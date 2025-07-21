Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Continued Strong Performance

CHICAGO, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

















FINANCIAL RESULTS













($ in millions, except per share data) Quarters Ended June 30,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change (1) Net Income per Common Share $ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ -

(0.7) % Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.69

$ 0.69

$ -

0.3 % Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.69

$ 0.66

$ 0.03

4.7 %

















Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change (1) Net Income per Common Share $ 0.99

$ 1.01

$ (0.02)

(2.0) % FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 1.52

$ 1.55

$ (0.03)

(1.4) % Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 1.52

$ 1.44

$ 0.08

5.7 %

_____________________ 1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.



Operations Update

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $0.69, representing a 4.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024, performing at the midpoint of our previous guidance range of $0.66 to $0.72. Normalized FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.52 per Common Share and OP Unit, representing a 5.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024, performing at the midpoint of our previous guidance. Core property operating revenues increased 3.5%, Core property operating expenses were flat and Core income from property operations, excluding property management, increased 6.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, each as compared to the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Core property operating revenues increased 3.2%, Core property expense increased 0.7% and Core income from property operations, excluding property management, increased 5.0%, each as compared to the same period in 2024.

MH

Core MH base rental income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased 5.5% compared to the same period in 2024. We sold 116 new homes during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Core MH base rental income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased 5.5% compared to the same period in 2024. We sold 233 new homes during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

RV and Marina

Core RV and marina base rental income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased 0.7% compared to the same period in 2024. Core RV and marina annual base rental income increased 3.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Core RV and marina base rental income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased 0.4% compared to the same period in 2024. Core RV and marina annual base rental income increased 3.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Property Operating Expenses

Core property operating expenses, excluding property management, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 were flat compared to the same period in 2024 and lower compared to the previous guidance. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Core property operating expenses, excluding property management, increased 0.7% compared to the same period in 2024.

Balance Sheet Activity

During the quarter, we entered into a $240.0 million unsecured term loan agreement (the "Term Loan") and drew $150.0 million and $90.0 million in May 2025 and July 2025, respectively. The Term Loan bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 1.20% and matures on May 15, 2030. We also repaid $86.9 million of principal on eight mortgage loans which had a weighted average interest rate of 3.45% per annum and were secured by four RV communities and four MH communities. The payment represents all debt maturing in 2025. In July 2025, we repaid $90.0 million on amounts outstanding on our line of credit.

In connection with the Term Loan, we entered into six swap agreements (the "2025 Swaps") with an aggregate notional value of $240.0 million and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.74% per annum. The 2025 Swaps mature on May 15, 2030.

Guidance Update (1)

($ in millions, except per share data)







2025









Third Quarter

Full Year Net Income per Common Share







$0.46 to $0.52

$1.94 to $2.04 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit







$0.72 to $0.78

$3.01 to $3.11 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit







$0.72 to $0.78

$3.01 to $3.11

















2024 Actual

2025 Growth Rates Core Portfolio: Third Quarter

Full Year

Third Quarter

Full Year MH base rental income $ 178.1

$ 709.4

5.0% to 5.6%

4.9% to 5.9% RV and marina base rental income (2) $ 111.2

$ 426.9

-0.1% to 0.5%

0.6% to 1.6% Property operating revenues $ 347.9

$ 1,361.8

2.8% to 3.4%

2.8% to 3.8% Property operating expenses, excluding property management $ 154.3

$ 577.6

0.6% to 1.2%

0.7% to 1.7% Income from property operations, excluding property management $ 193.6

$ 784.2

4.6% to 5.2%

4.5% to 5.5%















Non-Core Portfolio:







2025 Full Year Income from property operations, excluding property management







$7.6 to $11.6















Other Guidance Assumptions:







2025 Full Year Property management and general administrative







$115.8 to $121.8 Other income and expenses







$26.5 to $32.5 Debt assumptions:













