Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.: Washington Trust Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

WESTERLY, R.I., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (the "Corporation") (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported second quarter 2025 net income of $13.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, up from $12.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, reported for the first quarter of 2025. In the preceding quarter there were two infrequent transactions that are described further below. Excluding these two items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $11.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025.

"Washington Trust's second quarter results reflect our diversified business model performing positively. We realized growth in net interest income, wealth management revenue, and mortgage banking revenue, and we remained well-capitalized. We are pleased with these results," said Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Edward O. Handy III. "As we reach our milestone 225th birthday next month, we remain focused on providing exceptional full-service banking to our customers for years to come."

Selected financial highlights for the second quarter of 2025 include:

  • The net interest margin was 2.36% in the second quarter, up by 7 basis points from the 2.29% reported in the preceding quarter.
  • A provision for credit losses of $600 thousand was recognized for the second quarter, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter.
  • Wealth management revenues in the second quarter increased by 2% from the preceding quarter, reflecting a seasonal increase in transaction-based revenues.
  • Mortgage banking revenues in the second quarter increased by 32% from the preceding quarter, reflecting a higher volume of loans sold to the secondary market.
  • Total loans amounted to $5.1 billion, up by 1% from March 31, 2025.
  • In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $5.0 billion, up by 1% from March 31, 2025 and up by 9% from June 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $37.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, up by $763 thousand, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2025. The net interest margin was 2.36% for the second quarter, an increase of 7 basis points from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

  • Average interest-earning assets decreased by $134 million, largely reflecting declines in the average balance of deposits at correspondent banks and mortgage loans held for sale. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 4.99%, up by 1 basis point from the preceding quarter.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $117 million, as an increase of $89 million in the average balance of in-market deposits was offset by a decrease of $206 million in wholesale funding balances. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.12%, down by 7 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, down by $5.6 million, or 24.6%, from the first quarter of 2025. In the preceding quarter, a sales leaseback pre-tax net gain of $7.0 million was recognized. Excluding this item, adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) was up by $1.4 million, or 9%. Linked quarter changes included:

  • Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, up by $229 thousand, or 2%, from the preceding quarter. This included an increase of $253 thousand, or 207%, in transaction-based revenues, which was concentrated in seasonal tax servicing fee income. Asset-based revenues were down modestly by $24 thousand, or 0.2%, reflecting a decline in the average balance of wealth management AUA. The end of period AUA balance at June 30, 2025 amounted to $7.2 billion, up by $363 million, or 5%, from March 31, 2025.
  • Mortgage banking revenues totaled $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, up by $730 thousand, or 32%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting a higher volume of loans sold to the secondary market. Loans sold amounted to $116.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, up by $41.3 million, or 55%, from the first quarter of 2025.
  • Loan related derivative income from interest rate swap transactions with commercial borrowers totaled $676 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, up by $575 thousand, or 569%, from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $36.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, down by $5.7 million, or 13%, from the first quarter of 2025. A pre-tax non-cash pension plan settlement charge of $6.4 million associated with the termination of the Corporation's qualified pension plan was recognized in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding this item, adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) was up by $770 thousand, or 2%. Linked quarter changes included:

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense, our largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $23.0 million, up by $603 thousand, or 3%, from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting volume-related increases in mortgage originator compensation expense.
  • Advertising and promotion expense totaled $717 thousand, up by $307 thousand, or 75%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the timing of such activities.
  • The remaining linked quarter change in noninterest expense reflected modest decreases across a variety of other noninterest expense categories.

Income Tax
For the second quarter of 2025, income tax expense of $3.9 million was recognized, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.7%. This compares to income tax expense of $3.5 million and an effective tax rate of 22.3% in the first quarter of 2025. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2025 effective tax rate to be approximately 22.4%.

Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $971 million at June 30, 2025, up by $54 million, or 6%, from March 31, 2025, largely reflecting purchases of securities totaling $73 million, at a weighted average yield of 5.49%, which were partially offset by routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed debt securities in the quarter. The securities portfolio represented 14% of total assets at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.1 billion at June 30, 2025, up by $44 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter. These changes included:

  • Commercial loans increased by $57 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2025.
  • Residential real estate loans decreased by $17 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2025.
  • Consumer loans increased by $4 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2025.

Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $5.0 billion at June 30, 2025, up by $5 million, or 0.1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.

In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $5.0 billion at June 30, 2025, up by $30 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2025.

Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $2 million and were down by $25 million, or 93%, from March 31, 2025. FHLB advances totaled $1.0 billion at June 30, 2025, up by $151 million, or 18%, from March 31, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.8 billion and consisted of available cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $26.1 million, or 0.51% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $21.6 million, or 0.42% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The composition of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2025 was 54% commercial and 46% residential and consumer. The change in nonaccrual loans in the second quarter was largely attributable to one commercial & industrial relationship totaling $9.4 million that was placed on nonaccrual status, partially offset by the resolution of one commercial real estate loan totaling $3.2 million.

Past due loans were $14.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $10.2 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The composition of past due loans at June 30, 2025 was 13% commercial and 87% residential and consumer.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $41.1 million, or 0.80% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $41.1 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $1.2 million at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

The provision for credit losses totaled $600 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.2 million in the preceding quarter. Net charge-offs amounted to $647 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.3 million in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $527.5 million at June 30, 2025, up by $5.8 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2025. Net income of $13.2 million and improvement of $3.2 million in the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of shareholders' equity were partially offset by quarterly dividend declarations of $11.0 million.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The dividend was paid on July 11, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2025.

