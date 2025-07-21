Anzeige
WKN: A0RA0F | ISIN: US43689E1073 | Ticker-Symbol: HBK
NASDAQ
21.07.25 | 19:27
56,90 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,60048,80010:39
PR Newswire
21.07.2025 22:32 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results And Increases Quarterly Dividend By 7%

LAFAYETTE, La., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.3 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $366,000 from $11.0 million, or $1.37 diluted EPS, for the first quarter of 2025.

"As we celebrate the Bank's 117th anniversary, I'm pleased with the strong results produced during the second quarter of 2025," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We saw growth in loans and deposits and net interest margin continued its upward trajectory as we were able to keep deposit and funding costs stable. We saw increases in nonperforming and criticized loans at the end of the quarter, but do not anticipate any losses. We have maintained a solid allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.21%. Our Company remains well-positioned for the future with strong capital and liquidity combined with outstanding bankers."

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Loans totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2025, up $17.3 million, or 0.6% (an increase of 3% on an annualized basis), from March 31, 2025.
  • Deposits totaled $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025, up $81.0 million, or 2.9% (11% on an annualized basis), from March 31, 2025.
  • Net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $33.4 million, up $1.6 million, or 5%, from the prior quarter.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.04% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.91% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $25.4 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at June 30, 2025 compared to $21.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. This increase in nonperforming assets is primarily due to four loan relationships, which were moved to nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2025.
  • The Company recorded a $489,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $394,000 provision in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to loan growth.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2025, up $17.3 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2025. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from March 31, 2025 through June 30, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans:









One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 504,145


$ 504,356


$ (211)


- %

Home equity loans and lines


81,178


77,417


3,761


5

Commercial real estate


1,218,168


1,193,364


24,804


2

Construction and land


324,574


346,987


(22,413)


(6)

Multi-family residential


183,809


183,792


17


-

Total real estate loans


2,311,874


2,305,916


5,958


-

Other loans:









Commercial and industrial


421,997


411,363


10,634


3

Consumer


30,667


29,998


669


2

Total other loans


452,664


441,361


11,303


3

Total loans


$ 2,764,538


$ 2,747,277


$ 17,261


1 %

The average loan yield was 6.50% for the second quarter of 2025, up 7 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. Yields on loans were impacted by higher rates on new loans and loans paying off at lower rates. We experienced growth in commercial real estate loans, which was partially offset by declines in construction and land loans for the current quarter, primarily in our Houston and New Orleans markets, and in commercial and industrial loans across our Acadiana, Baton Rouge, and Houston markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $25.4 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, up $4.0 million, or 18%, from $21.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The increase in NPAs during the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to four loan relationships totaling $6.2 million, which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter, offset by payoffs and paydowns. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $335,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $32,000 during the first quarter of 2025.

The Company provisioned $489,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for loan losses totaled $33.4 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $33.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025.


June 30, 2025

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 497,404


$ -


$ 6,741


$ 504,145

Home equity loans and lines


80,145


-


1,033


81,178

Commercial real estate


1,185,738


1,063


31,367


1,218,168

Construction and land


317,593


749


6,232


324,574

Multi-family residential


182,572


-


1,237


183,809

Commercial and industrial


418,831


-


3,166


421,997

Consumer


30,632


-


35


30,667

Total


$ 2,712,915


$ 1,812


$ 49,811


$ 2,764,538











March 31, 2025

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 496,694


$ 820


$ 6,842


$ 504,356

Home equity loans and lines


77,045


-


372


77,417

Commercial real estate


1,174,920


-


18,444


1,193,364

Construction and land


341,273


-


5,714


346,987

Multi-family residential


182,536


-


1,256


183,792

Commercial and industrial


407,742


-


3,621


411,363

Consumer


29,838


-


160


29,998

Total


$ 2,710,048


$ 820


$ 36,409


$ 2,747,277

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $394.5 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $7.1 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $30.2 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $34.0 million at March 31, 2025. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.6 years and 3.7 years at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company made securities purchases of $4.5 million, compared to $2.9 million during the first quarter of 2025.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at June 30, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Fair Value

Available for sale:





U.S. agency mortgage-backed


$ 280,484


$ 258,925

Collateralized mortgage obligations


68,080


66,615

Municipal bonds


53,240


46,942

U.S. government agency


16,863


16,338

Corporate bonds


4,985


4,642

Total available for sale


$ 423,652


$ 393,462

Held to maturity:





Municipal bonds


$ 1,065


$ 1,066

Total held to maturity


$ 1,065


$ 1,066

Approximately 36% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of June 30, 2025 to secure public deposits. The Company had $141.7 million and $142.0 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025, up $81.0 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2025. Non-maturity deposits increased $17.2 million, or 1%, during the second quarter of 2025 to $2.1 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits


$ 796,844


$ 754,955


$ 41,889


6 %

Savings


204,191


212,053


(7,862)


(4)

Money market


463,332


464,659


(1,327)


-

NOW


625,793


641,287


(15,494)


(2)

Certificates of deposit


818,074


754,253


63,821


8

Total deposits


$ 2,908,234


$ 2,827,207


$ 81,027


3 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 1 basis point from 2.51% for the first quarter of 2025 to 2.52% for the second quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2025, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $781.9 million.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.



June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025

Individuals


52 %


53 %

Small businesses


38


36

Public funds


7


8

Broker


3


3

Total


100 %


100 %






The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $887.9 million at June 30, 2025 and $844.2 million at March 31, 2025. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 13 basis points from 3.91% for the first quarter of 2025 to 4.04% for the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to an increase in average yield on interest-earnings assets and a decline in the average cost for average interest-bearing liabilities.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 1 basis point in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in deposit costs primarily reflects the increase in non-maturity deposit balances.

Average other interest-earning assets were $71.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, up $15.2 million, or 27%, from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Average FHLB advances were $114.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of $66.6 million, or 37%, from the first quarter of 2025 due to paydowns of FHLB advances.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $356,000 for the second quarter of 2025, which remained unchanged from the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $3.7 million, down $293,000, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was related primarily to decreases in gain on sale of loans (down $263,000) and other income (down $231,000), which were partially offset by increases in bank card fees (up $172,000) and service fees and charges (up $36,000) for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $22.4 million, up $828,000, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily related to an increase in other expenses (up $1.0 million primarily due to a write off of an acquired SBA accounts receivable for guarantees) and compensation and benefits expense (up $670,000), which were partially offset by the reversal to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($970,000) during the second quarter of 2025.

Capital

At June 30, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $408.8 million, up $6.0 million, or 1%, compared to $402.8 million at March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $11.3 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the second quarter of 2025, which was partially offset by shareholder dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.47% and 14.66%, respectively, at June 30, 2025, compared to 11.48% and 14.58%, respectively, at March 31, 2025.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.29 per share payable on August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2025.

The Company repurchased 147,243 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2025 at an average price per share of $43.72. An additional 391,072 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $52.36 and $41.54, respectively, at June 30, 2025.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024

Reported net income


$ 11,330


$ 10,964


$ 9,673


$ 9,437


$ 8,118

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax


213


231


250


259


261

Non-GAAP tangible income


$ 11,543


$ 11,195


$ 9,923


$ 9,696


$ 8,379












Total assets


$ 3,491,455


$ 3,485,453


$ 3,443,668


$ 3,441,990


$ 3,410,881

Less: Intangible assets


84,482


84,751


85,044


85,361


85,690

Non-GAAP tangible assets


$ 3,406,973


$ 3,400,702


$ 3,358,624


$ 3,356,629


$ 3,325,191












Total shareholders' equity


$ 408,818


$ 402,831


$ 396,088


$ 393,453


$ 375,830

Less: Intangible assets


84,482


84,751


85,044


85,361


85,690

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity


$ 324,336


$ 318,080


$ 311,044


$ 308,092


$ 290,140












Return on average equity


11.24 %


11.02 %


9.71 %


9.76 %


8.75 %

Add: Average intangible assets


3.24


3.23


2.99


3.14


2.98

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity


14.48 %


14.25 %


12.70 %


12.90 %


11.73 %












Common equity ratio


11.71 %


11.56 %


11.50 %


11.43 %


11.02 %

Less: Intangible assets


2.19


2.21


2.24


2.25


2.29

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio


9.52 %


9.35 %


9.26 %


9.18 %


8.73 %












Book value per share


$ 52.36


$ 50.82


$ 48.95


$ 48.75


$ 46.51

Less: Intangible assets


10.82


10.69


10.51


10.58


10.61

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share


$ 41.54


$ 40.13


$ 38.44


$ 38.17


$ 35.90

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents


$ 112,595


$ 110,662


$ 98,548


$ 135,877


$ 113,462

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value


393,462


400,553


402,792


420,723


412,472

Investment securities held to maturity


1,065


1,065


1,065


1,065


1,065

Mortgage loans held for sale


1,305


1,855


832


242


-

Loans, net of unearned income


2,764,538


2,747,277


2,718,185


2,668,286


2,661,346

Allowance for loan losses


(33,432)


