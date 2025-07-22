Anzeige
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
22.07.2025 12:00 Uhr
The National Strategy Center (USMER): Black Sea & Eastern Mediterranean Conference Issues Declaration for a Multipolar World Order

ISTANBUL, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean Conference, hosted by the Center for National Strategy (USMER) on July 18-19 , concluded with a declaration condemning Western countries for waging hybrid wars and attempting to maintain regional hegemony. The two-day event brought together 28 distinguished experts, scholars, and policymakers from over a dozen countries to shape a vision for a more balanced, multipolar world order.

Black Sea & Eastern Mediterranean Conference

The conference explored a wide range of pressing geopolitical issues, including the defense of state sovereignty, the right of nations to self-determination, and the increasing threat posed by the geostrategic ambitions of the U.S.-Israeli alliance. A key theme was the condemnation of what speakers described as crimes against humanity committed by Western forces in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran.

The event opened with a keynote speech by Dr. Dogu Perinçek, Chairman of Turkey's Vatan Party, who identified American imperialism, Israeli Zionism, and Ukrainian nationalism as primary forces of global destabilization. "Humanity must unite in opposition to the destructive ambitions of the American-Israeli axis," Dr. Perinçek stated.

This critical tone continued throughout the event. Ayhan Bilgen, a former MP, identified NATO expansion as a central global threat and argued that "Türkiye should end its association with the alliance". Delegates from the People's Republic of China, the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Egypt, and Palestine echoed these concerns, calling for a united front to stop ethnic and religious persecution in the region.

The conference culminated in the issuing of a final declaration. The document formally condemned the West's continued attempts to maintain regional control through sanctions, military intervention, and proxy warfare. It called on countries in the Global South to reject unequal partnerships with Western powers and instead build equitable alliances with nations such as China, Russia, and Türkiye.

About the Center for National Strategy (USMER):

The National Strategy Center (USMER) is dedicated to conducting comprehensive research on Turkey's pressing economic, social, and financial issues, with the aim of developing viable and sustainable policy solutions. The center positions itself as a key platform for addressing structural challenges and advancing socioeconomic development through rigorous analysis and evidence-based recommendations.

In pursuit of its mission, USMER engages in a wide range of scholarly and policy-oriented activities, including thematic research projects, policy papers, academic seminars, public conferences, and strategic workshops. Its focus extends beyond economics to include critical areas such as social welfare, political stability, and national security strategy.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735789/BSEM_conference_National_Strategy_Center.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/black-sea--eastern-mediterranean-conference-issues-declaration-for-a-multipolar-world-order-302510647.html

