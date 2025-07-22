CNOOC Limited Brings On-stream Kenli 10-2 Oilfields Development Project (Phase I)

HONG KONG, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) today announces that Kenli 10-2 Oilfields Development Project (Phase I) has commenced production, marking the production start-up of the largest shallow lithological oilfield offshore China.

The project is located in southern Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of about 20 meters. The main production facilities include a new central platform and 2 wellhead platforms, which leverages the adjacent existing facilities for development. 79 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 33 cold recovery wells, 24 thermal recovery wells, 21 water injection wells and 1 water source well. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 19,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026. The oil property is heavy crude.

Kenli 10-2 Oilfield is the first lithological oilfield with proved in-place volume of 100 million tons discovered in the shallow depression zone of the Bohai Bay Basin. It is developed in two phases under the strategy of "exploration and development integration, regional coordination, and phased implementation." CNOOC Limited has adopted an innovative combined development approach of "conventional water injection + steam huff and puff + steam flooding", providing strong technical support for the efficient utilization of oil reserves. The project's platform integrates both conventional cold production and thermal recovery systems, and is equipped with over 240 sets of key equipment. It is one of the most complex production platforms in the Bohai region and the first large-scale thermal recovery platform for heavy oil in southern Bohai Sea.

Mr. Yan Hongtao, President of the Company, said, "The successful commencement of production of this project marks a new stage in the development of complicated heavy oil reservoirs offshore China. It will strongly support the Company's Bohai Oilfield to achieve the annual gross production target of 40 million tons, contributing to the Company's high-quality development through high-level operations."

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.

