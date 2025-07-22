MMJ International Holdings: Marijuana Rescheduling: The DEA's Dirty Little Cannabis Secret: Meet the 800-Pound Marijuana Gorilla

All the news about the DEA administrator and Rescheduling marijuana means absolutely nothing if the quota system remains untouched.

Much attention has been given to breaking Ole Miss's monopoly and who becomes the next DEA Administrator. But the real news isn't about who's appointed-it's what the DEA does with the quota system.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / For decades, the Drug Enforcement Administration has quietly presided over a regulatory disaster-one so entrenched, so damaging, and so absurd that it's hard to believe it hasn't yet become a national scandal.

Its name? The DEA Quota System.

Its impact? The systematic sabotage of America's cannabis research ecosystem.

Its enabler? A bureaucracy that protects monopolies, not medicine.

The 800 lb. Gorilla in the Room: DEA Quotas Weaponized

The DEA quota system was created under the Controlled Substances Act to strike a delicate balance: restrict dangerous drug diversion while allowing enough supply for legitimate medical and scientific needs.

But in the case of cannabis-and particularly pharmaceutical-grade marijuana for FDA clinical trials-this balance was never the goal. The quota system has devolved into a regulatory chokehold, used to block competition, punish innovation, and protect entrenched, underperforming suppliers.

Behind every shuttered research lab, every stalled clinical trial, and every sick patient denied access to life-saving therapies, there's one constant: the DEA's refusal to grant quota.

Monopoly by Design: Ole Miss and the Great Federal Lie

Let's be clear: the DEA's stranglehold on cannabis science was never about safety. It was always about control.

For over 50 years, the University of Mississippi held the sole contract to grow marijuana for research. The quality was so bad that scientists like Dr. Sue Sisley openly called it "moldy ditch weed" unfit for any modern scientific study.

Yet the DEA protected it like Fort Knox. Why? Because controlling the only supply meant controlling the science-and who got to participate.

Then came the Trump-era Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) order, which forced federal agencies to review wasteful contracts. Quietly, in 2024, NIDA stopped ordering from Ole Miss.

But that didn't open the door. The DEA simply locked it again.

A Locked Door for Science: MMJ BioPharma and the Quota Wall

While the DEA claimed it was "expanding" research licenses, the truth is more insidious:

Bright Green surrendered its registration after never growing a plant.

Groff NA , Scottsdale Research , and Royal Emerald are inactive or near bankruptcy.

Maridose operates a 1,100 sq. ft. lab with virtually no cannabis in production.

And the only serious contender-MMJ BioPharma Cultivation-built a multimillion-dollar FDA-compliant pharmaceutical facility, secured FDA Investigational New Drug approvals, and meets DEA quota requirements through its pending FDA Huntington's and Multiple Sclerosis trials.

But it still has no DEA API Bulk manufacturing registration to grow pharmaceutical grade cannabis.

The reason why? DEA Quota obstruction.

Quotas: Bureaucracy's Most Powerful Weapon

The DEA's quota system isn't just outdated-it's engineered to fail:

Aggregate Production Quotas (APQs) set arbitrary national ceilings.

Manufacturing Quotas (MQs) limit what each licensee can produce.

Procurement Quotas (PQs) restrict what can be converted into medicine.

All of it controlled by opaque algorithms, secret criteria, and mid-year adjustments based on "diversion risk"-a term the DEA wields like a sword to deny supply while avoiding accountability.

In 2018, the DEA expanded its authority with a final rule that allows it to demand customer identities, block licenses, and alter quotas on a whim.

This isn't regulation. It's sabotage in slow motion.

MMJ BioPharma: The Threat DEA Wants to Bury

The reason MMJ BioPharma remains unlicensed isn't because of security risks, scientific shortcomings, or legal violations.

It's because MMJ threatens to break the DEA's monopoly charade.

It has real science.

It has real FDA approvals.

It has real patients waiting.

The DEA's Diversion Control Division knows this. That's why they've buried MMJ's application in red tape and phony administrative hearings, betting that time, money, and politics will wear them down.

But MMJ isn't going away-and neither is the lawsuit that may finally bring this quota scam into the light.

Time to End the Cover-Up

As Congress debates rescheduling cannabis and new leadership takes the reins at the DEA, one thing must be made clear:

Rescheduling means nothing if the quota system remains untouched.

You can move cannabis to Schedule III, V, or off the CSA entirely-but if the DEA still controls production through its weaponized quota mechanism, then science will remain hostage.

Terrance Cole, are you listening?

The DEA doesn't need another press release. It needs a purge.

Final Thought

Patients are dying. Science is stalled. Billions have been wasted.

And all the while, the DEA's dirty little secret-the 800-pound gorilla called the quota system-sits unchallenged in the corner, suffocating the future of medicine.

It's time for Congress, the courts, and the American public to finally ask: Why is a law enforcement agency still in charge of medical research?

Until that answer changes, the war on cannabis isn't over-it's just wearing a lab coat with a badge.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

