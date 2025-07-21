Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results And Increases Quarterly Dividend By 7%

LAFAYETTE, La., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.3 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $366,000 from $11.0 million, or $1.37 diluted EPS, for the first quarter of 2025.

"As we celebrate the Bank's 117th anniversary, I'm pleased with the strong results produced during the second quarter of 2025," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We saw growth in loans and deposits and net interest margin continued its upward trajectory as we were able to keep deposit and funding costs stable. We saw increases in nonperforming and criticized loans at the end of the quarter, but do not anticipate any losses. We have maintained a solid allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.21%. Our Company remains well-positioned for the future with strong capital and liquidity combined with outstanding bankers."

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2025, up $17.3 million, or 0.6% (an increase of 3% on an annualized basis), from March 31, 2025.

Deposits totaled $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025, up $81.0 million, or 2.9% (11% on an annualized basis), from March 31, 2025.

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $33.4 million, up $1.6 million, or 5%, from the prior quarter.

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.04% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.91% in the first quarter of 2025.

Nonperforming assets totaled $25.4 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at June 30, 2025 compared to $21.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. This increase in nonperforming assets is primarily due to four loan relationships, which were moved to nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded a $489,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $394,000 provision in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to loan growth.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2025, up $17.3 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2025. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from March 31, 2025 through June 30, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 504,145

$ 504,356

$ (211)

- % Home equity loans and lines

81,178

77,417

3,761

5 Commercial real estate

1,218,168

1,193,364

24,804

2 Construction and land

324,574

346,987

(22,413)

(6) Multi-family residential

183,809

183,792

17

- Total real estate loans

2,311,874

2,305,916

5,958

- Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

421,997

411,363

10,634

3 Consumer

30,667

29,998

669

2 Total other loans

452,664

441,361

11,303

3 Total loans

$ 2,764,538

$ 2,747,277

$ 17,261

1 %

The average loan yield was 6.50% for the second quarter of 2025, up 7 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. Yields on loans were impacted by higher rates on new loans and loans paying off at lower rates. We experienced growth in commercial real estate loans, which was partially offset by declines in construction and land loans for the current quarter, primarily in our Houston and New Orleans markets, and in commercial and industrial loans across our Acadiana, Baton Rouge, and Houston markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $25.4 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, up $4.0 million, or 18%, from $21.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The increase in NPAs during the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to four loan relationships totaling $6.2 million, which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter, offset by payoffs and paydowns. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $335,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $32,000 during the first quarter of 2025.

The Company provisioned $489,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for loan losses totaled $33.4 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $33.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025.



June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 497,404

$ -

$ 6,741

$ 504,145 Home equity loans and lines

80,145

-

1,033

81,178 Commercial real estate

1,185,738

1,063

31,367

1,218,168 Construction and land

317,593

749

6,232

324,574 Multi-family residential

182,572

-

1,237

183,809 Commercial and industrial

418,831

-

3,166

421,997 Consumer

30,632

-

35

30,667 Total

$ 2,712,915

$ 1,812

$ 49,811

$ 2,764,538



















March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 496,694

$ 820

$ 6,842

$ 504,356 Home equity loans and lines

77,045

-

372

77,417 Commercial real estate

1,174,920

-

18,444

1,193,364 Construction and land

341,273

-

5,714

346,987 Multi-family residential

182,536

-

1,256

183,792 Commercial and industrial

407,742

-

3,621

411,363 Consumer

29,838

-

160

29,998 Total

$ 2,710,048

$ 820

$ 36,409

$ 2,747,277

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $394.5 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $7.1 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $30.2 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $34.0 million at March 31, 2025. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.6 years and 3.7 years at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company made securities purchases of $4.5 million, compared to $2.9 million during the first quarter of 2025.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at June 30, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Fair Value Available for sale:







U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 280,484

$ 258,925 Collateralized mortgage obligations

68,080

66,615 Municipal bonds

53,240

46,942 U.S. government agency

16,863

16,338 Corporate bonds

4,985

4,642 Total available for sale

$ 423,652

$ 393,462 Held to maturity:







Municipal bonds

$ 1,065

$ 1,066 Total held to maturity

$ 1,065

$ 1,066

Approximately 36% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of June 30, 2025 to secure public deposits. The Company had $141.7 million and $142.0 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025, up $81.0 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2025. Non-maturity deposits increased $17.2 million, or 1%, during the second quarter of 2025 to $2.1 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 796,844

$ 754,955

$ 41,889

6 % Savings

204,191

212,053

(7,862)

(4) Money market

463,332

464,659

(1,327)

- NOW

625,793

641,287

(15,494)

(2) Certificates of deposit

818,074

754,253

63,821

8 Total deposits

$ 2,908,234

$ 2,827,207

$ 81,027

3 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 1 basis point from 2.51% for the first quarter of 2025 to 2.52% for the second quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2025, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $781.9 million.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.





June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025 Individuals

52 %

53 % Small businesses

38

36 Public funds

7

8 Broker

3

3 Total

100 %

100 %











The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $887.9 million at June 30, 2025 and $844.2 million at March 31, 2025. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 13 basis points from 3.91% for the first quarter of 2025 to 4.04% for the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to an increase in average yield on interest-earnings assets and a decline in the average cost for average interest-bearing liabilities.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 1 basis point in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in deposit costs primarily reflects the increase in non-maturity deposit balances.

Average other interest-earning assets were $71.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, up $15.2 million, or 27%, from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Average FHLB advances were $114.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of $66.6 million, or 37%, from the first quarter of 2025 due to paydowns of FHLB advances.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $356,000 for the second quarter of 2025, which remained unchanged from the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $3.7 million, down $293,000, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was related primarily to decreases in gain on sale of loans (down $263,000) and other income (down $231,000), which were partially offset by increases in bank card fees (up $172,000) and service fees and charges (up $36,000) for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $22.4 million, up $828,000, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily related to an increase in other expenses (up $1.0 million primarily due to a write off of an acquired SBA accounts receivable for guarantees) and compensation and benefits expense (up $670,000), which were partially offset by the reversal to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($970,000) during the second quarter of 2025.

Capital

At June 30, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $408.8 million, up $6.0 million, or 1%, compared to $402.8 million at March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $11.3 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the second quarter of 2025, which was partially offset by shareholder dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.47% and 14.66%, respectively, at June 30, 2025, compared to 11.48% and 14.58%, respectively, at March 31, 2025.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.29 per share payable on August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2025.

The Company repurchased 147,243 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2025 at an average price per share of $43.72. An additional 391,072 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $52.36 and $41.54, respectively, at June 30, 2025.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024 Reported net income

$ 11,330

$ 10,964

$ 9,673

$ 9,437

$ 8,118 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

213

231

250

259

261 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 11,543

$ 11,195

$ 9,923

$ 9,696

$ 8,379





















Total assets

$ 3,491,455

$ 3,485,453

$ 3,443,668

$ 3,441,990

$ 3,410,881 Less: Intangible assets

84,482

84,751

85,044

85,361

85,690 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,406,973

$ 3,400,702

$ 3,358,624

$ 3,356,629

$ 3,325,191





















Total shareholders' equity

$ 408,818

$ 402,831

$ 396,088

$ 393,453

$ 375,830 Less: Intangible assets

84,482

84,751

85,044

85,361

85,690 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 324,336

$ 318,080

$ 311,044

$ 308,092

$ 290,140





















Return on average equity

11.24 %

11.02 %

9.71 %

9.76 %

8.75 % Add: Average intangible assets

3.24

3.23

2.99

3.14

2.98 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

14.48 %

14.25 %

12.70 %

12.90 %

11.73 %





















Common equity ratio

11.71 %

11.56 %

11.50 %

11.43 %

11.02 % Less: Intangible assets

2.19

2.21

2.24

2.25

2.29 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

9.52 %

9.35 %

9.26 %

9.18 %

8.73 %





















Book value per share

$ 52.36

$ 50.82

$ 48.95

$ 48.75

$ 46.51 Less: Intangible assets

10.82

10.69

10.51

10.58

10.61 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 41.54

$ 40.13

$ 38.44

$ 38.17

$ 35.90

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024 Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 112,595