(33,278)


(32,916)


(32,278)


(32,212)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses


2,731,106


2,713,999


2,685,269


2,636,008


2,629,134

Office properties and equipment, net


45,216


45,327


42,324


42,659


43,089

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance


48,981


48,699


48,421


48,139


47,858

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles


84,482


84,751


85,044


85,361


85,690

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


73,243


78,542


79,373


71,916


78,111

Total Assets


$ 3,491,455


$ 3,485,453


$ 3,443,668


$ 3,441,990


$ 3,410,881












Liabilities











Deposits


$ 2,908,234


$ 2,827,207


$ 2,780,696


$ 2,777,487


$ 2,722,915

Other Borrowings


5,539


5,539


5,539


140,539


140,539

Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost


54,567


54,513


54,459


54,402


54,348

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


88,196


163,259


175,546


38,410


83,506

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


26,101


32,104


31,340


37,699


33,743

Total Liabilities


3,082,637


3,082,622


3,047,580


3,048,537


3,035,051












Shareholders' Equity











Common stock


78


79


81


81


81

Additional paid-in capital


166,576


167,231


168,138


166,743


165,918

Common stock acquired by benefit plans


(1,160)


(1,250)


(1,339)


(1,428)


(1,518)

Retained earnings


265,817


261,856


259,190


251,692


245,046

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(22,493)


(25,085)


(29,982)


(23,635)


(33,697)

Total Shareholders' Equity


408,818


402,831


396,088


393,453


375,830

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 3,491,455


$ 3,485,453


$ 3,443,668


$ 3,441,990


$ 3,410,881

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024

Interest Income











Loans, including fees


$ 45,287


$ 44,032


$ 41,999


$ 89,319


$ 82,566

Investment securities


2,596


2,664


2,740


5,260


5,528

Other investments and deposits


746


505


719


1,251


1,490

Total interest income


48,629


47,201


45,458


95,830


89,584

Interest Expense











Deposits


13,142


12,622


13,134


25,764


25,266

Other borrowings


53


53


1,656


106


3,142

Subordinated debt expense


844


845


844


1,689


1,689

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


1,239


1,932


431


3,171


1,193

Total interest expense


15,278


15,452


16,065


30,730


31,290

Net interest income


33,351


31,749


29,393


65,100


58,294

Provision for loan losses


489


394


1,261


883


1,402

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


32,862


31,355


28,132


64,217


56,892

Noninterest Income











Service fees and charges


1,345


1,309


1,239


2,654


2,493

Bank card fees


1,750


1,578


1,751


3,328


3,326

Gain on sale of loans, net


114


377


126


491


213

Income from bank-owned life insurance


282


278


271


560


537

(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net


(2)


9


(2)


7


4

Other income


227


458


370


685


731

Total noninterest income


3,716


4,009


3,755


7,725


7,304

Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits


13,322


12,652


12,788


25,974


24,958

Occupancy


2,513


2,561


2,603


5,074


5,057

Marketing and advertising


461


429


485


890


951

Data processing and communication


2,628


2,642


2,555


5,270


5,069

Professional fees


396


405


581


801


1,056

Forms, printing and supplies


203


200


187


403


392

Franchise and shares tax


483


476


487


959


975

Regulatory fees


502


516


509


1,018


978

Foreclosed assets, net


419


227


89


646


154

Amortization of acquisition intangible


269


293


329


562


682

Reversal for credit losses on unfunded commitments


(970)


-


(134)


(970)


(134)