Capital levels at June 30, 2025 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.06% at June 30, 2025, compared to 13.13% at March 31, 2025. Book value per share was $27.36 at June 30, 2025, compared to $27.06 at March 31, 2025.

Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, business highlights, and outlook on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-833-470-1428 and enter Access Code 177395. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the Replay Access Code 643659. The audio replay will be available through August 5, 2025. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's website, https://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through September 30, 2025.

Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:

  • changes in general business and economic conditions (including the impact of actual or threatened tariffs imposed by the U.S. and foreign governments, inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
  • interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
  • changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions;
  • changes in loan demand and collectability;
  • the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
  • ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
  • reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;
  • decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
  • increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
  • changes in the size and nature of our competition;
  • changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws, rules and regulations;
  • changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
  • operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;
  • regulatory, litigation and reputational risks; and
  • changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans, and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, such as adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio, as well as measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)








Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024

Assets:






Cash and due from banks

$43,997

$33,394

$21,534

$33,694

$28,211

Interest-earning deposits with correspondent banks

119,582

82,804

88,368

173,277

75,666

Short-term investments

4,145

4,041

3,987

3,772

3,654

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

35,681

21,953

21,708

20,864

26,116

Mortgage loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market

-

-

281,706

-

-

Premises and equipment held for sale, lower of cost or market

-

-

4,788

-

-

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value

971,341

917,545

916,305

973,266

951,828

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

45,273

38,899

49,817

57,439

66,166

Loans:






Total loans

5,140,260

5,096,210

5,137,838

5,514,870

5,629,102

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

41,059

41,056

41,960

42,630

42,378

Net loans

5,099,201

5,055,154

5,095,878

5,472,240

5,586,724

Premises and equipment, net

25,574

26,068

26,873

32,145

31,866

Operating lease right-of-use assets

35,578

36,048

26,943

27,612

28,387

Investment in bank-owned life insurance

113,372

107,546

106,777

105,998

105,228

Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

2,478

2,682

2,885

3,089

3,295

Other assets

185,036

195,972

219,169

174,266

213,310

Total assets

$6,745,167

$6,586,015

$6,930,647

$7,141,571

$7,184,360

Liabilities:






Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing deposits

$646,584

$625,590

$661,776

$665,706

$645,661

Interest-bearing deposits

4,398,664

4,414,991

4,454,024

4,506,184

4,330,465

Total deposits

5,045,248

5,040,581

5,115,800

5,171,890

4,976,126

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,001,000

850,000

1,125,000

1,300,000

1,550,000

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

Operating lease liabilities

38,299

38,716

29,578

30,237

31,012

Other liabilities

110,420

112,357

137,860

114,534

133,584

Total liabilities

6,217,648

6,064,335

6,430,919

6,639,342

6,713,403

Shareholders' Equity:






Common stock

1,223

1,223

1,223

1,085

1,085

Paid-in capital

197,392

197,570

196,947

126,698

125,898

Retained earnings

437,520

435,233

434,014

505,654

504,350

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(95,949)

(99,179)

(119,171)

(117,158)

(146,326)

Treasury stock, at cost

(12,667)

(13,167)

(13,285)

(14,050)

(14,050)

Total shareholders' equity

527,519

521,680

499,728

502,229

470,957

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$6,745,167

$6,586,015

$6,930,647

$7,141,571

$7,184,360

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended



Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024


Jun 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2024

Interest income:









Interest and fees on loans

$67,345

$66,656

$71,432

$75,989

$76,240


$134,001

$151,876

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale

442

958

762

366

392


1,400

647

Taxable interest on debt securities

9,230

8,827

7,015

6,795

6,944


18,057

14,040

Nontaxable interest on debt securities

8

7

8

-

-


15

-

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

792

1,022

1,312

1,262

1,124


1,814

2,197

Other interest income

1,029

1,993

1,310

3,174

1,297


3,022

2,493

Total interest and dividend income

78,846

79,463

81,839

87,586

85,997


158,309

171,253

Interest expense:









Deposits

30,864

31,748

34,135

37,203

36,713


62,612

74,760

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,451

10,946

14,388

17,717

17,296


21,397

32,434

Junior subordinated debentures

346

347

380

404

403


693

809

Total interest expense

41,661

43,041

48,903

55,324

54,412


84,702

108,003

Net interest income

37,185

36,422

32,936

32,262

31,585


73,607

63,250

Provision for credit losses

600

1,200

1,000

200

500


1,800

1,200

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

36,585

35,222

31,936

32,062

31,085


71,807

62,050

Noninterest income (loss):









Wealth management revenues

10,120

9,891

10,049

9,989

9,678


20,011

19,016

Mortgage banking revenues

3,034

2,304

2,848

2,866

2,761


5,338

5,267

Card interchange fees

1,247

1,509

1,255

1,321

1,275


2,756

2,420

Service charges on deposit accounts

808

744

794

784

769


1,552

1,454

Loan related derivative income

676

101

8

126

49


777

333

Income from bank-owned life insurance

826

769

779

770

753


1,595

1,492

Realized losses on securities, net

-

-

(31,047)

-

-


-

-

Losses on sale of portfolio loans, net

-

-

(62,888)

-

-


-

-

Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net

-

6,994

-

-

988


6,994

988

Other income

367

331

310

416

387


698

2,853

Total noninterest income (loss)