$ 110,662

$ 98,548

$ 135,877

$ 113,462 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

393,462

400,553

402,792

420,723

412,472 Investment securities held to maturity

1,065

1,065

1,065

1,065

1,065 Mortgage loans held for sale

1,305

1,855

832

242

- Loans, net of unearned income

2,764,538

2,747,277

2,718,185

2,668,286

2,661,346 Allowance for loan losses

(33,432)

(33,278)

(32,916)

(32,278)

(32,212) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,731,106

2,713,999

2,685,269

2,636,008

2,629,134 Office properties and equipment, net

45,216

45,327

42,324

42,659

43,089 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

48,981

48,699

48,421

48,139

47,858 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

84,482

84,751

85,044

85,361

85,690 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

73,243

78,542

79,373

71,916

78,111 Total Assets

$ 3,491,455

$ 3,485,453

$ 3,443,668

$ 3,441,990

$ 3,410,881





















Liabilities



















Deposits

$ 2,908,234

$ 2,827,207

$ 2,780,696

$ 2,777,487

$ 2,722,915 Other Borrowings

5,539

5,539

5,539

140,539

140,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,567

54,513

54,459

54,402

54,348 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

88,196

163,259

175,546

38,410

83,506 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

26,101

32,104

31,340

37,699

33,743 Total Liabilities

3,082,637

3,082,622

3,047,580

3,048,537

3,035,051





















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock

78

79

81

81

81 Additional paid-in capital

166,576

167,231

168,138

166,743

165,918 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(1,160)

(1,250)

(1,339)

(1,428)

(1,518) Retained earnings

265,817

261,856

259,190

251,692

245,046 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,493)

(25,085)

(29,982)

(23,635)

(33,697) Total Shareholders' Equity

408,818

402,831

396,088

393,453

375,830 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,491,455

$ 3,485,453

$ 3,443,668

$ 3,441,990

$ 3,410,881

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024 Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 45,287

$ 44,032

$ 41,999

$ 89,319

$ 82,566 Investment securities

2,596

2,664

2,740

5,260

5,528 Other investments and deposits

746

505

719

1,251

1,490 Total interest income

48,629

47,201

45,458

95,830

89,584 Interest Expense



















Deposits

13,142

12,622

13,134

25,764

25,266 Other borrowings

53

53

1,656

106

3,142 Subordinated debt expense

844

845

844

1,689

1,689 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,239

1,932

431

3,171

1,193 Total interest expense

15,278

15,452

16,065

30,730

31,290 Net interest income

33,351

31,749

29,393

65,100

58,294 Provision for loan losses

489

394

1,261

883

1,402 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

32,862

31,355

28,132

64,217

56,892 Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,345

1,309

1,239

2,654

2,493 Bank card fees

1,750

1,578

1,751

3,328

3,326 Gain on sale of loans, net

114

377

126

491

213 Income from bank-owned life insurance

282

278

271

560

537 (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net

(2)

9

(2)

7

4 Other income

227

458

370

685

731 Total noninterest income

3,716

4,009

3,755

7,725

7,304 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

13,322

12,652

12,788

25,974

24,958 Occupancy

2,513

2,561

2,603

5,074

5,057 Marketing and advertising

461

429

485

890

951 Data processing and communication

2,628

2,642

2,555

5,270

5,069 Professional fees

396

405

581

801

1,056 Forms, printing and supplies

203

200

187

403

392 Franchise and shares tax

483

476

487

959

975 Regulatory fees

502

516

509

1,018

978 Foreclosed assets, net

419

227

89

646

154 Amortization of acquisition intangible

269

293

329

562

682 Reversal for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(970)

-

(134)

(970)

(134) Other expenses

2,181

1,178

1,329

3,359

2,538 Total noninterest expense

22,407

21,579

21,808

43,986

42,676 Income before income tax expense

14,171

13,785

10,079

27,956

21,520 Income tax expense

2,841

2,821

1,961

5,662

4,203 Net income

$ 11,330

$ 10,964

$ 8,118

$ 22,294

$ 17,317





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.47

$ 1.38

$ 1.02

$ 2.85

$ 2.17 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.45

$ 1.37

$ 1.02

$ 2.82

$ 2.16





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.25

$ 0.54

$ 0.50

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024 EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 48,629

