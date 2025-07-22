Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJCN | ISIN: KYG970081173 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FW2
Tradegate
22.07.25 | 10:53
3,011 Euro
+1,28 % +0,038
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9893,05211:40
3,0113,08910:53
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 11:18 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WuXi Biologics Secures FDA PLI Approval for Five Facilities, First for Commercial PFS Line

  • WuXi Biologics' pre-filled syringes (PFS) commercial production line passed its first FDA inspection, paving the way for global delivery of high-quality PFS solutions to clients worldwide
  • Reinforces WuXi Biologics' strong track record of a 100% success rate passing PLIs across our facilities

WUXI, China, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that five manufacturing facilities successfully passed the Pre-License Inspection (PLI) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with no critical issues or data integrity findings. This achievement further affirms WuXi Biologics' strong track record of regulatory compliance-a 100% success rate passing PLIs.

The FDA's inspection covered WuXi Biologics' quality management system and the entire production processes of multiple facilities, including two drug substance facilities (MFG1 and MFG5) and three drug product facilities (DP1, DP2 and DP5) in Wuxi, China. Passing the initial regulatory inspection by the FDA for DP5, the company's first commercial pre-filled syringes (PFS) manufacturing facility, will allow WuXi Biologics to provide high-quality PFS manufacturing solutions to clients.

As of late 2024, WuXi Biologics has successfully passed 42 regulatory inspections, including 22 by the EU EMA and the FDA. Additionally, the company has received 97 license approvals from regulatory agencies around the world.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented: "At WuXi Biologics, our unwavering commitment to the highest global quality standards is embedded in everything we do. Maintaining a 100% success rate for regulatory inspections is a true reflection of our relentless pursuit of excellence in building a world-class quality system that not only meets but exceeds global regulatory requirements. WuXi Biologics will continue-with speed and efficiency-to enable global partners in delivering life-saving treatments, with the ultimate goal of benefiting patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics - from concept to commercialization - for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 817 integrated client projects, including 21 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-secures-fda-pli-approval-for-five-facilities-first-for-commercial-pfs-line-302510626.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.