Weighted average debt outstanding







$3,170 to $3,370 Interest and related amortization







$129.0 to $135.0

______________________ 1. Third quarter and full year 2025 guidance represent management's estimate of a range of possible outcomes. The midpoint of the ranges reflect management's estimate of the most likely outcome based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions. Actual results could vary materially from management's estimates if any of our assumptions are incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this press release for factors impacting our 2025 guidance assumptions. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO and a reconciliation of Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted to each of FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted. 2. Core RV and marina annual revenue represents approximately 70.8% and 72.6% of third quarter 2025 and full year 2025 RV and marina base rental income guidance, respectively. Core RV and marina annual revenue third quarter 2025 growth rate range is 4.0% to 4.6% and the full year 2025 growth rate range is 3.8% to 4.8%.





About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 21, 2025, we own or have an interest in 455 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 173,340 sites.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, and certain growth rates, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment, including the impact of changes in tariffs, as well as costs associated with supply chain disruptions; (ix) changes in debt service and interest rates; (x) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (xi) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of changes impacting the supply chain or labor markets; (xii) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xiii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiv) ongoing legal matters and related fees; (xv) costs to clean up and restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (xvi) the potential impact of material weaknesses, if any, in our internal control over financial reporting. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Financial Highlights (1)(2) (In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share and ratio data, unaudited)



As of and for the Quarters Ended

June 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Operating Information









Total revenues $ 376.9 $ 387.3 $ 372.3 $ 387.3 $ 380.0 Consolidated net income $ 83.5 $ 114.4 $ 100.6 $ 86.9 $ 82.1 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 79.7 $ 109.2 $ 96.0 $ 82.8 $ 78.3 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 170.0 $ 197.6 $ 182.8 $ 176.8 $ 164.3 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 138.3 $ 166.7 $ 153.0 $ 140.9 $ 134.7 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 137.7 $ 166.7 $ 151.2 $ 140.5 $ 128.5 Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 115.2 $ 150.5 $ 122.6 $ 120.7 $ 108.3











Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share Data









Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period 200,272 200,248 200,160 195,617 195,621 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 200,095 200,074 200,021 195,510 195,465 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.42 $ 0.57 $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.69 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.66 Dividends per Common Share $ 0.5150 $ 0.5150 $ 0.4775 $ 0.4775 $ 0.4775











Balance Sheet









Total assets $ 5,721 $ 5,642 $ 5,646 $ 5,644 $ 5,645 Total liabilities $ 3,908 $ 3,809 $ 3,822 $ 4,149 $ 4,135











Market Capitalization









Total debt (4) $ 3,273 $ 3,199 $ 3,230 $ 3,502 $ 3,499 Total market capitalization (5) $ 15,624 $ 16,556 $ 16,561 $ 17,457 $ 16,240











Ratios









Total debt / total market capitalization 20.9 % 19.3 % 19.5 % 20.1 % 21.5 % Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre(6) 4.5 4.4 4.5 5.0 5.1 Interest coverage (7) 5.6 5.4 5.2 5.1 5.1 Fixed charges (8) 5.5 5.3 5.2 5.0 5.1

______________________ 1. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of fixed charges, FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD, Income from property operations excluding property management, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Income from property operations. 2. See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 3. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units. 4. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $26.0 million as of June 30, 2025. 5. See page 14 for the calculation of market capitalization as of June 30, 2025. 6. Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre. 7. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period. 8. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(unaudited)



Assets





Investment in real estate:





Land $ 2,088,606

$ 2,088,682 Land improvements 4,680,281

4,582,815 Buildings and other depreciable property 1,259,620

1,244,193

8,028,507

7,915,690 Accumulated depreciation (2,737,656)

(2,639,538) Net investment in real estate 5,290,851

5,276,152 Cash and restricted cash 33,008

24,576 Notes receivable, net 100,269

50,726 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 88,372

83,772 Deferred commission expense 57,847

56,516 Other assets, net 150,536

153,910 Total Assets $ 5,720,883

$ 5,645,652







Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Mortgage notes payable, net $ 2,810,199