17,078

22,643

(77,892)

16,272

16,660


39,721

33,823

Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

23,025

22,422

21,875

21,350

21,260


45,447

43,035

Outsourced services

4,404

4,346

4,197

4,185

4,096


8,750

7,876

Net occupancy

2,662

2,741

2,428

2,399

2,397


5,403

4,958

Equipment

930

891

936

924

958


1,821

1,978

Legal, audit, and professional fees

726

750

845

836

741


1,476

1,447

FDIC deposit insurance costs

1,235

1,262

1,266

1,402

1,404


2,497

2,845

Advertising and promotion

717

410

560

857

661


1,127

1,209

Amortization of intangibles

203

204

204

206

208


407

416

Pension plan settlement charge

-

6,436

-

-

-


6,436

-

Other expenses

2,628

2,734

1,981

2,345

2,185


5,362

4,509

Total noninterest expense

36,530

42,196

34,292

34,504

33,910


78,726

68,273

Income (loss) before income taxes

17,133

15,669

(80,248)

13,830

13,835


32,802

27,600

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,888

3,490

(19,457)

2,849

3,020


7,378

5,849

Net income (loss)

$13,245

$12,179

($60,791)

$10,981

$10,815


$25,424

$21,751











Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$13,245

$12,179

($60,776)

$10,973

$10,807


$25,424

$21,731

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

19,285

19,276

17,452

17,058

17,052


19,280

17,042

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

19,374

19,370

17,565

17,140

17,110


19,372

17,082

Per share information:









Basic earnings per common share

$0.69

$0.63

($3.48)

$0.64

$0.63


$1.32

$1.28

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.68

$0.63

($3.46)

$0.64

$0.63


$1.31

$1.27

Cash dividends declared

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56


$1.12

$1.12

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)




Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024

Share and Equity Related Data:






Book value per share

$27.36

$27.06

$25.93

$29.44

$27.61

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)

$23.91

$23.61

$22.46

$25.51

$23.67

Market value per share

$28.28

$30.86

$31.35

$32.21

$27.41

Shares issued at end of period

19,562

19,562

19,562

17,363

17,363

Shares outstanding at end of period

19,283

19,276

19,274

17,058

17,058







Capital Ratios (2):






Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.17 %

12.23 %

11.64 %

11.39 %

11.01 %

Total risk-based capital

13.06 %

13.13 %

12.47 %

12.21 %

11.81 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.66 %

8.45 %

8.13 %

7.85 %

7.82 %

Common equity tier 1

11.71 %

11.76 %

11.20 %

10.95 %

10.59 %







Balance Sheet Ratios:






Equity to assets

7.82 %

7.92 %

7.21 %

7.03 %

6.56 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

6.90 %

6.98 %

6.31 %

6.15 %

5.67 %

Loans to deposits (3)

101.8 %

100.7 %

105.5 %

106.2 %

112.8 %


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024


Jun 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2024

Performance Ratios (4):









Net interest margin (5)

2.36 %

2.29 %

1.95 %

1.85 %

1.83 %


2.32 %

1.84 %

Return on average assets (6)

0.80 %

0.73 %

(3.45 %)

0.60 %

0.60 %


0.76 %

0.61 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)

0.80 %

0.71 %

0.59 %

0.60 %

0.56 %


0.75 %

0.54 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

0.81 %

0.71 %

0.60 %

0.61 %

0.57 %


0.76 %

0.55 %

Return on average equity (7)

10.14 %

9.63 %

(48.25 %)

8.99 %

9.43 %


9.89 %

9.38 %

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)

10.14 %

9.30 %

8.29 %

8.99 %

8.79 %


9.73 %

8.38 %

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (1)

11.62 %

10.69 %

9.57 %

10.43 %

10.29 %


11.16 %

9.80 %

Efficiency ratio (8)

67.3 %

71.4 %

(76.3 %)

71.1 %

70.3 %


69.5 %

70.3 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

67.3 %

68.7 %

70.0 %

71.1 %

71.8 %


68.0 %

72.6 %



(1)

See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.

(2)

Estimated for June 30, 2025 and actuals for prior periods.

(3)

Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.

(4)

Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.

(5)

Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.

(6)

Net income divided by average assets.

(7)

Net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity.

(8)

Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)







For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024


Jun 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2024

Wealth Management Results









Wealth Management Revenues:









Asset-based revenues

$9,745

$9,769

$9,910

$9,770

$9,239


$19,514

$18,328

Transaction-based revenues

375

122

139

219

439


497

688

Total wealth management revenues

$10,120

$9,891

$10,049

$9,989

$9,678


$20,011

$19,016










Assets Under Administration (AUA):









Balance at beginning of period

$6,818,390

$7,077,802

$7,052,408

$6,803,491

$6,858,322


$7,077,802

$6,588,406

Net investment appreciation (depreciation)
& income

466,541

(148,748)

57,706

372,027

108,529


317,793

472,773

Net client asset outflows

(103,216)

(110,664)

(32,312)

(123,110)

(163,360)


(213,880)

(257,688)

Balance at end of period

$7,181,715

$6,818,390

$7,077,802

$7,052,408

$6,803,491


$7,181,715

$6,803,491










Percentage of AUA that are managed assets

91 %

91 %

91 %

91 %

91 %


91 %

91 %










Mortgage Banking Results









Mortgage Banking Revenues:









Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)

$2,460

$1,575

$2,493

$2,492

$2,205


$4,035

$3,791

Changes in fair value, net (2)

