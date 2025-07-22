Real Time Technologies Rebrands as realtime, Ushering in a Bold New Era for the Leaders in Wireless Retail Technology

realtime caps off a remarkable and resilient year of growth and transformation

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Real Time Technologies, the leading enterprise software provider to the wireless retail industry in America, today announced the successful completion of its comprehensive rebrand. The company will now operate as realtime, reflecting a bold evolution in its identity, strategy, and continued leadership in the wireless retail technology sector.

newrealtime logo

realtime rebrand logo

Trusted by tier one, Fortune 100 telecom carriers to provide critical retail activation, point-of-sale (POS), payments, business intelligence and inventory management solutions, realtime has established itself as the largest wireless retail management provider in North America with over 14,000 wireless retailer locations. 2025 has already seen the addition of new partners, new customers, and new locations using the company's market leading SaaS and payments platforms with no end in sight to the explosive growth seen in recent years.

This transformation is more than a change of name or logo-it's a reflection of realtime's trajectory from a trusted technology provider to a key strategic partner powering some of the world's most sophisticated wireless retail environments. The rebrand pays homage to the company's history while firmly positioning it for the future, guided by purpose, momentum, and a customer-first mindset.

"This moment marks a defining milestone in our journey," said Omar Azrag, CEO and President of realtime. "As realtime, we honor where we've come from while stepping confidently into our next chapter-equipped with sharper focus, secure technology, and renewed energy to elevate the wireless retail experience for our customers and their customers."

What's New: A Brand Fit for a Market Leader

A new name and logo that embody simplicity, clarity, and forward motion

Refined product assets that highlight the power, utility, and seamless integration of the realtime platform

A renewed brand voice that is confident, human, and committed to helping customers thrive at scale

A revitalized mission, vision, and values focused on delivering frictionless, personalized wireless retail experiences every day

A redesigned website and domain that elevates the new brand and reflects realtime's momentum: www.realtime.com

Comprehensive brand guidelines capturing the evolution of the business and the bold direction ahead

A Strategic Evolution

This brand transformation follows a broader modernization effort across realtime's cloud hosted IT infrastructure throughout 2024-further cementing its position as a future-focused, enterprise-ready technology partner. These upgrades were designed to meet the growing demands of realtime's telecom customers, scale innovation, and reinforce platform stability, trust, and resilience.

"2024 was a foundational year," continued Ali Koumaiha, Founder and CPO of realtime. "We modernized our tech stack, introduced a game-changing new hardware product, and deepened our partnerships with our customers. This brand evolution is our natural next step-an external expression of the internal transformation already well underway."

Still Trusted. Now Reimagined.

While the company's brand identity has been reimagined, its core remains unchanged. realtime continues to be the same trusted, founder led team powering thousands of retail locations and empowering telecom carriers to deliver personalized experiences at the frontline, optimize store performance, and enable customers to scale with confidence.

About realtime

realtime offers the most flexible cutting-edge enterprise software solutions that encompass point-of-sale, payments, sales, inventory management, frontline employee management & engagement, business intelligence, and digital automation tools for the wireless retail industry. A one-stop wireless retail platform for our customers. We support Fortune 100 companies unify their customer experience and remove pain points across multiple retail touch points at scale. Now serving over 14,000 retail locations across the US, Territories, and Canada. Realtime prides itself on fostering a family culture and a dynamic work environment where team members are set up to make meaningful contributions across the organization. Learn more at www.realtime.com .

Contact Information

realtime

Media Relations

realtimepr@realtime.com

813-548-3800

SOURCE: realtime

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/real-time-technologies-rebrands-as-realtime-ushering-in-a-bold-n-1050358