$ 2,928,292 Term loans, net 347,046

199,344 Unsecured line of credit 90,000

77,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 170,829

159,225 Deferred membership revenue 228,075

229,301 Accrued interest payable 10,636

10,679 Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits 148,006

122,448 Distributions payable 103,140

95,577 Total Liabilities $ 3,907,931

$ 3,821,866 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; none issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 191,211,213 and 191,056,527 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,962

1,962 Paid-in capital 1,953,854

1,951,430 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (222,992)

(214,979) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (2,010)

2,303 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,730,814

1,740,716 Non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 82,138

83,070 Total Equity 1,812,952

1,823,786 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,720,883

$ 5,645,652

Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, unaudited)



Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Rental income $ 313,287

$ 300,788

$ 640,493

$ 617,386 Annual membership subscriptions 16,902

16,369

33,244

32,584 Membership upgrade revenue 3,120

4,050

6,172

7,997 Other income 16,473

16,197

32,028

31,746 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 22,798

37,565

43,721

67,618 Interest income 2,202

2,420

4,440

4,588 Income from other investments, net 2,084

2,630

4,102

4,668 Total revenues 376,866

380,019

764,200

766,587















Expenses:













Property operating and maintenance 127,845

126,105

246,411

240,888 Real estate taxes 21,845

20,099

43,488

40,886 Membership sales and marketing 4,062

6,126

7,993

11,423 Property management 20,723

19,436

41,153

39,146 Depreciation and amortization 52,649

51,344

103,591

102,452 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 16,476

27,650

30,168

49,617 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 6,988

7,472

13,156

13,619 General and administrative 10,455

8,985

19,694

20,974 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (1) (541)

(6,170)

(324)

(21,013) Other expense (2) (59)

1,387

1,819

2,479 Interest and related amortization 32,200

36,037

63,336

69,580 Total expenses 292,643

298,471

570,485

570,051 Income before other items 84,223

81,548

193,715

196,536 Gain/(Loss) on sale of real estate and impairment, net (683)

-

(683)

- Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures (47)

579

4,854

862 Consolidated net income 83,493

82,127

197,886

197,398















Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units (3,777)

(3,822)

(8,978)

(9,188) Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends (8)

(8)

(8)

(8) Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 79,708

$ 78,297

$ 188,900

$ 188,202

_____________________ 1. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to hurricane events of $0.3 million and insurance recovery revenue of $0.8 million, including $0.6 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the six months ended June 30, 2025 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to hurricane events of $1.1 million and insurance recovery revenue of $1.5 million, including $0.6 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. 2. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain Non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these Non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT's operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these Non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These Non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 6 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 16-19.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (In millions, except per share data, unaudited)



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2025 Income from property operations, excluding property management - Core (2) $ 193.5 Income from property operations, excluding property management - Non-Core (2) 2.5 Property management and general and administrative (31.2) Other income and expenses 5.0 Interest and related amortization (32.2) Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3) $ 137.7 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net 0.6 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3) $ 138.3



FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.69 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.69



Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 137.7 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (22.5) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3) $ 115.2



Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted 200.1

______________________ 1. See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 2. See pages 8-9 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. See page 10 for details of the Non-Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. 3. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 79,708

$ 78,297

$ 188,900

$ 188,202 Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 3,777

3,822

8,978

9,188 Depreciation and amortization 52,649

51,344

103,591

102,452 Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures 1,466

1,200

2,797

2,251 (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net 683

-

683

- FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 138,283

134,663

304,949

302,093 Deferred income tax benefit -

-

-

(239) Transaction/pursuit costs and other -

-

-

383 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net (593)

(6,170)

(593)

(21,013) Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 137,690

128,493

304,356

281,224 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (22,460)

(20,220)

(38,598)

(36,042) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 115,230

$ 108,273

$ 265,758

$ 245,182















Net income per Common Share - Basic $ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.99

$ 1.01 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (1) $ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.99

