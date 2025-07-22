Long-standing partnership enables full potential of PKI through a combined CLM email gateway solution

GlobalSign NV/SA, a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity security, digital signing and IoT solutions, has successfully been working with Swiss-based ID-Security for nearly ten years. The software developer, system integrator and managed services provider began its partnership with GMO GlobalSign after determining it required a CA capable of providing the highest level of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) services.

Building on nearly a decade of strategic technology alliance, the integration of GMO GlobalSign's Atlas platform with ID-Security's CEMA solution continues to deliver exceptional value to organizations seeking robust, scalable, automated identity and certificate lifecycle management. As a trusted engine for identity and PKI services, Atlas seamlessly provisions CEMA's advanced Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) capabilities with publicly trusted and private TLS or Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (S/MIME) certificates to enable identity-based security as the basis for a zero-trust model.

"Certificate management has become increasingly complex in recent years. Shorter certificate lifespans, combined with the growing number of endpoints and compliance requirements, have made manual processes unsustainable," said Thomas Weber, Managing Director, ID-Security. "This is exactly why the market needs scalable and automated solutions. With our managed services for CipherMail and the CEMA Certificate Lifecycle Management platform, we are able to on-board new customers rapidly and cost-efficiently. Combined with the Atlas API from GMO GlobalSign, which we started using several years ago, we have a modern and user-friendly toolset that not only meets today's automation demands that also accelerates integration and delivers immediate operational value."

This collaboration is further enhanced by the inclusion of Dutch email security provider CipherMail's Secure Email Gateway, which adds a critical layer of secure email encryption and policy enforcement. The combination of ID-Security's certificate lifecycle management tool, CEMA, and CipherMail's Secure email gateway, along with GMO GlobalSign's Atlas platform enables customers to directly request and distribute TLS and S/MIME certificates to where they need to be. This results in an easy-to-deploy PKI-based zero trust model with a strong end-to-end solution for email security. At a time when email-based phishing attacks are growing, this extra level of protection to secure data in transit is critical.

"Customers continue to seek a unified, 'single pane of glass' solution to manage their certificates. Through GMO GlobalSign's close collaboration and seamless integration with ID-Security and CipherMail this is exactly what is being delivered a combined solution providing CLM features, email signing and encryption in one streamlined interface," said Andreas Brix, Senior Program Manager, GlobalSign. "This comprehensive ecosystem not only simplifies compliance with industry regulations and internal security policies, but also significantly reduces the risk of data breaches and identity-based attacks."

About ID-Security

ID-Security offers robust solutions for certificate lifecycle management, encryption, and secure digital identities. ID-Security is a brand of intelliCard, a company founded in 2008 by security experts in Rapperswil, Switzerland, and offices in Germany and Sweden. ID-Security's solution portfolio includes CEMA for certificate lifecycle management, CertHub for automated enrollment of digital certificates, and CipherMail for automated encryption and digital signing of emails. With a team of experienced cryptographers and PKI specialists, ID-Security ensures that its customers are optimally protected and can maintain all compliance and governance requirements.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings, K.K. a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722716548/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Contact

Amy Krigman

Director of Public Relations West Region

amy.krigman@globalsign.com