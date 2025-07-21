Anzeige
Air Products Appoints Matthew Lepore Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced that Matthew Lepore has been appointed Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer effective August 18, 2025. Lepore brings 30 years of international legal, commercial and compliance expertise to the role.

Lepore will report to Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Menezes and be based at the Company's global headquarters in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Commenting on Lepore's appointment, Menezes said, "Matt is a seasoned executive and respected leader with a track record of driving efficiency, developing teams and upholding excellence across legal, transactional and governance disciplines. We look forward to him joining Air Products and being part of our team."

Lepore most recently served as Group General Counsel, President for Legal, Compliance and Insurance, Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Human Rights Officer and Corporate Secretary at BASF SE (Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany), a role he held since 2021. Prior to that, Lepore served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Legal at BASF SE from 2018 to 2021; as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at BASF Corporation (New Jersey) from 2014 to 2018; and as Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary and Chief Governance Officer at Pfizer, Inc. (New York) from 2008 to 2014. Before Pfizer, Lepore was a partner at law firm DLA Piper, U.S. LLP in Washington, D.C. and prior to that, a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Lepore received his J.D. from Mercer University, Macon, Georgia, and his B.S. from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2024 sales of $12.1 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Air Products

© 2025 PR Newswire