$ 47,201

$ 45,458

$ 95,830

$ 89,584 Total interest expense

15,278

15,452

16,065

30,730

31,290 Net interest income

33,351

31,749

29,393

65,100

58,294 Provision for loan losses

489

394

1,261

883

1,402 Total noninterest income

3,716

4,009

3,755

7,725

7,304 Total noninterest expense

22,407

21,579

21,808

43,986

42,676 Income tax expense

2,841

2,821

1,961

5,662

4,203 Net income

$ 11,330

$ 10,964

$ 8,118

$ 22,294

$ 17,317





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,474,762

$ 3,449,472

$ 3,367,207

$ 3,462,187

$ 3,350,545 Total interest-earning assets

3,261,733

3,240,619

3,167,186

3,251,235

3,149,904 Total loans

2,764,065

2,745,212

2,652,331

2,754,691

2,627,636 PPP loans

330

1,320

5,156

822

5,274 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,087,781

2,038,681

1,965,181

2,063,367

1,951,414 Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,261,916

2,279,363

2,206,612

2,270,592

2,198,104 Total deposits

2,863,683

2,772,295

2,716,957

2,818,241

2,698,933 Total shareholders' equity

404,367

403,504

373,139

403,938

371,950





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.47

$ 1.38

$ 1.02

$ 2.85

$ 2.17 Earnings per share - diluted

1.45

1.37

1.02

2.82

2.16 Book value at period end

52.36

50.82

46.51

52.36

46.51 Tangible book value at period end

41.54

40.13

35.90

41.54

35.90 Shares outstanding at period end

7,808,421

7,926,331

8,081,344

7,808,421

8,081,344 Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

7,707,423

7,949,477

7,972,445

7,827,781

7,978,381 Diluted

7,781,021

8,026,815

8,018,908

7,903,239

8,029,206





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.31 %

1.29 %

0.97 %

1.30 %

1.04 % Return on average equity

11.24

11.02

8.75

11.13

9.36 Common equity ratio

11.71

11.56

11.02

11.71

11.02 Efficiency ratio (2)

60.45

60.35

65.79

60.40

65.06 Average equity to average assets

11.64

11.70

11.08

11.67

11.10 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

11.47

11.48

11.22

11.47

11.22 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

14.66

14.58

14.39

14.66

14.39 Net interest margin (4)

4.04

3.91

3.66

3.98

3.65





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

9.52 %

9.35 %

8.73 %

9.52 %

8.73 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

14.48

14.25

11.73

14.37

12.56

(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.



(2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.



(3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.



(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



(5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.



(6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans receivable

$ 2,764,065

$ 45,287

6.50 %

$ 2,745,212

$ 44,032

6.43 %

$ 2,652,331

$ 41,999

6.28 % Investment securities (TE)(1)

426,601

2,596

2.45

439,556

2,664

2.44

463,500

2,740

2.38 Other interest-earning assets

71,067

746

4.21

55,851

505

3.67

51,355

719

5.64 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,261,733

$ 48,629

5.92 %

$ 3,240,619

$ 47,201

5.84 %

$ 3,167,186

$ 45,458

5.70 % Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,296,541

$ 5,531

1.71 %

$ 1,306,602

$ 5,401

1.68 %

$ 1,260,491

$ 5,108

1.63 % Certificates of deposit

791,240

7,611

3.86

732,079

7,221

4.00

704,690

8,026

4.58 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,087,781

13,142

2.52

2,038,681

12,622

2.51

1,965,181

13,134

2.69 Other borrowings

5,572

53

3.84

5,539

53

3.89

140,610

1,656

4.74 Subordinated debt

54,540

844

6.20

54,485

845

6.20

54,322

844

6.22 FHLB advances

114,023

1,239

4.30

180,658

1,932

4.28

46,499

431

3.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,261,916

$ 15,278

2.71 %

$ 2,279,363

$ 15,452

2.74 %

$ 2,206,612

$ 16,065

2.93 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 775,902









$ 733,613









$ 751,776







Net interest spread (TE) (1)









3.21 %









3.10 %









2.77 % Net interest margin (TE) (1)