19

133

(317)

(28)

20


152

344

Loan servicing fee income, net (3)

555

596

672

402

536


1,151

1,132

Total mortgage banking revenues

$3,034

$2,304

$2,848

$2,866

$2,761


$5,338

$5,267










Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:









Originations for retention in portfolio (4)

$51,331

$27,662

$15,155

$26,317

$26,520


$78,993

$50,994

Originations for sale to secondary market (5)

130,212

75,519

114,137

115,117

110,728


205,731

188,826

Total mortgage loan originations

$181,543

$103,181

$129,292

$141,434

$137,248


$284,724

$239,820










Percentage of originations for sale to total
mortgage loan originations

72 %

73 %

88 %

81 %

81 %


72 %

79 %










Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:









Sold with servicing rights retained

$7,762

$16,819

$62,410

$17,881

$24,570


$24,581

$48,627

Sold with servicing rights released (5)

109,013

58,680

50,697

102,457

85,482


167,693

134,069

Total mortgage loans sold

$116,775

$75,499

$113,107

$120,338

$110,052


$192,274

$182,696



(1)

Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.

(2)

Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.

(3)

Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.

(4)

Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.

(5)

Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)




Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024

Loans:






Commercial real estate (1)

$2,178,925

$2,134,107

$2,154,504

$2,102,091

$2,191,996

Commercial & industrial

547,318

535,030

542,474

566,279

558,075

Total commercial

2,726,243

2,669,137

2,696,978

2,668,370

2,750,071







Residential real estate (2)

2,096,250

2,113,307

2,126,171

2,529,397

2,558,533







Home equity

300,917

296,563

297,119

299,379

302,027

Other

16,850

17,203

17,570

17,724

18,471

Total consumer

317,767

313,766

314,689

317,103

320,498

Total loans

$5,140,260

$5,096,210

$5,137,838

$5,514,870

$5,629,102



(1)

Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.

(2)

Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.


June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


Balance

% of Total


Balance

% of Total

Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:






Connecticut

$850,350

39 %


$839,079

39 %

Massachusetts

650,834

30


663,026

31

Rhode Island

429,385

20


434,244

20

Subtotal

1,930,569

89


1,936,349

90

All other states

248,356

11


218,155

10

Total commercial real estate loans

$2,178,925

100 %


$2,154,504

100 %







Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:






Massachusetts

$1,489,658

71 %


$1,530,847

72 %

Rhode Island

459,486

22


443,237

21

Connecticut

124,623

6


128,933

6

Subtotal

2,073,767

99


2,103,017

99

All other states

22,483

1


23,154

1

Total residential real estate loans

$2,096,250

100 %


$2,126,171

100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)








June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


Balance

% of Total


Balance

% of Total

Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:






Multi-family

$629,184

29 %


$567,243

26 %

Retail

407,039

19


433,146

20

Industrial and warehouse

370,839

17


358,425

17

Office

274,657

13


289,853

13

Hospitality

222,715

10


213,585

10

Healthcare Facility

193,791

9


205,858

10

Mixed-use

26,379

1


29,023

1

Other

54,321

2


57,371

3

Total commercial real estate loans

$2,178,925

100 %


$2,154,504

100 %







Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:






Healthcare and social assistance

$118,747

22 %


$126,547

23 %

Real estate rental and leasing

56,715

10


63,992

12

Educational services

55,174

10


47,092

9

Transportation and warehousing

52,698

10


55,784

10

Retail trade

50,207

9


41,132

8

Finance and insurance

24,779

5


26,557

5

Accommodation and food services

24,752

5


12,368

2

Information

21,858

4


22,265

4

Manufacturing

21,536

4


32,140

6

Arts, entertainment, and recreation

19,129

3


19,861

4

Professional, scientific, and technical services

11,990

2


10,845

2

Public administration

2,036

-


2,186

-

Other

87,697

16


81,705

15

Total commercial & industrial loans

$547,318

100 %


$542,474

100 %










Weighted Average


Asset Quality


Balance
(2) (3)

Average

Loan

Size (4)

Loan to
Value

Debt

Service
Coverage


Pass

Special
Mention

Classified


Nonaccrual
(included in
Classified)

Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real
Estate Office (inclusive of Construction):











Class A

$102,923

$9,406

58 %

1.76x


$96,710

$-

$6,213


$-

Class B

74,536

3,405

55 %

1.34x


70,260

-

4,276


4,276

Class C

14,757

1,845

54 %

1.25x


12,560

2,197

-


-

Medical Office

53,102

7,586

69 %

1.40x


53,102

-

-


-

Lab Space

29,339

23,480

91 %

0.38x


-

6,509

22,830


-

Total office at June 30, 2025 (1)

$274,657

$5,864

64 %

1.34x


$232,632

$8,706

$33,319


$4,276

Total office at March 31, 2025

$275,787

$6,305

65 %

1.48x


$231,961

$8,536

$35,290


$7,605

Total office linked quarter change

($1,130)

($441)

(1 %)

(0.14x)


$671

$170

($1,971)


($3,329)



(1)

Approximately 66% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $275 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas. Additionally, approximately 49% of the total commercial real estate office balance is scheduled to mature before June 30, 2027.

(2)

Balance of commercial real estate office consists of 50 loans as of June 30, 2025.

(3)

Does not include $18.5 million of unfunded commitments as of June 30, 2025.

