India awarded 5. 4 GW of colocated solar plus battery energy storage systems (BESS) and 2. 2 GW of standalone BESS to developers in the first half of 2025. This marks the nation's highest BESS allocation to date, according to a new report by Rystad Energy. From ESS News A new report by Rystad Energy says India awarded 5. 4 GW of colocated solar plus BESS and 2. 2 GW of standalone BESS to developers in the first half of 2025. This marks the nation's highest BESS allocation to date. Average quoted tariffs stood at around INR 4,000 ($48. 02) per megawatt-hour (MWh) for standalone BESS and INR 3,208 ...