$ 1.01















FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.69

$ 0.69

$ 1.52

$ 1.55 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.69

$ 1.52

$ 1.55















Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.69

$ 0.66

$ 1.52

$ 1.44 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.66

$ 1.52

$ 1.44















Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic 190,992

186,318

190,958

186,303 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic 200,060

195,423

200,044

195,408 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 200,095

195,465

200,084

195,505

____________________ 1. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 MH base rental income (2) $ 186.4

$ 176.7

$ 371.1

$ 351.8 Rental home income (2) 3.5

3.4

6.9

6.9 RV and marina base rental income (2) 106.1

103.4

227.7

223.5 Annual membership subscriptions 16.9

16.4

33.2

32.6 Membership upgrade revenue 3.1

4.1

6.2

8.0 Utility and other income (2)(3) 35.4

34.6

70.0

69.5 Property operating revenues 351.4

338.6

715.1

692.3















Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (2) 151.3

147.4

293.1

284.4 Membership sales and marketing 4.1

6.1

8.0

11.4 Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1) 155.4

153.5

301.1

295.8 Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 196.0

$ 185.1

$ 414.0

$ 396.5















































Manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:













Total sites 73,220

73,006

73,220

73,007 Occupied sites 68,745

68,928

68,782

68,922 Occupancy % 93.9 %

94.4 %

93.9 %

94.4 % Monthly base rent per site $ 904

$ 854

$ 899

$ 851















RV and marina base rental income:













Annual $ 79.8

$ 76.6

$ 158.2

$ 152.0 Seasonal 7.7

8.0

36.3

37.5 Transient 18.6

18.8

33.2

34.0 Total RV and marina base rental income $ 106.1

$ 103.4

$ 227.7

$ 223.5

______________________ 1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3. Bad debt expense is presented in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in this table. 3. Includes approximately $2.2 million and $1.9 million of business interruption income from Hurricane Ian during the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $4.0 million and $3.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Core Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, except occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Change (2)

2025

2024

Change (2) MH base rental income $ 186.2

$ 176.5

5.5 %

$ 370.7

$ 351.5

5.5 % Rental home income 3.5

3.4

4.6 %

6.9

6.9

0.5 % RV and marina base rental income 101.6

100.8

0.7 %

217.7

216.7

0.4 % Annual membership subscriptions 16.7

16.3

2.3 %

32.9

32.6

1.1 % Membership upgrade revenue 3.1

4.0

(22.8) %

6.1

8.0

(23.6) % Utility and other income 32.9

31.5

4.9 %

65.3

62.5

4.4 % Property operating revenues 344.0

332.5

3.5 %

699.6

678.2

3.2 %























Utility expense 38.1

38.0

0.4 %

77.6

76.7

1.2 % Payroll 30.9

30.9

(0.1) %

58.4

58.7

(0.5) % Repair & maintenance 28.6

26.6

7.3 %

50.9

47.5

7.1 % Insurance and other (3) 27.6

29.1

(5.1) %

55.0

55.5

(0.9) % Real estate taxes 21.3

19.8

7.4 %

42.3

40.2

5.2 % Membership sales and marketing 4.0

6.2

(33.8) %

7.9

11.4

(30.6) % Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1) 150.5

150.6

0.0 %

292.1

290.0

0.7 % Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 193.5

$ 181.9

6.4 %

$ 407.5

$ 388.2

5.0 %























Occupied sites (4) 68,712

68,933

















_____________________ 1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 3. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented. 4. Occupied sites are presented as of the end of the period.

