New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A., an investment law firm with offices in New York, Miami and Los Angeles, announced that founding partner Jeffrey B. Kaplan has once again been named to the Super Lawyers list as of July 2025. The recognition marks another step in the firm's business growth and expanding footprint within New York's legal sector.

Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein Expands Recognition with Continued Super Lawyers Honors in 2025

Super Lawyers selects no more than five percent of attorneys in each state, using peer evaluations and independent research to identify those who have demonstrated a high degree of professional achievement. Kaplan has been selected to Super Lawyers each year from 2007 through 2025. This continued recognition fuels Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein's commitment to providing comprehensive Miami legal services for investors while maintaining high standards of representation in complex investment matters.

Kaplan, who also serves clients nationally as an investment attorney in Miami, said the recognition shows the firm's expanding caseload in New York and its responsiveness to clients facing financial losses due to broker misconduct and data privacy breaches.

The company said the recognition from Super Lawyers is a testament to the quality and focus their team brings to every case. As it continues to handle a growing number of matters in New York, the team remains dedicated to helping clients navigate investment disputes and recover losses in a challenging legal landscape.

The firm has seen consistent growth in client engagement in New York, driven by increasing demand from investors and consumers seeking accountability in cases involving securities matters, cybersecurity breaches and data privacy violations. Its attorneys regularly represent individuals and institutions in arbitration and litigation against brokerage firms, investment advisors and corporations.

According to the firm, the acknowledgement by Super Lawyers is proof of its commitment to providing effective and principled legal representation while expanding its presence in New York. The company said its growth is rooted in delivering meaningful results for clients who have experienced losses due to misconduct, and intend to continue building on this foundation.

Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein's recognition is part of its bigger business trajectory, which includes expanding legal services for investors and consumers while addressing emerging legal challenges in financial markets. As investors face evolving risks in the current climate, the firm's presence in New York allows it to provide targeted counsel that addresses investment losses, cybersecurity incidents and complex commercial disputes.

The ongoing Super Lawyers recognition in 2025, according to the company, also demonstrates the firm's efforts to attract and retain clients in New York who require experienced counsel in securities arbitration. The firm continues to expand its team to meet the needs of its growing client base across its offices.

About Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A.

Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A. represents investors and consumers nationwide in securities arbitration, data privacy and cybersecurity breach cases. The firm maintains offices in New York, Miami and Los Angeles, providing counsel to individual and institutional clients seeking recovery from financial losses due to misconduct.

About Jeffrey B. Kaplan

Jeffrey B. Kaplan is a founding partner of Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A. With nearly 30 years of legal experience, Kaplan has recovered millions of dollars for clients and has been recognized for his professional achievements in securities law and consumer protection matters, including his ongoing selection to the Super Lawyers list from 2007 through 2025. He represents clients across the United States and Latin America in complex arbitration and litigation involving securities and investment disputes.

