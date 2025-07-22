Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594 | Ticker-Symbol: S7MB
Tradegate
22.07.25 | 11:29
12,785 Euro
-0,20 % -0,025
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECURITAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,76012,78011:40
12,76512,77511:40
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 11:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Securitas AB to publish the Interim Report January-June 2025 on July 30, 2025

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB will publish the Interim Report January-June 2025 on Wednesday July 30, 2025, at 8.00 a.m. (CEST).

8.00 a.m. (CEST) Report release
The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.securitas.com when released.

9.00 a.m. (CEST) Presentation slides available
For presentation slides, follow the link
www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations

9.30 a.m. (CEST) Telephone conference and audio cast
Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 9.30 a.m. where Securitas President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Andreas Lindback will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Securitas' website.

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations

Questions for the management can be placed by phone. To ask questions by phone, access to the teleconference register by clicking on the link To the teleconference.

If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available on the same web page after the telephone conference. We value your privacy and want to be transparent with you on the way that we collect and use your personal data when you participate in the telephone conference. Please follow this link to read our privacy policy for telephone conferences/audio casts in relation to publication of interim reports: www.securitas.com/privacy-policy-audiocasts.

Further information:
Investors: Carina Florén, IR Manager; +46 73 719 21 01, carina.floren@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-ab-to-publish-the-interim-report-january-june-2025-on-july-30--2025,c4209614

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/4209614/3586976.pdf

Invitation Q2 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-ab-to-publish-the-interim-report-january-june-2025-on-july-30-2025-302510616.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.