Core Income from Property Operations (continued) (In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2025

2024





2025

2024



Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:





















Total sites 72,805

72,592





72,805

72,593



Occupied sites 68,683

68,870





68,721

68,864



Occupancy % 94.3 %

94.9 %





94.4 %

94.9 %



Monthly base rent per site $ 904

$ 854





$ 899

$ 851













































































Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Change (1)

2025

2024

Change (1) Core RV and marina base rental income:





















Annual (2) $ 77.3

$ 74.6

3.7 %

$ 153.7

$ 147.9

3.9 % Seasonal 7.2

7.7

(6.5) %

34.0

36.0

(5.6) % Transient 17.1

18.5

(8.2) %

30.0

32.8

(8.6) % Total Seasonal and Transient $ 24.3

$ 26.2

(7.7) %

$ 64.0

$ 68.8

(7.0) % Total RV and marina base rental income $ 101.6

$ 100.8

0.7 %

$ 217.7

$ 216.7

0.4 %









































































Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Change (1)

2025

2024

Change (1) Core utility information:





















Income $ 18.6

$ 17.6

5.4 %

$ 37.4

$ 35.6

5.1 % Expense 38.1

38.0

0.4 %

77.6

76.7

1.2 % Expense, net $ 19.5

$ 20.4

(4.4) %

$ 40.2

$ 41.1

(2.2) %























Utility recovery rate (3) 48.8 %

46.3 %





48.2 %

46.4 %





_____________________ 1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 2. Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented. 3. Calculated by dividing the utility income by utility expense.

Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1) (In millions, unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 MH base rental income $ 0.2

$ 0.4 RV and marina base rental income 4.5

10.0 Annual membership subscriptions 0.2

0.3 Utility and other income 2.4

4.7 Membership upgrade revenue -

0.1 Property operating revenues 7.3

15.5







Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1)(2) 4.8

9.0 Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 2.5

$ 6.5

______________________ 1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Home Sales and Rental Home Operations (In thousands, except home sale volumes and occupied rentals, unaudited)

















Home Sales - Select Data Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Total new home sales volume 117

255

234

446 New home sales gross revenues $ 9,444

$ 22,706

$ 18,873

$ 40,406















Total used home sales volume 85

59

142

113 Used home sales gross revenues $ 761

$ 1,240

$ 1,535

$ 2,078















Brokered home resales volume 126

152

224

261 Brokered home resales gross revenues $ 454

$ 649

$ 850

$ 1,221















Rental Homes - Select Data Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Rental operations revenues (1) $ 8,749

$ 8,597

$ 17,143

$ 17,655 Rental home operations expense (2) 1,300

1,557

2,446

2,926 Depreciation on rental homes (3) 2,878

2,492

5,123

5,060















Occupied rentals: (4)













New 1,816

1,790







Used 189

226







Total occupied rental sites 2,005

2,016











As of June 30, 2025

As of June 30, 2024 Cost basis in rental homes: (5) Gross

Net of

Depreciation

Gross

Net of

Depreciation New $ 227,739

$ 188,686

$ 227,569

$ 187,382 Used 10,010

6,513

11,521

7,124 Total rental homes $ 237,749

$ 195,199

$ 239,090

$ 194,506

______________________ 1. For the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, approximately $5.2 million and $5.2 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9. The remainder of the rental operations revenue for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 is included in Rental home income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9. 2. Rental home operations expense is included in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the Consolidated Income from Property Operations on page 7. Rental home operations expense is included in Insurance and other in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9. 3. Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3. 4. Includes occupied rental sites as of the end of the period in our Core portfolio. 5. Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio.

Total Sites (Unaudited)

Summary of Total Sites as of June 30, 2025



Sites (1) MH sites 73,200 RV sites:

Annual 34,000 Seasonal 11,200 Transient 18,100 Marina slips 6,900 Membership (2) 26,000 Joint Ventures (3) 3,900 Total 173,300

______________________ 1. MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are leased to customers on a short-term basis. 2. Sites primarily utilized by approximately 112,500 members. Includes approximately 5,800 sites rented on an annual basis. 3. Joint ventures have approximately 2,100 MH/RV annual sites and 1,800 transient sites.