(4)

Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)








Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024

Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$646,584

$625,590

$661,776

$665,706

$645,661

Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)

668,483

654,599

592,904

596,319

532,316

NOW accounts

680,246

686,666

692,812

685,531

722,797

Money market accounts

1,147,792

1,202,703

1,154,745

1,146,426

1,086,088

Savings accounts

693,055

630,413

523,915

490,285

485,208

Time deposits (in-market) (1)

1,207,255

1,213,382

1,192,110

1,207,626

1,164,839

In-market deposits

5,043,415

5,013,353

4,818,262

4,791,893

4,636,909

Wholesale brokered time deposits

1,833

27,228

297,538

379,997

339,217

Total deposits

$5,045,248

$5,040,581

$5,115,800

$5,171,890

$4,976,126



(1)

As of June 30, 2025, in-market deposits were approximately 60% retail and 40% commercial and the average size was approximately $37 thousand.


June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


Balance

% of Total
Deposits


Balance

% of Total
Deposits

Uninsured Deposits:






Uninsured deposits (1)

$1,365,590

27 %


$1,363,689

27 %

Less: affiliate deposits (2)

76,352

1


94,740

2

Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits

1,289,238

26


1,268,949

25

Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3)

207,695

5


197,638

4

Uninsured deposits, after exclusions

$1,081,543

21 %


$1,071,311

21 %



(1)

Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits.

(2)

Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation.

(3)

Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.


Jun 30,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Contingent Liquidity:



Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston

$987,119

$752,951

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

111,454

70,286

Available cash liquidity (1)

87,662

36,647

Unencumbered securities

596,906

597,771

Total

$1,783,141

$1,457,655




Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits

130.6 %

106.9 %

Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions

164.9 %

136.1 %



(1)

Available cash liquidity excludes amounts restricted for collateral purposes and designated for operating needs.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)




Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024

Asset Quality Ratios:






Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.39 %

0.33 %

0.34 %

0.44 %

0.43 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.51 %

0.42 %

0.45 %

0.56 %

0.54 %

Total past due loans to total loans

0.27 %

0.20 %

0.23 %

0.37 %

0.21 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans

157.27 %

189.85 %

180.03 %

136.89 %

139.04 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

0.80 %

0.81 %

0.82 %

0.77 %

0.75 %







Nonperforming Assets:






Commercial real estate

$4,276

$7,605

$10,053

$18,259

$18,390

Commercial & industrial

9,711

1,140

515

616

642

Total commercial

13,987

8,745

10,568

18,875

19,032

Residential real estate

10,614

11,102

10,767

10,517

9,744

Home equity

1,507

1,779

1,972

1,750

1,703

Other consumer

-

-

-

-

-

Total consumer

1,507

1,779

1,972

1,750

1,703

Total nonaccrual loans

26,108

21,626

23,307

31,142

30,479

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

683

Total nonperforming assets

$26,108

$21,626

$23,307

$31,142

$31,162







Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):






Commercial real estate

$-

$-

$-

$10,476

$-

Commercial & industrial

1,799

1,146

900

3

2

Total commercial

1,799

1,146

900

10,479

2

Residential real estate

9,772

6,439

7,741

6,947

8,534

Home equity

2,430

2,578

2,947

2,800

3,324

Other consumer

34

32

394

75

20

Total consumer

2,464

2,610

3,341

2,875

3,344

Total past due loans

$14,035

$10,195

$11,982

$20,301

$11,880







Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

$-

$-

$-

$-

$-

Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans

$8,186

$7,354

$6,447

$18,119

$8,409

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024


Jun 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2024

Nonaccrual Loan Activity:









Balance at beginning of period

$21,626

$23,307

$31,142

$30,479

$30,710


$23,307

$44,618

Additions to nonaccrual status

10,454

2,142

5,417

1,880

556


12,596

988

Loans returned to accruing status

(1,493)

(4)

(9)

(268)

(369)


(1,497)

(14,133)

Loans charged-off

(667)

(2,522)

(2,231)

(59)

(53)


(3,189)

(123)

Loans transferred to other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-


-

-

Payments, payoffs, and other changes

(3,812)

(1,297)

(11,012)

(890)

(365)


(5,109)

(871)

Balance at end of period

$26,108

$21,626

$23,307

$31,142

$30,479


$26,108

$30,479










Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:









Balance at beginning of period

$41,056

$41,960

$42,630

$42,378

$41,905


$41,960

$41,057

Provision for credit losses on loans (1)

650

1,400

1,200

300

500


2,050

1,400

Charge-offs

(667)

(2,522)

(2,231)

(59)

(53)


(3,189)

(123)

Recoveries

20

218

361

11

26


238

44

Balance at end of period

$41,059

$41,056

$41,960

$42,630

$42,378


$41,059

$42,378










Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:








Balance at beginning of period

$1,240

$1,440

$1,640

$1,740

$1,740


$1,440

$1,940

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)

(50)

(200)

(200)

(100)

-


(250)

(200)

Balance at end of period (2)

$1,190

$1,240

$1,440

$1,640

$1,740


$1,190

$1,740



(1)

Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2)

Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024


Jun 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2024

Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):









Commercial real estate

$274

$2,250

$1,961

$-

$-


$2,524

$-

Commercial & industrial

307

3

181

2

4


310

3

Total commercial

581

2,253

2,142

2

4


2,834

3

Residential real estate

-

-

(160)

-

-


-

-

Home equity

(1)

(1)

(189)

(1)

(6)


(2)

(7)

Other consumer

67

52

77

47

29


119

83

Total consumer

66

51

(112)

