Southern Company names Hans Brown Executive Vice President & Chief Information Technology Officer

ATLANTA, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company announced today that Hans Brown has been named executive vice president & Chief Information Technology Officer (CITO), effective July 31. Brown will lead Southern Company's technology strategy and digital transformation efforts, leveraging his extensive experience in global technology and innovation. He will play a vital role in how the company continues working to embrace technology, data and analytics, AI, and innovation to best meet customers' changing needs and continue to grow and improve our company.

Brown joins Southern Company with a distinguished career spanning platform operating models, technology transformation, digital innovation, and strategic fintech investments. At BNY, he held several key leadership roles, including Executive Platform Owner for Loans Enablement, Chief Information Officer for Issuer Services and Corporate Technology, and Global Head of Enterprise Innovation. His leadership in technology-driven transformation across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America has driven enterprise-wide innovation, enhanced business capabilities and delivered improved outcomes for clients.

"We are excited to welcome Hans to Southern Company," said Southern Company chairman, president & CEO Chris Womack . "Hans' proven track record in technology and digital innovation will be invaluable as we continue to evolve how we serve customers and run our business. His expertise in integrating emerging technologies with traditional business models aligns with our vision for the future. As an industry and globally, we are in a period of innovation and transformation, and the momentum of change continues to build. The CITO plays a critical role in how we not only thrive but lead through that change."

During his tenure at BNY, Brown led numerous global technology transformations, including the modernization and consolidation of key enterprise business platforms, building out the Loans Enablement Platform within BNY's Platform Operating Model delivering significant operational leverage supporting business growth. He was responsible for overseeing a team of over 1,200 professionals across 10 international locations, and his experience in innovation and fintech investments/partnerships resulted in the growth of a portfolio of over 40 companies, with several achieving unicorn status.

"I am honored to join Southern Company and look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation and technological advancement," said Brown. "Southern Company is a leader in the energy sector, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success and transformation in service to customers and communities."

Brown holds an MSc. (Hons.) in International Technology Management from Warwick University and an M.Eng (Hons.) in Civil and Structural Engineering from the University of Liverpool. He is recognized for his strategic leadership, agile transformation, and commitment to inclusion within technology organizations.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture has been recognized by a variety of organizations, earning the company awards and recognitions that reflect Our Values and dedication to service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