Membership Campgrounds - Select Data



Years Ended December 31,

Six Months

Ended June 30, Campground and Membership Revenue (1) ($ in thousands, unaudited)

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025 Annual membership subscriptions

$ 58,251

$ 63,215

$ 65,379

$ 65,883

$ 33,244 Annual RV base rental income

$ 23,127

$ 25,945

$ 27,842

$ 29,282

$ 14,821 Seasonal/Transient RV base rental income

$ 25,562

$ 24,316

$ 20,996

$ 21,338

$ 8,440 Membership upgrade revenue

$ 11,191

$ 12,958

$ 14,719

$ 16,433

$ 6,172 Utility and other income

$ 2,735

$ 2,626

$ 2,544

$ 2,360

$ 991





















Membership Count



















Total Memberships (2)

125,149

128,439

121,002

113,553

112,494 Paid Membership Origination

23,923

23,237

20,758

19,539

9,320 Promotional Membership Origination

26,600

28,178

25,232

23,552

12,338 Membership Upgrade Volume (3)

4,863

4,068

3,858

4,086

2,959





















Campground Metrics



















Membership Campground Count

81

82

82

82

82 Membership Campground RV Site Count

25,100

25,800

26,000

26,000

26,000 Annual Site Count (4)

6,320

6,390

6,154

5,902

5,769

______________________ 1. Beginning in 2025, membership upgrade product offerings include two- to four-year term subscription products with increased annual dues. The revenue associated with these subscription products is recognized as Annual membership subscriptions. 2. Members who have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days. 3. Upgraded memberships provide enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties. 4. Sites that have been rented by members for an entire year.

Market Capitalization (In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited)

Capital Structure as of June 30, 2025





































Total

Common

Shares/Units

% of Total

Common

Shares/Units

Total

% of Total

% of Total

Market

Capitalization



















Secured Debt







$ 2,833

86.6 %



Unsecured Debt







440

13.4 %



Total Debt (1)







$ 3,273

100.0 %

20.9 %



















Common Shares 191,211,213

95.5 %











OP Units 9,060,580

4.5 %











Total Common Shares and OP Units 200,271,793

100.0 %











Common Stock price at June 30, 2025 $ 61.67















Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units







$ 12,351

100.0 %



Total Equity







$ 12,351

100.0 %

79.1 %



















Total Market Capitalization







$ 15,624





100.0 %

______________________ 1. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $26.0 million.

Debt Maturity Schedule Debt Maturity Schedule as of June 30, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Year Outstanding

Debt

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

% of Total

Debt

Weighted

Average

Years to

Maturity















Secured Debt













2025 -

- %

- %

- 2026 -

- %

- %

- 2027 -

- %

- %

- 2028 193,459

4.19 %

5.91 %

3.2 2029 271,157

4.92 %

8.28 %

4.2 2030 275,385

2.69 %

8.41 %

4.7 2031 237,704

2.45 %

7.26 %

5.9 2032 202,000

2.47 %

6.17 %

7.2 2033 342,424

4.83 %

10.46 %

8.3 2034 204,831

3.45 %

6.26 %

8.9 Thereafter 1,106,273

3.95 %

33.81 %

13.0 Total $ 2,833,233

3.78 %

86.56 %

8.4















Unsecured Term Loans













2025 -

- %

- %

- 2026 -

- %

- %

- 2027 200,000

4.88 %

6.11 %

1.6 2028 -

- %

- %

- 2029 -

- %

- %

- 2030 (1) 150,000

4.76 %

4.58 %

4.9 Thereafter -

- %

- %

- Total $ 350,000

4.83 %

10.69 %

3.0















Total Secured and Unsecured $ 3,183,233

3.89 %

97.25 %

7.8















Line of Credit Borrowing (2) 90,000

5.68 %

2.75 %

-















Note Premiums and Unamortized loan costs (25,988)



























Total Debt, Net $ 3,247,245

4.00% (3)

100.00 %





















_____________________ 1. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we drew $150.0 million from the Term Loan. In July 2025, we drew the remaining $90.0 million. 2. The floating interest rate on the line of credit is SOFR plus 0.10% plus 1.25% to 1.65%. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the effective interest rate on the line of credit borrowings was 5.68%. 3. Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, including interest associated with the line of credit and amortization of deferred financing costs.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