4.04 %









3.91 %









3.66 %

(1) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



6/30/2025

6/30/2024 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,754,691

$ 89,319

6.46 %

$ 2,627,636

$ 82,566

6.23 % Investment securities (TE)(1)

433,043

5,260

2.45

468,039

5,528

2.38 Other interest-earning assets

63,501

1,251

3.97

54,229

1,490

5.53 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,251,235

$ 95,830

5.88 %

$ 3,149,904

$ 89,584

5.65 % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,301,544

$ 10,932

1.69 %

$ 1,264,892

$ 9,908

1.58 % Certificates of deposit

761,823

14,832

3.93

686,522

15,358

4.50 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,063,367

25,764

2.52

1,951,414

25,266

2.60 Other borrowings

5,556

106

3.86

133,294

3,142

4.74 Subordinated debt

54,512

1,689

6.20

54,295

1,689

6.22 FHLB advances

147,157

3,171

4.29

59,101

1,193

4.02 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,270,592

$ 30,730

2.72 %

$ 2,198,104

$ 31,290

2.86 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 754,874









$ 747,519







Net interest spread (TE) (1)









3.16 %









2.79 % Net interest margin (TE) (1)









3.98 %









3.65 %

(1) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024 CREDIT QUALITY (1)



















Nonaccrual loans:



















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 6,272

$ 6,368

$ 7,039

$ 7,750

$ 6,892 Home equity loans and lines

1,033

372

279

208

224 Commercial real estate

7,669

4,349

3,304

7,064

8,110 Construction and land

6,103

5,584

1,622

2,127

297 Multi-family residential

916

930

-

-

238 Commercial and industrial

1,312

1,206

1,311

777

810 Consumer

35

161

27

129

246 Total nonaccrual loans

$ 23,340

$ 18,970

$ 13,582

$ 18,055

$ 16,817 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

12

77

16

34

1 Total nonperforming loans

23,352

19,047

13,598

18,089

16,818 Foreclosed assets and ORE

2,077

2,424

2,010

267

231 Total nonperforming assets

$ 25,429

$ 21,471

$ 15,608

$ 18,356

$ 17,049





















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.73 %

0.62 %

0.45 %

0.53 %

0.50 % Nonperforming loans to total assets

0.67

0.55

0.39

0.53

0.49 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.84

0.69

0.50

0.68

0.63





















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















Allowance for loan losses:



















Beginning balance

$ 33,278

$ 32,916

$ 32,278

$ 32,212

$ 31,461 Provision for loan losses

489

394

873

140

1,261 Charge-offs

(460)

(226)

(255)

(215)

(574) Recoveries

125

194

20

141

64 Net charge-offs

(335)

(32)

(235)

(74)

(510) Ending balance

$ 33,432

$ 33,278

$ 32,916

$ 32,278

$ 32,212





















Reserve for unfunded lending

commitments(2)



















Beginning balance

$ 2,700

$ 2,700

$ 2,460

$ 2,460

$ 2,594 (Reversal) provision for losses on

unfunded lending commitments

(970)

-

240

-

(134) Ending balance

$ 1,730

$ 2,700

$ 2,700

$ 2,460

$ 2,460 Total allowance for credit losses

35,162

35,978

35,616

34,738

34,672





















Total loans

$ 2,764,538

$ 2,747,277

$ 2,718,185

$ 2,668,286

$ 2,661,346 Total unfunded commitments

492,306

508,864

516,785

527,333

509,835





















Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming assets

131.47 %

154.99 %

210.89 %

175.84 %

188.94 % Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming loans

143.17

174.72

242.07

178.44

191.53 Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.21

1.21

1.21

1.21

1.21 Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.27

1.31

1.31

1.30

1.30





















Year-to-date loan charge-offs

$ (686)

$ (226)

$ (1,285)

$ (1,030)

$ (815) Year-to-date loan recoveries

319

194

249

229

88 Year-to-date net loan charge-offs

$ (367)

$ (32)

$ (1,036)

$ (801)

$ (727) Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to

average loans

(0.03) %

- %

(0.04) %

(0.04) %

(0.06) %

(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.



(2) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