Other expenses


2,181


1,178


1,329


3,359


2,538

Total noninterest expense


22,407


21,579


21,808


43,986


42,676

Income before income tax expense


14,171


13,785


10,079


27,956


21,520

Income tax expense


2,841


2,821


1,961


5,662


4,203

Net income


$ 11,330


$ 10,964


$ 8,118


$ 22,294


$ 17,317












Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.47


$ 1.38


$ 1.02


$ 2.85


$ 2.17

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 1.45


$ 1.37


$ 1.02


$ 2.82


$ 2.16












Cash dividends declared per common share


$ 0.27


$ 0.27


$ 0.25


$ 0.54


$ 0.50

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024

EARNINGS DATA











Total interest income


$ 48,629


$ 47,201


$ 45,458


$ 95,830


$ 89,584

Total interest expense


15,278


15,452


16,065


30,730


31,290

Net interest income


33,351


31,749


29,393


65,100


58,294

Provision for loan losses


489


394


1,261


883


1,402

Total noninterest income


3,716


4,009


3,755


7,725


7,304

Total noninterest expense


22,407


21,579


21,808


43,986


42,676

Income tax expense


2,841


2,821


1,961


5,662


4,203

Net income


$ 11,330


$ 10,964


$ 8,118


$ 22,294


$ 17,317












AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Total assets


$ 3,474,762


$ 3,449,472


$ 3,367,207


$ 3,462,187


$ 3,350,545

Total interest-earning assets


3,261,733


3,240,619


3,167,186


3,251,235


3,149,904

Total loans


2,764,065


2,745,212


2,652,331


2,754,691


2,627,636

PPP loans


330


1,320


5,156


822


5,274

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,087,781


2,038,681


1,965,181


2,063,367


1,951,414

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,261,916


2,279,363


2,206,612


2,270,592


2,198,104

Total deposits


2,863,683


2,772,295


2,716,957


2,818,241


2,698,933

Total shareholders' equity


404,367


403,504


373,139


403,938


371,950












PER SHARE DATA











Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.47


$ 1.38


$ 1.02


$ 2.85


$ 2.17

Earnings per share - diluted


1.45


1.37


1.02


2.82


2.16

Book value at period end


52.36


50.82


46.51


52.36


46.51

Tangible book value at period end


41.54


40.13


35.90


41.54


35.90

Shares outstanding at period end


7,808,421


7,926,331


8,081,344


7,808,421


8,081,344

Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic


7,707,423


7,949,477


7,972,445


7,827,781


7,978,381

Diluted


7,781,021


8,026,815


8,018,908


7,903,239


8,029,206












SELECTED RATIOS (1)











Return on average assets


1.31 %


1.29 %


0.97 %


1.30 %


1.04 %

Return on average equity


11.24


11.02


8.75


11.13


9.36

Common equity ratio


11.71


11.56


11.02


11.71


11.02

Efficiency ratio (2)


60.45


60.35


65.79


60.40


65.06

Average equity to average assets


11.64


11.70


11.08


11.67


11.10

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)


11.47


11.48


11.22


11.47


11.22

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)


14.66


14.58


14.39


14.66


14.39

Net interest margin (4)


4.04


3.91


3.66


3.98


3.65












SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)











Tangible common equity ratio (5)


9.52 %


9.35 %


8.73 %


9.52 %


8.73 %

Return on average tangible common equity (6)


14.48


14.25


11.73


14.37


12.56

(1)

With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.



(2)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.



(3)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.



(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



(5)

Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.



(6)

Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:



















Loans receivable


$ 2,764,065


$ 45,287


6.50 %


$ 2,745,212


$ 44,032


6.43 %


$ 2,652,331


$ 41,999


6.28 %

Investment securities (TE)(1)


426,601


2,596


2.45


439,556


2,664


2.44


463,500


2,740


2.38

Other interest-earning assets


71,067


746


4.21


55,851


505


3.67


51,355


719


5.64

Total interest-earning assets


$ 3,261,733


$ 48,629


5.92 %


$ 3,240,619


$ 47,201


5.84 %


$ 3,167,186


$ 45,458


5.70 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Deposits:



















Savings, checking, and money market


$ 1,296,541


$ 5,531


1.71 %


$ 1,306,602


$ 5,401


1.68 %


$ 1,260,491


$ 5,108


1.63 %

Certificates of deposit


791,240


7,611


3.86


732,079


7,221


4.00


704,690


8,026


4.58

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,087,781


13,142


2.52


2,038,681


12,622


2.51


1,965,181


13,134


2.69

Other borrowings


5,572


53


3.84


5,539


53


3.89


140,610


1,656


4.74

Subordinated debt


54,540


844


6.20


54,485


845


6.20


54,322


844


6.22

FHLB advances


114,023


1,239


4.30


180,658


1,932


4.28


46,499


431


3.69

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 2,261,916


$ 15,278


2.71 %


$ 2,279,363


$ 15,452


2.74 %


$ 2,206,612


$ 16,065


2.93 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 775,902






$ 733,613






$ 751,776





Net interest spread (TE) (1)