46

23


117

76

Total

$647

$2,304

$1,870

$48

$27


$2,951

$79










Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized

0.05 %

0.18 %

0.14 %

- %

- %


0.12 %

- %

The following tables present daily average balance, interest, and yield/rate information, as well as net interest margin on an FTE basis. Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities, changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale, and basis adjustments associated with fair value hedges are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


Change


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate


Assets:












Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term
investments

$92,692

$1,029

4.45 %


$185,724

$1,993

4.35 %


($93,032)

($964)

0.10 %

Mortgage loans held for sale

27,466

442

6.45


105,253

958

3.69


(77,787)

(516)

2.76

Taxable debt securities

1,067,394

9,230

3.47


1,042,687

8,827

3.43


24,707

403

0.04

Nontaxable debt securities

650

8

4.94


650

8

4.99


-

-

(0.05)

Total securities

1,068,044

9,238

3.47


1,043,337

8,835

3.43


24,707

403

0.04

FHLB stock

41,484

792

7.66


43,491

1,022

9.53


(2,007)

(230)

(1.87)

Commercial real estate

2,161,987

31,225

5.79


2,138,301

30,354

5.76


23,686

871

0.03

Commercial & industrial

550,550

7,967

5.80


538,083

7,874

5.93


12,467

93

(0.13)

Total commercial

2,712,537

39,192

5.80


2,676,384

38,228

5.79


36,153

964

0.01

Residential real estate

2,096,538

22,996

4.40


2,120,452

23,354

4.47


(23,914)

(358)

(0.07)

Home equity

298,645

5,167

6.94


296,735

5,061

6.92


1,910

106

0.02

Other

17,001

207

4.88


17,349

217

5.07


(348)

(10)

(0.19)

Total consumer

315,646

5,374

6.83


314,084

5,278

6.82


1,562

96

0.01

Total loans

5,124,721

67,562

5.29


5,110,920

66,860

5.31


13,801

702

(0.02)

Total interest-earning assets

6,354,407

79,063

4.99


6,488,725

79,668

4.98


(134,318)

(605)

0.01

Noninterest-earning assets

288,963




276,332




12,631



Total assets

$6,643,370




$6,765,057




($121,687)



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
market)

$664,290

$6,251

3.77 %


$628,490

$5,876

3.79 %


$35,800

$375

(0.02 %)

NOW accounts

670,878

341

0.20


679,138

343

0.20


(8,260)

(2)

-

Money market accounts

1,182,377

9,779

3.32


1,232,042

10,028

3.30


(49,665)

(249)

0.02

Savings accounts

664,590

3,080

1.86


564,002

1,851

1.33


100,588

1,229

0.53

Time deposits (in-market)

1,215,018

11,308

3.73


1,204,779

11,304

3.81


10,239

4

(0.08)

Interest-bearing in-market deposits

4,397,153

30,759

2.81


4,308,451

29,402

2.77


88,702

1,357

0.04

Wholesale brokered time deposits

8,485

105

4.96


188,386

2,346

5.05


(179,901)

(2,241)

(0.09)

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,405,638

30,864

2.81


4,496,837

31,748

2.86


(91,199)

(884)

(0.05)

FHLB advances

934,066

10,451

4.49


959,889

10,946

4.62


(25,823)

(495)

(0.13)

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

346

6.12


22,681

347

6.20


-

(1)

(0.08)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,362,385

41,661

3.12


5,479,407

43,041

3.19


(117,022)

(1,380)

(0.07)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

615,926




620,849




(4,923)



Other liabilities

141,350




151,753




(10,403)



Shareholders' equity

523,709




513,048




10,661



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$6,643,370




$6,765,057




($121,687)



Net interest income (FTE)


$37,402




$36,627




$775


Interest rate spread



1.87 %




1.79 %




0.08 %

Net interest margin



2.36 %




2.29 %




0.07 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended

Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Change

Commercial loans

$219

$206

$13

Nontaxable debt securities

-

1

(1)

Total

$219

$207

$12











Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Change


Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average
alance

Interest

Yield/

Rate


Assets:










Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments

$138,950

$3,022

4.39 %

$87,964

$2,493

5.70 %

$50,986

$529

(1.31 %)

Mortgage loans for sale

66,145

1,400

4.27

19,103

647

6.81

47,042

753

(2.54)

Taxable debt securities

1,055,109

18,057

3.45

1,138,013

14,040

2.48

(82,904)

4,017

0.97

Nontaxable debt securities

650

16

4.96

-

-

-

650

16

4.96

Total securities

1,055,759

18,073

3.45

1,138,013

14,040

2.48

(82,254)

4,033

0.97

FHLB stock

42,482

1,814

8.61

57,106

2,197

7.74

(14,624)

(383)

0.87

Commercial real estate

2,150,209

61,579

5.78

2,154,336

68,927

6.43

(4,127)

(7,348)

(0.65)

Commercial & industrial

544,352

15,841

5.87

606,766

19,728

6.54

(62,414)

(3,887)

(0.67)

Total commercial

2,694,561

77,420

5.79

2,761,102

88,655

6.46

(66,541)

(11,235)

(0.67)

Residential real estate

2,108,429

46,350

4.43

2,581,357

53,004

4.13

(472,928)

(6,654)

0.30

Home equity

297,695

10,229

6.93

308,467

10,215

6.66

(10,772)

14

0.27

Other

17,174

423

4.97

18,744

451

4.84

(1,570)

(28)

