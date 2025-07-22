C5i Expands Strategic Advisory Board With AI Strategist Liat Ben-Zur and BFSI Leader Anshu Sharma Raja

The addition of AI strategist, Liat Ben-Zur, and veteran BFSI leader, Anshu Sharma Raja, aligns with the company's strategic priorities in driving high-impact verticalized AI transformation and market differentiation

LONDON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI & Analytics company, C5i, announced the addition of two exceptional leaders-Liat Ben-Zur and Anshu Sharma Raja-to its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). Their appointments mark a pivotal step in C5i's next phase of growth, sharpening its deep tech offerings, advancing verticalized AI playbooks and differentiated market offerings, and amplifying business impact for clients globally.

Liat Ben-Zur, AI and digital transformation strategist and CEO of LBZ Advisory, brings a formidable track record of scaling disruptive technology platforms and transforming ecosystems across technology, healthcare, consumer, and other sectors. She has led several industry-defining initiatives, including launching the world's first commercial GPT-4 application via Bing, building Qualcomm's IoT ecosystem from the ground up, and redefining digital health at Philips with 30+ connected products. Currently serving on the boards of Talkspace, Compass Group PLC, and Splashtop, Liat brings a unique blend of technical fluency, product vision, and boardroom acumen.

As C5i continues to build next-gen IP and AI solutions for its global client base, Liat's cross-sector expertise and guidance will be instrumental in accelerating value creation for the company and its clients.

"I'm excited to support C5i integrate human expertise with advanced AI technology," Liat Ben-Zur commented on the association.

Anshu Sharma Raja joins C5i's SAB with over 25 years of leadership experience in banking and financial services transformation. Anshu has led digital banking strategy and core modernization across 30+ markets as CIO and CTO/COO at Standard Chartered Bank and successfully launched cloud-based digital banks, enabled enterprise-scale core migrations, and implemented AI/data platforms for institutions such as AIG and Goldman Sachs.

Anshu's global experience and strategic presence in Asia Pacific and the Middle East give her a nuanced understanding of regional market dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and evolving customer expectations. Her appointment significantly boosts C5i's positioning in BFSI, especially in the Middle East growth pod, and aligns with the company's vision to deliver high-impact, scalable, and regulation-ready AI solutions for financial services.

"I'm thrilled to join C5i's Strategic Advisory Board at a time when the banking and financial services sector is being reshaped by AI and data-led intelligence. I'm excited to collaborate with the team to help reimagine digital transformation-rooted in purpose, powered by technology, and aligned to the unique opportunities across the Middle East," Anshu Sharma Raja commented on the association.

Ashwin Mittal, Executive Chairman of C5i, said, "Liat and Anshu bring complementary strengths-visionary technology leadership and deep operational expertise-that align perfectly with our strategic priorities. Their insights will help amplify business impact for our clients, enhance our differentiated market positioning, and open new growth frontiers for C5i. I look forward to their insights and nuanced perspectives as we move purposefully into the future."

About C5i

C5i is a pure-play AI & Analytics provider that combines the power of human perspective with AI technology to deliver trustworthy intelligence to global corporations. The company drives value through a comprehensive solution set, integrating multifunctional teams that have technical and business domain expertise with a robust suite of products, solutions, and services tailored for various horizontal and industry-specific use cases. At the core, C5i's focus is to deliver business impact at speed and scale by driving adoption of AI-assisted decision-making.

C5i caters to some of the world's largest enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies. The company's clients include 4 of the top 7 companies in the world by market cap, 4 of the top 10 CPG companies in the world and 4 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world. C5i has been recognized by leading industry analysts like Gartner, Forrester, and Everest Group for its Analytics and AI capabilities and proprietary AI-based solutions.

