTE)
$74,029
$63,699
$10,330
Interest rate spread
1.83 %
1.29 %
0.54 %
Net interest margin
2.32 %
1.84 %
0.48 %
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2024
Change
Commercial loans
$425
$449
($24)
Nontaxable debt securities
1
-
1
Total
$426
$449
($23)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Adjusted Noninterest Income:
Noninterest income (loss), as reported
$17,078
$22,643
($77,892)
$16,272
$16,660
$39,721
$33,823
Less adjustments:
Realized losses on securities, net
-
-
(31,047)
-
-
-
-
Losses on sale of portfolio loans, net
-
-
(62,888)
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net
-
6,994
-
-
988
6,994
988
Litigation settlement income
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,100
Total adjustments, pre-tax
-
6,994
(93,935)
-
988
6,994
3,088
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$17,078
$15,649
$16,043
$16,272
$15,672
$32,727
$30,735
Adjusted Noninterest Expense:
Noninterest expense, as reported
$36,530
$42,196
$34,292
$34,504
$33,910
$78,726
$68,273
Less adjustments:
Pension plan settlement charge
-
6,436
-
-
-
6,436
-
Total adjustments, pre-tax
-
6,436
-
-
-
6,436
-
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$36,530
$35,760
$34,292
$34,504
$33,910
$72,290
$68,273
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:
Income (loss) before income taxes
$17,133
$15,669
($80,248)
$13,830
$13,835
$32,802
$27,600
Less: total adjustments, pre-tax
-
558
(93,935)
-
988
558
3,088
Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)
$17,133
$15,111
$13,687
$13,830
$12,847
$32,244
$24,512
Adjusted Income Tax Expense:
Income tax expense (benefit), as reported
$3,888
$3,490
($19,457)
$2,849
$3,020
$7,378
$5,849
Less: tax on total adjustments
-
141
(22,699)
-
249
141
779
Adjusted income tax expense (non-GAAP)
$3,888
$3,349
$3,242
$2,849
$2,771
$7,237
$5,070
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate:
Effective tax rate (1)
22.7 %
22.3 %
24.2 %
20.6 %
21.8 %
22.5 %
21.2 %
Less: impact of total adjustments
-
0.1
0.5
-
0.2
0.1
0.5
Adjusted effective tax rate (non-GAAP) (2)
22.7 %
22.2 %
23.7 %
20.6 %
21.6 %
22.4 %
20.7 %
Adjusted Net Income:
Net income (loss), as reported
$13,245
$12,179
($60,791)
$10,981
$10,815
$25,424
$21,751
Less: total adjustments, after-tax
-
417
(71,236)
-
739
417
2,309
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$13,245
$11,762
$10,445
$10,981
$10,076
$25,007
$19,442
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, as
$13,245
$12,179
($60,776)
$10,973
$10,807
$25,424
$21,731
Less: total adjustments available to common
-
417
(71,221)
-
738
417
2,306
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$13,245
$11,762
$10,445
$10,973
$10,069
$25,007
$19,425
(1)
Calculated as income tax expense (benefit) divided by income (loss) before income taxes.
(2)
Calculated as income tax expense (benefit), adjusted for the tax impact of the adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted for the pre-tax impact of the adjustments as outlined in the table above.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents adjusted diluted earnings per common share and adjusted efficiency ratio:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share, as reported (1)
$0.68
$0.63
($3.46)
$0.64
$0.63
$1.31
$1.27
Less: impact of total adjustments
-
0.02
(4.05)
-
0.04
0.02
0.13
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)
$0.68
$0.61
$0.59
$0.64
$0.59
$1.29
$1.14
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio:
Efficiency ratio, as reported (3)
67.3 %
71.4 %
(76.3 %)
71.1 %
70.3 %
69.5 %
70.3 %
Less: impact of total adjustments
-
2.7
(146.3)
-
(1.5)
1.5
(2.3)
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
67.3 %
68.7 %
70.0 %
71.1 %
71.8 %
68.0 %
72.6 %
(1)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.
(2)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.