0.13

Total consumer

314,869

10,652

6.82

327,211

10,666

6.56

(12,342)

(14)

0.26

Total loans

5,117,859

134,422

5.30

5,669,670

152,325

5.40

(551,811)

(17,903)

(0.10)

Total interest-earning assets

6,421,195

158,731

4.98

6,971,856

171,702

4.95

(550,661)

(12,971)

0.03

Noninterest-earning assets

282,682



257,800



24,882



Total assets

$6,703,877



$7,229,656



($525,779)



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:










Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)

$646,489

$12,126

3.78 %

$521,495

$11,770

4.54 %

$124,994

$356

(0.76 %)

NOW accounts

674,985

685

0.20

716,896

764

0.21

(41,911)

(79)

(0.01)

Money market accounts

1,207,072

19,806

3.31

1,113,962

21,351

3.85

93,110

(1,545)

(0.54)

Savings accounts

614,573

4,932

1.62

486,472

1,554

0.64

128,101

3,378

0.98

Time deposits (in-market)

1,209,927

22,611

3.77

1,153,702

23,522

4.10

56,225

(911)

(0.33)

Interest-bearing in-market deposits

4,353,046

60,160

2.79

3,992,527

58,961

2.97

360,519

1,199

(0.18)

Wholesale brokered time deposits

97,939

2,452

5.05

608,514

15,799

5.22

(510,575)

(13,347)

(0.17)

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,450,985

62,612

2.84

4,601,041

74,760

3.27

(150,056)

(12,148)

(0.43)

FHLB advances

946,906

21,397

4.56

1,318,544

32,434

4.95

(371,638)

(11,037)

(0.39)

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

693

6.16

22,681

809

7.17

-

(116)

(1.01)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,420,572

84,702

3.15

5,942,266

108,003

3.66

(521,694)

(23,301)

(0.51)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

618,373



658,423



(40,050)



Other liabilities

146,524



162,939



(16,415)



Shareholders' equity

518,408



466,028



52,380



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$6,703,877



$7,229,656



($525,779)



Net interest income (FTE)


$74,029



$63,699



$10,330


Interest rate spread



1.83 %



1.29 %



0.54 %

Net interest margin



2.32 %



1.84 %



0.48 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:





For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2024

Change

Commercial loans

$425

$449

($24)

Nontaxable debt securities

1

-

1

Total

$426

$449

($23)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)






The following table presents adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders:


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024


Jun 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2024

Adjusted Noninterest Income:









Noninterest income (loss), as reported

$17,078

$22,643

($77,892)

$16,272

$16,660


$39,721

$33,823

Less adjustments:









Realized losses on securities, net

-

-

(31,047)

-

-


-

-

Losses on sale of portfolio loans, net

-

-

(62,888)

-

-


-

-

Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net

-

6,994

-

-

988


6,994

988

Litigation settlement income

-

-

-

-

-


-

2,100

Total adjustments, pre-tax

-

6,994

(93,935)

-

988


6,994

3,088

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$17,078

$15,649

$16,043

$16,272

$15,672


$32,727

$30,735










Adjusted Noninterest Expense:









Noninterest expense, as reported

$36,530

$42,196

$34,292

$34,504

$33,910


$78,726

$68,273

Less adjustments:









Pension plan settlement charge

-

6,436

-

-

-


6,436

-

Total adjustments, pre-tax

-

6,436

-

-

-


6,436

-

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$36,530

$35,760

$34,292

$34,504

$33,910


$72,290

$68,273










Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:









Income (loss) before income taxes

$17,133

$15,669

($80,248)

$13,830

$13,835


$32,802

$27,600

Less: total adjustments, pre-tax

-

558

(93,935)

-

988


558

3,088

Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)

$17,133

$15,111

$13,687

$13,830

$12,847


$32,244

$24,512










Adjusted Income Tax Expense:









Income tax expense (benefit), as reported

$3,888

$3,490

($19,457)

$2,849

$3,020


$7,378

$5,849

Less: tax on total adjustments

-

141

(22,699)

-

249


141

779

Adjusted income tax expense (non-GAAP)

$3,888

$3,349

$3,242

$2,849

$2,771


$7,237

$5,070










Adjusted Effective Tax Rate:









Effective tax rate (1)

22.7 %

22.3 %

24.2 %

20.6 %

21.8 %


22.5 %

21.2 %

Less: impact of total adjustments

-

0.1

0.5

-

0.2


0.1

0.5

Adjusted effective tax rate (non-GAAP) (2)

22.7 %

22.2 %

23.7 %

20.6 %

21.6 %


22.4 %

20.7 %










Adjusted Net Income:









Net income (loss), as reported

$13,245

$12,179

($60,791)

$10,981

$10,815


$25,424

$21,751

Less: total adjustments, after-tax

-

417

(71,236)

-

739


417

2,309

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$13,245

$11,762

$10,445

$10,981

$10,076


$25,007

$19,442










Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:








Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, as
reported

$13,245

$12,179

($60,776)

$10,973

$10,807


$25,424

$21,731

Less: total adjustments available to common
shareholders, after-tax

-

417

(71,221)

-

738


417

2,306

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
(non-GAAP)

$13,245

$11,762

$10,445

$10,973

$10,069


$25,007

$19,425



(1)

Calculated as income tax expense (benefit) divided by income (loss) before income taxes.