The following Non-GAAP financial measures definitions do not include adjustments in respect to membership upgrade revenue: (i) FFO; (ii) Normalized FFO; (iii) EBITDAre; (iv) Adjusted EBITDAre; (v) Property operating revenues; (vi) Property operating expenses, excluding property management; and (vii) Income from property operations, excluding property management.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties, defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our normal operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, membership sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management expenses. Property management represents the expenses associated with indirect costs such as off-site payroll and certain administrative and professional expenses. We believe exclusion of property management expenses is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties, excluding items that are not directly related to the operation of the properties. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:



Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 79,708

$ 78,297

$ 188,900

$ 188,202 Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends 8

8

8

8 Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 3,777

3,822

8,978

9,188 Consolidated net income 83,493

82,127

197,886

197,398 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 47

(579)

(4,854)

(862) (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net 683

-

683

- Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services (22,798)

(37,565)

(43,721)

(67,618) Interest income (2,202)

(2,420)

(4,440)

(4,588) Income from other investments, net (2,084)

(2,630)

(4,102)

(4,668) Property management 20,723

19,436

41,153

39,146 Depreciation and amortization 52,649

51,344

103,591

102,452 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 16,476

27,650

30,168

49,617 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 6,988

7,472

13,156

13,619 General and administrative 10,455

8,985

19,694

20,974 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (1) (541)

(6,170)

(324)

(21,013) Other expenses (2) (59)

1,387

1,819

2,479 Interest and related amortization 32,200

36,037

63,336

69,580 Income from property operations, excluding property management 196,030

185,074

414,045

396,516 Property management (20,723)

(19,436)

(41,153)

(39,146) Income from property operations $ 175,307

$ 165,638

$ 372,892

$ 357,370

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairments charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.

____________________ 1. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to hurricane events of $0.3 million and insurance recovery revenue of $0.8 million, including $0.6 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the six months ended June 30, 2025 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to hurricane events of $1.1 million and insurance recovery revenue of $1.5 million, including $0.6 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. 2. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.





The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:



Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Consolidated net income $ 83,493

$ 82,127

$ 197,886

$ 197,398 Interest income (2,202)

(2,420)

(4,440)

(4,588) Real estate depreciation and amortization 52,649

51,344

103,591

102,452 Other depreciation and amortization 1,220

1,387

2,454

2,705 Interest and related amortization 32,200

36,037

63,336

69,580 Income tax benefit -

-

-

(239) Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net 683

-

683

- Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures 2,501

2,027

4,608

3,907 EBITDAre 170,544

170,502

368,118

371,215 Transaction/pursuit costs and other -

-

-

383 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net (593)

(6,170)

(593)

(21,013) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 169,951

$ 164,332

$ 367,525

$ 350,585

CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2024 and 2025. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties in 2025 include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2024 and 2025, including six properties in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian and two properties in California that were impacted by storm and flooding events. The 2025 guidance reflects Non-Core properties in 2025, which includes properties not owned and operated during all of 2024 and 2025.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs.

FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP MEASURES. The following table reconciles Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted guidance to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted guidance and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully diluted guidance:

(Unaudited) Third Quarter 2025

Full Year 2025 Net income per Common Share $0.46 to $0.52

$1.94 to $2.04 Depreciation and amortization 0.27

1.06 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.72 to $0.78

$3.01 to $3.11 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.72 to $0.78

$3.01 to $3.11









This press release includes certain forward-looking information, including Core and Non-Core Income from property operations, excluding property management, that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. In reliance on the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, where we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This includes, for example, (i) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (ii) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (iii) occupancy changes; (iv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (v) other nonrecurring/unplanned income or expense items, which may not be within our control, may vary between periods and cannot be reasonably predicted. These unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact our future financial results.

SOURCE Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.