3.21 %






3.10 %






2.77 %

Net interest margin (TE) (1)






4.04 %






3.91 %






3.66 %

(1)

Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



6/30/2025


6/30/2024

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets:













Loans receivable


$ 2,754,691


$ 89,319


6.46 %


$ 2,627,636


$ 82,566


6.23 %

Investment securities (TE)(1)


433,043


5,260


2.45


468,039


5,528


2.38

Other interest-earning assets


63,501


1,251


3.97


54,229


1,490


5.53

Total interest-earning assets


$ 3,251,235


$ 95,830


5.88 %


$ 3,149,904


$ 89,584


5.65 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Savings, checking, and money market


$ 1,301,544


$ 10,932


1.69 %


$ 1,264,892


$ 9,908


1.58 %

Certificates of deposit


761,823


14,832


3.93


686,522


15,358


4.50

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,063,367


25,764


2.52


1,951,414


25,266


2.60

Other borrowings


5,556


106


3.86


133,294


3,142


4.74

Subordinated debt


54,512


1,689


6.20


54,295


1,689


6.22

FHLB advances


147,157


3,171


4.29


59,101


1,193


4.02

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 2,270,592


$ 30,730


2.72 %


$ 2,198,104


$ 31,290


2.86 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 754,874






$ 747,519





Net interest spread (TE) (1)






3.16 %






2.79 %

Net interest margin (TE) (1)






3.98 %






3.65 %

(1)

Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024

CREDIT QUALITY (1)











Nonaccrual loans:











One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 6,272


$ 6,368


$ 7,039


$ 7,750


$ 6,892

Home equity loans and lines


1,033


372


279


208


224

Commercial real estate


7,669


4,349


3,304


7,064


8,110

Construction and land


6,103


5,584


1,622


2,127


297

Multi-family residential


916


930


-


-


238

Commercial and industrial


1,312


1,206


1,311


777


810

Consumer


35


161


27


129


246

Total nonaccrual loans


$ 23,340


$ 18,970


$ 13,582


$ 18,055


$ 16,817

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due


12


77


16


34


1

Total nonperforming loans


23,352


19,047


13,598


18,089


16,818

Foreclosed assets and ORE


2,077


2,424


2,010


267


231

Total nonperforming assets


$ 25,429


$ 21,471


$ 15,608


$ 18,356


$ 17,049












Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.73 %


0.62 %


0.45 %


0.53 %


0.50 %

Nonperforming loans to total assets


0.67


0.55


0.39


0.53


0.49

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.84


0.69


0.50


0.68


0.63












ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES











Allowance for loan losses:











Beginning balance


$ 33,278


$ 32,916


$ 32,278


$ 32,212


$ 31,461

Provision for loan losses


489


394


873


140


1,261

Charge-offs


(460)


(226)


(255)


(215)


(574)

Recoveries


125


194


20


141


64

Net charge-offs


(335)


(32)


(235)


(74)


(510)

Ending balance


$ 33,432


$ 33,278


$ 32,916


$ 32,278


$ 32,212












Reserve for unfunded lending
commitments(2)











Beginning balance


$ 2,700


$ 2,700


$ 2,460


$ 2,460


$ 2,594

(Reversal) provision for losses on
unfunded lending commitments


(970)


-


240


-


(134)

Ending balance


$ 1,730


$ 2,700


$ 2,700


$ 2,460


$ 2,460

Total allowance for credit losses


35,162


35,978


35,616


34,738


34,672












Total loans


$ 2,764,538


$ 2,747,277


$ 2,718,185


$ 2,668,286


$ 2,661,346

Total unfunded commitments


492,306


508,864


516,785


527,333


509,835












Allowance for loan losses to
nonperforming assets


131.47 %


154.99 %


210.89 %


175.84 %


188.94 %

Allowance for loan losses to
nonperforming loans


143.17


174.72


242.07


178.44


191.53

Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.21


1.21


1.21


1.21


1.21

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.27


1.31


1.31


1.30


1.30












Year-to-date loan charge-offs


$ (686)


$ (226)


$ (1,285)


$ (1,030)


$ (815)

Year-to-date loan recoveries


319


194


249


229


88

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs


$ (367)


$ (32)


$ (1,036)


$ (801)


$ (727)

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to
average loans


(0.03) %


- %


(0.04) %


(0.04) %


(0.06) %

(1)

It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.



(2)

The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