(3)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
(4)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income), each adjusted for the pre-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above.
The following table presents adjusted return on average assets and return on average tangible assets:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Adjusted Return on Average Assets:
Net income (loss), as reported
$13,245
$12,179
($60,791)
$10,981
$10,815
$25,424
$21,751
Less: total adjustments, after-tax
-
417
(71,236)
-
739
417
2,309
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
13,245
11,762
10,445
10,981
10,076
25,007
19,442
Total average assets, as reported
6,643,370
6,765,057
7,011,839
7,254,566
7,227,478
6,703,877
7,229,656
Return on average assets (1)
0.80 %
0.73 %
(3.45 %)
0.60 %
0.60 %
0.76 %
0.61 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (2)
0.80 %
0.71 %
0.59 %
0.60 %
0.56 %
0.75 %
0.54 %
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$13,245
$11,762
$10,445
$10,981
$10,076
$25,007
$19,442
Total average assets, as reported
6,643,370
6,765,057
7,011,839
7,254,566
7,227,478
6,703,877
7,229,656
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
2,577
2,781
2,984
3,189
3,397
2,679
3,500
Total average tangible assets
6,576,884
6,698,367
6,944,946
7,187,468
7,160,172
6,637,289
7,162,247
Return on average assets (1)
0.80 %
0.73 %
(3.45 %)
0.60 %
0.60 %
0.76 %
0.61 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)
0.81 %
0.71 %
0.60 %
0.61 %
0.57 %
0.76 %
0.55 %
(1)
Net income (income) loss divided by total average assets.
(2)
Net income (loss), adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average assets.
(3)
Net income (loss), adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible assets.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents adjusted return on average equity and return on average tangible equity:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Adjusted Return on Average Equity:
Net income (loss) available to common
$13,245
$12,179
($60,776)
$10,973
$10,807
$25,424
$21,731
Less: total adjustments, after-tax
-
417
(71,221)
-
738
417
2,306
Adjusted net income available to common
13,245
11,762
10,445
10,973
10,069
25,007
19,425
Total average equity, as reported
523,709
513,048
501,099
485,654
460,959
518,408
466,028
Return on average equity (1)
10.14 %
9.63 %
(48.25 %)
8.99 %
9.43 %
9.89 %
9.38 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (2)
10.14 %
9.30 %
8.29 %
8.99 %
8.79 %
9.73 %
8.38 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Adjusted net income available to common
$13,245
$11,762
$10,445
$10,973
$10,069
$25,007
$19,425
Total average equity, as reported
523,709
513,048
501,099
485,654
460,959
518,408
466,028
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
2,577
2,781
2,984
3,189
3,397
2,679
3,500
Total average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
457,223
446,358
434,206
418,556
393,653
451,820
398,619
Return on average equity (1)
10.14 %
9.63 %
(48.25 %)
8.99 %
9.43 %
9.89 %
9.38 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (3)
11.62 %
10.69 %
9.57 %
10.43 %
10.29 %
11.16 %
9.80 %
(1)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders divided by total average equity.
(2)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average equity.
(3)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible equity.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets:
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$527,519
$521,680
$499,728
$502,229
$470,957
Less end of period balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
2,478
2,682
2,885
3,089
3,295
Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
461,132
455,089
432,934
435,231
403,753
Shares outstanding, as reported
19,283
19,276
19,274
17,058
17,058
Book value per share
$27.36
$27.06
$25.93
$29.44
$27.61
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$23.91
$23.61
$22.46
$25.51
$23.67
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$461,132
$455,089
$432,934
$435,231
$403,753
Total assets, as reported
6,745,167
6,586,015
6,930,647
7,141,571
7,184,360
Less end of period balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
2,478
2,682
2,885
3,089
3,295
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
6,678,780
6,519,424
6,863,853
7,074,573
7,117,156
Equity to assets
7.82 %
7.92 %
7.21 %
7.03 %
6.56 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
6.90 %
6.98 %
6.31 %
6.15 %
5.67 %
Category: Earnings
SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.