(2)

Calculated as income tax expense (benefit), adjusted for the tax impact of the adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted for the pre-tax impact of the adjustments as outlined in the table above.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)






The following table presents adjusted diluted earnings per common share and adjusted efficiency ratio:


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months
Ended


Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024


Jun 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2024

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:








Diluted earnings (loss) per common share, as reported (1)

$0.68

$0.63

($3.46)

$0.64

$0.63


$1.31

$1.27

Less: impact of total adjustments

-

0.02

(4.05)

-

0.04


0.02

0.13

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)
(2)

$0.68

$0.61

$0.59

$0.64

$0.59


$1.29

$1.14










Adjusted Efficiency Ratio:









Efficiency ratio, as reported (3)

67.3 %

71.4 %

(76.3 %)

71.1 %

70.3 %


69.5 %

70.3 %

Less: impact of total adjustments

-

2.7

(146.3)

-

(1.5)


1.5

(2.3)

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

67.3 %

68.7 %

70.0 %

71.1 %

71.8 %


68.0 %

72.6 %



(1)

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.

(2)

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.

(3)

Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

(4)

Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income), each adjusted for the pre-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above.

The following table presents adjusted return on average assets and return on average tangible assets:





For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months
Ended


Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024


Jun 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2024

Adjusted Return on Average Assets:









Net income (loss), as reported

$13,245

$12,179

($60,791)

$10,981

$10,815


$25,424

$21,751

Less: total adjustments, after-tax

-

417

(71,236)

-

739


417

2,309

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

13,245

11,762

10,445

10,981

10,076


25,007

19,442










Total average assets, as reported

6,643,370

6,765,057

7,011,839

7,254,566

7,227,478


6,703,877

7,229,656










Return on average assets (1)

0.80 %

0.73 %

(3.45 %)

0.60 %

0.60 %


0.76 %

0.61 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (2)

0.80 %

0.71 %

0.59 %

0.60 %

0.56 %


0.75 %

0.54 %










Return on Average Tangible Assets:









Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$13,245

$11,762

$10,445

$10,981

$10,076


$25,007

$19,442










Total average assets, as reported

6,643,370

6,765,057

7,011,839

7,254,566

7,227,478


6,703,877

7,229,656

Less average balances of:









Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909


63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

2,577

2,781

2,984

3,189

3,397


2,679

3,500

Total average tangible assets

6,576,884

6,698,367

6,944,946

7,187,468

7,160,172


6,637,289

7,162,247










Return on average assets (1)

0.80 %

0.73 %

(3.45 %)

0.60 %

0.60 %


0.76 %

0.61 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

0.81 %

0.71 %

0.60 %

0.61 %

0.57 %


0.76 %

0.55 %



(1)

Net income (income) loss divided by total average assets.

(2)

Net income (loss), adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average assets.

(3)

Net income (loss), adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible assets.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)






The following table presents adjusted return on average equity and return on average tangible equity:





For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months
Ended


Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024


Jun 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2024

Adjusted Return on Average Equity:









Net income (loss) available to common
shareholders, as reported

$13,245

$12,179

($60,776)

$10,973

$10,807


$25,424

$21,731

Less: total adjustments, after-tax

-

417

(71,221)

-

738


417

2,306

Adjusted net income available to common
shareholders (non-GAAP)

13,245

11,762

10,445

10,973

10,069


25,007

19,425










Total average equity, as reported

523,709

513,048

501,099

485,654

460,959


518,408

466,028










Return on average equity (1)

10.14 %

9.63 %

(48.25 %)

8.99 %

9.43 %


9.89 %

9.38 %

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (2)

10.14 %

9.30 %

8.29 %

8.99 %

8.79 %


9.73 %

8.38 %










Return on Average Tangible Equity:









Adjusted net income available to common
shareholders (non-GAAP)

$13,245

$11,762

$10,445

$10,973

$10,069


$25,007

$19,425










Total average equity, as reported

523,709

513,048

501,099

485,654

460,959


518,408

466,028

Less average balances of:









Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909


63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

2,577

2,781

2,984

3,189

3,397


2,679

3,500

Total average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

457,223

446,358

434,206

418,556

393,653


451,820

398,619










Return on average equity (1)

10.14 %

9.63 %

(48.25 %)

8.99 %

9.43 %


9.89 %

9.38 %

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (3)

11.62 %

10.69 %

9.57 %

10.43 %

10.29 %


11.16 %

9.80 %



(1)

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders divided by total average equity.

(2)

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average equity.

(3)

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible equity.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



The following table presents tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets:


Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024

Tangible Book Value per Share:






Total shareholders' equity, as reported

$527,519

$521,680

$499,728

$502,229

$470,957

Less end of period balances of:






Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

2,478

2,682

2,885

3,089

3,295

Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

461,132

455,089

432,934

435,231

403,753







Shares outstanding, as reported

19,283

19,276

19,274

17,058

17,058







Book value per share

$27.36

$27.06

$25.93

$29.44

$27.61

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$23.91

$23.61

$22.46

$25.51

$23.67







Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:






Total tangible shareholders' equity

$461,132

$455,089

$432,934

$435,231

$403,753







Total assets, as reported

6,745,167

6,586,015

6,930,647

7,141,571

7,184,360

Less end of period balances of:






Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

2,478

2,682

2,885

3,089

3,295

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

6,678,780

6,519,424

6,863,853

7,074,573

7,117,156







Equity to assets

7.82 %

7.92 %

7.21 %

7.03 %

6.56 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

6.90 %

6.98 %

6.31 %

6.15 %

5.67 %

Category: Earnings

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
