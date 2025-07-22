Ganzhou Municipal People's Government: 2025 Belt and Road Journalists Forum Highlights "Promoting Civilizations Dialogue and Global Modernization with Power of Journalists"

GANZHOU, China, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Belt and Road Journalists Forum was held on July 19 in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. Nearly one hundred heads of journalist organizations and media representatives from more than 50 countries and regions gathered to exchange views under the theme "Promoting Civilizations Dialogue and Global Modernization with Power of Journalists."

Participants agreed that facing the challenge of growing global uncertainties, media organizations across nations should uphold the values of equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness. They called for the building of a diversified and multidimensional global network for civilizations dialogue. Through that, the media can broaden perspectives, adopt innovative storytelling, build consensus, deepen friendships, and harness the power of communication to shorten geographical distances, bridge perception gaps, and foster global cooperation.

He Ping, President of the All-China Journalists Association, stated in his keynote speech that journalism should harness the strength of development to lay the foundation for civilizational progress, build bridges of mutual understanding to promote cultural prosperity, and voice the call for peace to safeguard the continuity of civilization. He emphasized the need for media to jointly champion peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit.

Andrei Kryvasheyeu, Rotating Chairman of the Belt and Road Journalists Network Presidium and Chairman of the Belarusian Union of Journalists, emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration among journalists worldwide. He stressed that objective reporting can help reduce misunderstandings and bias, contributing to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The forum, organized by Ganzhou Municipal People's Government, launched the "International Home of Journalists" volunteer Program, with journalist organizations from 11 countries receiving official certificates. Eight "Media Envoys" from China and abroad shared vivid stories from their reporting experiences, while four international guests discussed perspectives on civilization dialogue through the lens of foreign media. The "My Marathon" global micro video campaign announced 10 outstanding works from six countries. Over 50 exceptional articles by foreign journalists were featured in the forum's official publication First Impressions of China: Cultural Perspectives . Additionally, the Belt and Road Journalists' Station was officially established in Jiangxi, offering new opportunities for foreign journalists reporting from China.

Ahead of the forum, organizers arranged field trips for international guests to various cities including Nanchang, Fuzhou, Ganzhou, Jiujiang, and Jingdezhen. These trips featured a series of "Dialogue between Secretary/Mayor and Overseas Media" events and several parallel forums focusing on hot topics such as civilizational dialogue and artificial intelligence.

